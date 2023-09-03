Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week by shedding 35.42 points

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index began the week by shedding 35.42 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 11,455.78 on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also dipped 70.74 points to close the trading session at 23,583.59. However, the MSCI Tadawul Index marginally edged lower and lost 0.01 points to 1,482.18.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.31 billion ($1.146 billion) as 106 of the stocks advanced, while 104 declined.

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. emerged as the top performer of the day. The company’s share price soared by 10 percent to SR18.70.

Other top gainers included Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. whose share prices surged by 8.86 percent and 4.85 percent, respectively.

Riyadh Cables Group Co.’s stocks reached a 52-week high by surging 85 percent touching SR79.50. The company’s share price increased 2.32 percent to close at SR77.50.

Americana Restaurants International PLC hit its highest level in 52 weeks today increasing 71 percent to close at SR4.59. However, its share price dropped by 0.66 percent to close at SR4.50

Seera Group Holding performed poorly, as its share price edged down 3.45 percent to SR29.

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. was the top gainer on the parallel market, with its share price going up by 20.45 percent to SR74.10.

On Nomu, the worst performer was National Environmental Recycling Co. with share price dropping by 6.89 percent to SR8.55.

On the announcement front, Tam Development Co. announced its financial results for the first half of 2023.

The company’s net profit increased by 100.7 percent to SR4.76 million in the first six months compared to SR2.37 million in the same period in 2022.

Amwaj International Co. also announced its financial results for the first half. Its net profit decreased by 32.43 percent to SR10.15 million in the first half compared to the same period a year ago.

The company’s revenues decreased by 6.8 percent, attributed to a drop in the sales of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and home appliances solution sector.

Moreover, Jahez International Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023.

The company recorded an increase in net profit by 17.81 percent to SR62.7 million, compared to SR53.22 million in the first half of 2022.