UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.

UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.
The deal is a part of the Egyptian government’s efforts to increase private investments in various sectors. (Eastern Co.)
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.

UAE firm buys 30% stake in Egyptian tobacco manufacturer Eastern Co.
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Affirming Egypt’s potential as a prospective investment destination, the UAE’s Global Investment Holding Co. has agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in tobacco manufacture Eastern Co. for $625 million. 

According to a statement from Egypt’s Cabinet published on Facebook, Global Investment Holding will also provide Eastern Co. with $150 million for the purchase of raw materials for manufacturing.  

It is not clear whether this $150 million was an additional amount or was included in the $625 million purchase price. 

The Cabinet statement added that this deal is a part of the government’s efforts to increase private investments in various sectors.  

The Egyptian government had previously promised the International Monetary Fund that it would roll back the state’s involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role as part of a $3 billion, 46-month financial support package, signed in December.  

Italy’s Eni plans to invest $7.7bn in Egypt 

Meanwhile, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said that Italian energy major Eni is planning to invest $7.7 billion in the country.  

The announcement was made after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi, where he lauded the firm’s activities in his country.  

The meeting was also attended by Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla and senior Eni officials.  

In August, El-Sisi revealed that Egypt will receive a $3.5 billion investment from UK multinational oil and gas company BP over the next three years.  

During the meeting with BP CEO Bernard Looney, the president highlighted Egypt’s desire to strengthen cooperation with the company, including in emissions reduction, energy transition and green hydrogen production.  

In August, a report from Knight Frank had suggested that sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East region could inject as much as $120 billion into Egypt over the next few years.  

In its report, Knight Frank noted that major global powers including Saudi Arabia, the US, the UK, the UAE, South Korea, and China have renewed their investment interests in the African continent, especially after the recovery from the pandemic.  

Topics: Global Investment Holding Co. Eni eastern co.

The managing director and CEO of Egypt’s biggest cigarette manufacturer has estimated that 18% of the population are smokers.
Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 18 cooperation agreements across various sectors

Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 18 cooperation agreements across various sectors
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 18 cooperation agreements across various sectors

Saudi Arabia and Italy to sign 18 cooperation agreements across various sectors
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to further deepen economic and trade ties, Saudi Arabia and Italy will sign 18 cooperation agreements across various fields, said Khalid Al-Falih, the Kingdom’s Minister of Investment. 

Speaking at the Saudi-Italian Investment Forum in Milan on Sept. 4, Al-Falih said that both countries can complement and leverage each other’s strengths to build a better future. 

During the speech, Al-Falih invited Italian firms to come and operate in the Kingdom, noting that 150 licensed companies from the European nation are already functioning in Saudi Arabia. 

According to Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia and Italy should specifically focus on expanding the scale and quality of joint investments to further deepen the strategic relationship between the nations. 

He went on and said that Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product has already achieved a cumulative growth rate of 66 percent since the launch of Vision 2030. 

Al-Falih added that Saudi Arabia is now one among the top ten destinations for foreign direct investments globally. 

Topics: saudi-italy Italy Saudi Arabia Saudi-Italian Investment Forum

Public Investment Fund acquires Hadeed from SABIC for $3.33bn
UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator
Updated 19 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator

UAE establishes commercial gaming regulator
Updated 19 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has established a regulatory body that would implement a framework for a national lottery and commercial gaming.

Kevin Mullally has been appointed as chief executive of the newly established General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), state news agency WAM reported, with industry veteran Jim Murren sitting as chairman of the board of directors.

“The GCGRA will create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards. It will coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly,” WAM reported.

Topics: UAE

UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project
Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 
Updated 31 min 11 sec ago
REUTERS 

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 

Turkish inflation jumps to nearly 59%, more than expected 
Updated 31 min 11 sec ago
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s annual inflation rate surged to a higher-than-expected 58.94 percent in August, official data showed on Monday, rising for a second month after a steep fall in the lira currency and recent tax increases. 

Month-on-month, consumer price inflation was 9.09 percent, easing slightly from 9.49 percent a month earlier. Price rises in transportation drove the monthly measure higher, while price increases for hotels, cafes and restaurants drove the annual measure. 

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek — who has spear-headed a summer policy U-turn meant to rein in prices — said the fight against inflation would take time and patience was needed in the transition period. 

“We will do whatever is necessary (monetary tightening, credit policy and income policies) to bring inflation under control and then lower it,” he said on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“We are absolutely determined to fight inflation.” 

In a Reuters poll, annual inflation was predicted to be 55.9 percent with monthly inflation seen at 7.0 percent. In July, the annual figure was 47.83 percent. 

President Tayyip Erdogan’s aggressive policy of interest rate cuts set off a currency crisis in late 2021, and sent inflation soaring to a 24-year peak of 85.51 percent last October. 

Since an election runoff in late May this year, the lira has shed 25 percent of its value as authorities loosened their grip on the exchange rate as part of Erdogan’s U-turn toward more orthodox economic policies, including rate rises. 

The currency slipped slightly after the price data to 26.78 versus the dollar by 0724 GMT. 

The domestic producer price index was up 5.89 percent month-on-month in August for an annual rise of 49.41 percent, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute. 

Topics: Turkey Inflation CPI

Turkey’s inflation will fall permanently after transition period, says finance minister  
Oman’s OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat’s biggest IPO in almost two decades 

Oman’s OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat’s biggest IPO in almost two decades 
Updated 40 min 28 sec ago
REUTERS 

Oman's OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat's biggest IPO in almost two decades 

Oman’s OQ Gas Networks plans Muscat’s biggest IPO in almost two decades 
Updated 40 min 28 sec ago
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Oman’s OQ Gas Networks, the pipelines business of state oil giant OQ, said on Monday it planned to float up to 49 percent of its shares, in what is expected to be the biggest initial public offering in the sultanate in almost two decades. 

The offering, which begins this month, will give investors with access to growth in the company that holds a natural monopoly over essential gas transport in the country, the company said in a statement. 

As the exclusive operator of Oman’s gas transport system, OQGN supplies natural gas to power plants, free zones, industrial clusters, LNG complexes and other customers. 

The IPO could raise between $700 million and $800 million, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, which would make it the largest since Oman Telecommunications raised 288 million rials ($748 million) by selling a 30 percent stake in 2005. 

OQGN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the IPO size. 

OQ, directly and indirectly through Oman Energy Trading Co. Limited and Oman Oil Services Limited, is offering up to 49 percent of the shares, the document said. 

The selling shareholders reserve the right to amend the size at any time before the end of the subscription period. Immediately after the offering, OQ will continue to hold a minimum of 51 percent. 

OQGN will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering, according to the statement. 

The company plans to pay a semi-annual dividend in cash to investors after the offering. A first dividend of 33 million rials for the first nine months of 2023 is estimated to be paid around next January, and a second dividend of 11 million for the last three months of 2023 will be paid around April next year. 

Reuters first reported the IPO plans last May. 

The plan follows the flotation of OQ’s oil drilling business, Abraj Energy Services, in March which raised $244 million by selling a 49 percent stake. 

Oman follows Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia in looking at sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors and boost interest on their respective exchanges. 

OQGN’s IPO is part of a divestment programme by the Sultanate’s sovereign wealth fund, the Oman Investment Authority, Monday’s statement quoted OQ’s Group Chief Executive Talal Al Awfi as saying. 

“The listing of OQGN, which owns and operates critical gas transportation infrastructure in Oman, is in line with this ambition, while enriching the dynamically developing Omani stock market,” Al Awfi said. 

Seen as one of the Gulf’s weaker economies, Oman is primarily reliant on hydrocarbon revenue despite some reforms and plans to diversify its economy. 

The reforms and a shake-up of state entities are being driven by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who took the throne in early 2020 after the death of Sultan Qaboos, who ruled the small oil producer for nearly five decades. 

Topics: Oman OQ Oil

Oman’s refineries and petroleum industries report 13.5% growth in July
Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations
Updated 47 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations

Oil Updates — crude steady amid OPEC+ supply cut expectations
Updated 47 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Oil prices were stable on Monday, amid expectations that major producers would keep supplies tight, as hopes grew for the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged to avoid dampening the US economy, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for November traded down 3 cents at $88.52 a barrel by 9:48 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude October futures were unchanged at $85.55 a barrel.

Both contracts ended last week at their highest in more than half a year, after two previous weeks of losses.

“Crude oil prices have been primarily driven by the anticipation of additional supply cuts from major oil-producing nations, Russia and Saudi Arabia,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, executive vice president and chief strategist at Acme Investment Advisers.

Sachdeva added that the steady increase in US oil production could limit further significant gains in price.

Russia had agreed with partners in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on the parameters for continued export cuts, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

An official announcement detailing the planned cuts is expected this week.

Russia has already said it will cut exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September, following a 500,000-bpd reduction in August. Saudi Arabia is also expected to roll over a voluntary 1 million-bpd cut into October.

Speaking on Monday at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference in Singapore, Vitol’s chief executive Russell Hardy said the global crude market should become less tight in the next six to eight weeks because of refinery maintenance, but supplies of sour crude, with higher sulfur content, will stay tight.

“Because of the OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) cuts, there’s not sufficient supply (of sour crude) for all these complex refineries in India, Kuwait, Jazan, Oman and China,” Hardy said.

In the US, job growth gained momentum in August, but the unemployment rate climbed to 3.8 percent and wage gains moderated, suggesting that labor market conditions were cooling and cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will not put a further dampener on the economy by raising interest rates this month.

In China, manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in August, data from Caixin’s manufacturing PMI survey indicated, reducing some of the pessimism about the economic health of the world’s largest oil importer.

Beijing’s economic support measures last week, such as deposit rate cuts at some of the largest state-owned banks and an easing of borrowing rules for home buyers, have also supported prices.

However, investors continue to await more substantial moves to prop up the embattled property sector, one of the main drags on the Chinese economy since it emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics: Oil Updates  OPEC+ China

Oil Updates — crude set to snap two-week losing streak on tightening supplies 
