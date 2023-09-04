You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  

Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  

Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  
The event is scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 13 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Mulham (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4s7ke

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  

Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has partnered with the Cityscape Global real estate exhibition in a bid to boost property activity in the Kingdom.  

The event, scheduled from Sept. 10 to 13 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Mulham, will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This partnership highlights the National Housing Co.’s commitment to the growth and development of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia. 

The company will occupy the largest pavilion in the exhibition, covering an area of 2,000 sq. meters, showcasing key projects that have contributed to increasing the real estate supply in the Kingdom. These include the Khuzam suburb and the Al-Fursan suburb.  

The pavilion will also provide access to investment opportunities and the latest regulatory technical solutions through advanced technical systems.  

Real estate development partners of the National Housing Co. will also participate in the exhibition, the SPA report added. 

The event will bring together exhibitors from the real estate industry, and is set to attract those seeking investment opportunities in the sector.

It will feature projects related to Saudi Vision 2030 and host panel discussions on urban transformations, real estate opportunities, and innovations in architecture, design, and city planning.  

Additionally, the exhibition will include major developments shaping the Kingdom’s real estate future, attracting thousands of potential real estate buyers, sector experts, and over 2,000 investors. 

There will also be over 350 exhibitors and more than 250 international and local speakers who will share their views and experiences within the sector.  

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand is expected to increase by more than 50 percent by 2030, reaching 153,000 houses, up from 99,600 houses in 2021. 

Topics: Saudi National Housing Co. (NHC) Cityscape Global

Related

Saudi Arabia’s real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index witnessed a slight drop on Monday, shedding 24.91 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 11,430.87.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, remained steady and closed at 23,583.59 points. However, the MSCI Index lost 6.89 points to close at 1,475.29.     

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion) with 65 stocks advancing and 151 declining.  

The Company for Cooperative Insurance was the best performer on TASI with its share price rising by 9.91 percent to reach SR126.40. Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. also fared well with a 9.90 percent growth in its price to close at SR126.60.  

In contrast, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer witnessing a drop by 6.25 percent to close at SR0.15 followed by the National Co. for Learning and Education which saw a drop of 3.90 percent to reach SR108.40.  

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s Molan Steel Co. released its financial results for the first half of 2023 recording a 6.24 percent decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year.  

The company registered SR43.9 million in revenue during the first half of 2023, a drop from SR46.8 million compared to the year before, according to a bourse filing.  

Molan also recorded a significant drop in gross profit to reach SR1.8 million in the first half of 2023 from SR5.4 million in the same period last year, a decrease of 66.2 percent.  

The sharp decline was mainly a result of a decrease in global steel prices which caused a drop in average selling rates and a reduction in profit margins.  

Moreover, the Kingdom’s online food delivery platform Jahez disclosed a recommendation from its board of directors to proceed with a stock split which will aim to reduce the nominal value of each share from SR10 to SR0.5.  

Upon approval and completion of the necessary legal steps, the total number of company shares will surge to 209.84 million, up from the existing 10.49 million, while the company’s capital remains the same.  

Topics: TASI NOMU

Related

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week by shedding 35.42 points
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index begins week by shedding 35.42 points

Saudi Arabia’s real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 

Saudi Arabia’s real estate exchange generates $4.5bn in transactions 
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant development, the Saudi Ministry of Justice’s recently launched real estate exchange recorded SR17 billion ($4.53 billion) in transactions during its first week of operation. 

Launched on Aug. 28, the platform aims to simplify real estate deals and offer e-services for property owners and buyers. 

Within this inaugural week, a total of 17,000 transactions were conducted, covering approximately 61 million sq. meters of real estate across diverse regions in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The real estate exchange is part of the Real Estate Wealth Digitization initiative, a ministry project under Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program. 

In its initial week, the real estate exchange served over 500,000 visitors, illustrating its rapid impact on the Kingdom’s real estate sector. 

Topics: real estate Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi justice minister launches platform for transparent real estate transactions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi justice minister launches platform for transparent real estate transactions

Saudi fintech sector flourishing with over 200 firms now driving innovation: SAMA chief 

Saudi fintech sector flourishing with over 200 firms now driving innovation: SAMA chief 
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi fintech sector flourishing with over 200 firms now driving innovation: SAMA chief 

Saudi fintech sector flourishing with over 200 firms now driving innovation: SAMA chief 
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a fintech boom with the number of companies operating in the sector more than doubling already this year compared to the figures for the end of 2022, according to the Kingdom’s central bank chief.   

Ayman Al-Sayari, governor of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that as of August 2023, over 200 of these firms are now present in the economy – up from 89 in 2022.

The bank’s annual fintech report showed that in 2021 the number of fintech companies operating in Saudi Arabia was just 51 – meaning there has been an increase of around 300 percent in less than two years.

The growth comes as SAMA has taken strategic initiatives to support the fintech ecosystem in the Kingdom, and speaking during the Arab Banking Conference being held in Riyadh, Al-Sayari highlighted a collaboration between the bank and the Capital Market Authority to launch a program aimed at bolstering startups in the sector.

This initiative will provide comprehensive packages designed to accelerate the growth of these companies, he added.  

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s robust economic performance, Al-Sayari revealed that the Kingdom achieved an impressive 8.7 percent growth in its gross domestic product in 2022. He stressed this growth rate surpasses that of all G20 countries and even exceeds the expectations of international organizations.   

SAMA’s annual fintech report for 2022 further underscored the sector’s growth, noting that the Kingdom ended the year with 30 licensed fintech firms specializing in finance, insurance, and payments. 

Topics: fintech Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Ayman Al-Sayari

Related

SAMA grants fintech license to SiFi for e-wallet solutions 
Business & Economy
SAMA grants fintech license to SiFi for e-wallet solutions 

Tadawul continues to grow as 13 more companies listed in Q2

Tadawul continues to grow as 13 more companies listed in Q2
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

Tadawul continues to grow as 13 more companies listed in Q2

Tadawul continues to grow as 13 more companies listed in Q2
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s financial market gained momentum as 13 more companies were listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange in the second quarter of 2023.

According to the Capital Market Authority’s statistical bulletin issued on Monday, the number of listed companies on the Tadawul All Share Index stood at 228 at the end of the second quarter compared to 215 in the same period last year. The data reflects an annual increase of 6 percent, the report said.

This bulletin is part of the CMA’s efforts to provide statistical data about the Kingdom’s capital market, promote transparency, and stimulate growth and investment.

The number of listed companies on the parallel market, Nomu, surged 100 percent to stand at 62 at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared to 31 in the same period a year ago.

Topics: TASI NOMU CMA

Related

Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC
Business & Economy
Tadawul approves Riyad Capital as market maker for SABIC

Saudi Arabia’s entertainment authority provides $18.6m to support SMEs

Saudi Arabia’s entertainment authority provides $18.6m to support SMEs
Updated 04 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia’s entertainment authority provides $18.6m to support SMEs

Saudi Arabia’s entertainment authority provides $18.6m to support SMEs
Updated 04 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority has helped provide SR70 million ($18.6 million) to small- and medium-sized enterprises in the entertainment sector since the inception of the Financing Guarantee Program, also known as Kafala, in July 2022.

As of the end of June 2023, the initiative has backed 16 SMEs, with the value of financial guarantees amounting to SR31.3 million, according to GEA’s website.   

The program aims to accelerate the growth of SMEs in the entertainment field, positioning them among the sector’s crucial enterprises.   

It also focuses on furnishing requisite guarantees to financing institutions and increasing the funding for facilities and services related to the entertainment sector’s supply chains and infrastructure in the Kingdom.  

The initiative is all part of the broader strategy to boost investments in the industry, in coordination with the Quality-of-Life Program and in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

The selection of establishments for the initiative’s support is based on the criteria established by the Kafala program.   

This initiative is among several financing solutions provided by GEA to businesses in the entertainment sector, in association with various banks and financial bodies within the Kingdom.  

With a targeted and strategic investment, the initiative not only aims to foster growth in the entertainment sector but also to advance Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives by contributing to economic diversification.  

Vision 2030 is driving specific support measures for the entertainment sector, with a goal of contributing over $23 billion, or 3 percent, of the gross domestic product and creating more than 100,000 jobs by 2030.  

It also has a $64 billion investment plan to further bolster the industry’s growth.  

One standout project is Saudi Entertainment Ventures, known as Seven, which recently announced a $346 million amusement destination.   

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has begun construction work on its SR1.3 billion entertainment destination in Madinah. 

Topics: Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Saudi Entertainment Ventures Co. (SEVEN)

Related

The impact of entertainment ventures on Saudi Arabia’s economy
Business & Economy
The impact of entertainment ventures on Saudi Arabia’s economy

Latest updates

Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  
Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  
China’s Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session of the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.
First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club
First woman president in Saudi sport hopes to bring success to Wej Club
UN says $1b for Sudan refugees amid soaring needs
UN says $1b for Sudan refugees amid soaring needs
Pakistani, Saudi forces conclude counterterrorism exercise
Pakistani and Saudi military personnel attend the closing ceremony of a Pakistani-Saudi joint counterterrorism exercise.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.