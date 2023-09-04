Saudi National Housing Co. joins Cityscape Global as founding partner  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has partnered with the Cityscape Global real estate exhibition in a bid to boost property activity in the Kingdom.

The event, scheduled from Sept. 10 to 13 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Mulham, will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This partnership highlights the National Housing Co.’s commitment to the growth and development of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia.

The company will occupy the largest pavilion in the exhibition, covering an area of 2,000 sq. meters, showcasing key projects that have contributed to increasing the real estate supply in the Kingdom. These include the Khuzam suburb and the Al-Fursan suburb.

The pavilion will also provide access to investment opportunities and the latest regulatory technical solutions through advanced technical systems.

Real estate development partners of the National Housing Co. will also participate in the exhibition, the SPA report added.

The event will bring together exhibitors from the real estate industry, and is set to attract those seeking investment opportunities in the sector.

It will feature projects related to Saudi Vision 2030 and host panel discussions on urban transformations, real estate opportunities, and innovations in architecture, design, and city planning.

Additionally, the exhibition will include major developments shaping the Kingdom’s real estate future, attracting thousands of potential real estate buyers, sector experts, and over 2,000 investors.

There will also be over 350 exhibitors and more than 250 international and local speakers who will share their views and experiences within the sector.

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand is expected to increase by more than 50 percent by 2030, reaching 153,000 houses, up from 99,600 houses in 2021.