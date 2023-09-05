GCC-Japan summit to discuss trade, energy

DUBAI: Riyadh will host a meeting between Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers and their Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa on Sept. 7.
The meeting, which is being held as part of the 157th Gulf Ministerial Council, will discuss a free trade agreement and cooperation on renewable energy sources. Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that Iran’s nuclear program may also be discussed.
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi will chair the session, and Hayashi will give a briefing in the presence of Jassim Al-Budaiwi, secretary-general of the GCC Council.
The ministerial council is composed of the foreign ministers of all the GCC member states or other ministers deputizing for them.
The GCC is composed of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The Sept. 7 meeting comes after Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio toured the Gulf region in July.
During the tour, he stressed the importance of Japan’s “strategic” partnership with Saudi Arabia, which has witnessed steady growth over the years to include many sectors besides oil.
KSrelief, Ensan delegations to provide aid to orphans in Yemen’s Hadhramaut
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Yemen’s governor of Hadhramaut governorate Mabkhout Mubarak bin Madi received Monday delegations representing the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and Charity Society for Orphan Care in Riyadh (Ensan).
During the meeting, they discussed the implementation of joint projects to support and empower orphans in the governorate, based on a strategy and under the supervision of and follow-up by KSrelief.
KSrelief licensed Ensan last January to work in humanitarian and relief activities outside Saudi Arabia as part of its endeavor to support volunteer work abroad.
Moreover, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi visited Saturday Aden General Hospital to oversee the humanitarian and relief operations, and the development projects operated by KSrelief in Yemen.
KSrelief team made a presentation displayed at the hospital's exhibition about the nature of relief and development projects implemented in Yemen, which amounted to a total of 828 projects.
This week, KSrelief on Saturday distributed 120,800 tons of food parcels in Al-Mahrah Governorate in Yemen, benefitting 7,903 individuals.
The food aid is part of the efforts made by Saudi Arabia to reach the most vulnerable groups.
Saudi guards save a Turkish seafarer aboard a ship in the Red Sea
Woman had sustained a head injury and needed medical attention
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi border guards on Monday rescued a Turkish sailor on board a ship in the Red Sea and transferred her to Yanbu General Hospital, reported SPA.
The woman had sustained a head injury and needed medical attention, said Colonel Misfer Al-Quraini, the official spokesman of Saudi Border Guards.
The report was received on Monday by the Jeddah Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (JMRCC).
Saudi Police carry out several drug-busting operations across the Kingdom
Saudi government urge anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline
Updated 05 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi border guards in the Jazan Region arrested a Yemeni national while trying to smuggle 20 kg of the narcotic qat.
The offender was handed over to the relevant authorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
Meanwhile in Riyadh police arrested several Ethiopian men who were found in possession of 17kg of hashish.
And in Taif, police arrested a Saudi for attempting to sell amphetamine pills.
The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].
How Saudi Arabia is boosting food security by pursuing agricultural self-sufficiency
Kingdom taking proactive steps to develop agri-businesses as a buffer against global supply chain disruption
Heavy investment in small farming businesses and desalination has enabled Saudi Arabia to cultivate less-arable land
Updated 05 September 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Considering some 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s territory is largely desert and ill-suited for farming, few might expect the Kingdom to be the site of a new agricultural boom designed to boost domestic crop production and reduce dependence on imported foodstuffs.
As large swathes of the Arab world struggle with food insecurity and supply-chain disruptions, the Kingdom’s initiatives, investments and technological innovations are redefining what it means to achieve self-sufficiency in many food items across one of the world’s most arid regions.
Today, Saudi Arabia has achieved complete self-sufficiency in the production of dates, fresh dairy products and table eggs, according to figures from the General Authority for Statistics’ Agricultural Statistics Publication.
These figures also show that Saudi Arabia produces more than enough of these three food items to meet local demand — 124, 118, and 117 percent, respectively — meaning it has excess capacity for export.
The Kingdom has also made progress in growing potatoes, meeting 80 percent of local demand. Domestic poultry comprises 68 percent, tomatoes 67 percent, red meat 60 percent, carrots 50 percent, fish 48 percent and onions 44 percent.
Improving food self-sufficiency has required the Kingdom to navigate the twin obstacles posed by climate change, bringing with it new record temperatures and soil degradation, and water scarcity, amid depleted rainfall and limited natural freshwater reserves.
Jamal Al-Saadoun, CEO and vice chairman of the Red Sea Farms Cooperative, or Tamala, an initiative aimed at developing agriculture in the Red Sea region, told Arab News the Kingdom reached its level of food self-sufficiency “through planning and over a long period.”
Saudi Arabia’s journey to food self-sufficiency started in the 1980s. During that decade, Riyadh “began developing agricultural plans and focusing on important sectors and products such as dairy, dates, poultry and table eggs,” said Al-Saadoun.
It was supported by investors, assisted by consultations and boosted by a good domestic market for homegrown products. Some of these goods were even exported to the Kingdom’s neighbors, demonstrating the oil-rich country’s potential to become an exporter of foodstuffs rather than a mere importer and consumer.
Now Saudi agri-businesses and investors have adopted modern technologies to improve quality and yields, learning and exchanging best practices with counterparts in the industry around the world.
“The presence of many technical companies inside the Kingdom and regular participation in international exhibitions by the Ministry of Agriculture” are giving Saudis in the agricultural sector opportunities to meet specialists and learn about the latest technologies in their field, said Al-Saadoun.
Several economists have sought to emphasize the importance of food self-sufficiency in the face of chronic food insecurity, especially in countries that rely heavily on imports for domestic consumption.
As the global food system becomes more interconnected, the risk of food insecurity is on the rise. In this century alone, the importance of food self-sufficiency became evident during the 2007-08 world food price crisis.
More recently, destabilizing events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have again underlined the importance of food security and the need for many countries to pursue self-sufficiency to avoid price inflation and shortages.
FASTFACTS
Saudi Arabia has implemented several innovative solutions to expand and improve its agricultural sector.
Riyadh has invested in desalination technologies to avoid depleting its freshwater reserves vital for growing crops.
Driven by the need to achieve self-sufficiency in keeping with its food-security strategy, the Saudi government has invested in modern desalination technologies and advanced irrigation techniques.
Such investments enable it to utilize its water reserves more effectively and avoid unnecessary wastage, particularly given its limited natural freshwater resources, especially groundwater.
Across most of the Arabian Peninsula, there is precious little rainfall and much of what there is runs off into desert sand or quickly evaporates.
An area covering more than 1,000,000 square miles contains almost no perennial rivers or streams, and the Kingdom’s southern section is covered by one of the largest deserts in the world.
Saudi Arabia occupies about 80 percent of the Arabian Peninsula and is one of its driest countries. Water resources are scarce and climate conditions severe. The conditions cause groundwater salinization, which is a common problem affecting the Kingdom’s agricultural sector.
As part of its investment in desalination technologies, Saudi Arabia has built plants along its coastlines that convert sea water into freshwater, which is then used for irrigation and other agricultural needs.
In addition to reducing the use of its freshwater reserves, this process has made it possible to cultivate crops in drier, water-scarce regions, potentially giving the Kingdom more arable land for agriculture.
To prevent the exploitation of aquifers, Riyadh has also imposed strict regulations against groundwater extraction. By taking these proactive measures, Saudi Arabia is working to sustain and preserve this vital resource.
The Kingdom has achieved notable self-sufficiency in various crops, especially those requiring modern technologies, largely thanks to its integrated water management system. This approach has noticeably reduced the water consumption needed for agriculture from 86 percent to 70 percent.
Saudi authorities are also exploring the option of localized vertical-farming technologies and hydroponics — the science of growing plants without soil and with limited amounts of water.
These innovations boost the domestic cultivation of essential crops, such as wheat, barley and dates, and simultaneously reduce reliance on foreign sources for these staples.
Despite these successes, the Kingdom still relies heavily on imports for much of the food consumed by the Saudi public. However, authorities recognize that the Kingdom cannot achieve complete food self-sufficiency by remaining dependent on the international market.
Consequently, over the summer, the Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund approved funding for small farmers in greenhouse vegetable production, fish and shrimp farming, and poultry breeding. Under this scheme, farmers were loaned $400 million in funding to support what many call “local-for-local” goods.
Al-Saadoun of Tamala highlighted the government’s support for agricultural cooperatives and initiatives to develop agriculture and livestock farming with a view to employ modern technologies, sustainable irrigation systems and organic farming practices.
Such initiatives include developing agricultural and livestock farming in the Red Sea region. In recent years, multiple centers for agricultural development have emerged throughout the coastal area, with small local farms adopting more advanced practices to boost yields.
Companies and associations like Tamala are playing a crucial role in helping such farmers transition to modern and sustainable farming methods. They aim to facilitate the development of high-quality produce while conserving vital resources.
Although Saudi Arabia is boosting local production, this does not mean it is turning its back on foreign imports. Rather, the Kingdom is diversifying its sources of food to guard against future systemic shocks.
Indeed, in a 2017 paper, “Food self-sufficiency: Making sense of it, and when it makes sense,” published by the journal Food Policy, the author argues that “policy choice on this issue is far from a straightforward binary choice between the extremes of relying solely on homegrown food and a fully open trade policy for foodstuffs.”
Saudi Arabia’s experience is a striking example of a country vigorously pursuing its goal of achieving food self-sufficiency and tackling food insecurity in an unpredictable and uncertain world.