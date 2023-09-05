You are here

Biden taps political veteran Lew as Israel envoy
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated former treasury secretary Jack Lew as ambassador to Israel. (AP/File)
Updated 05 September 2023
AFP

  • The nomination comes after a spike in tensions with Biden openly criticizing an overhaul of the judiciary by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Lew will need confirmation from the Senate, where Biden’s Democratic Party retains control
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated former treasury secretary Jack Lew as ambassador to Israel, tapping a veteran political player with close ties to the Jewish state at a turbulent time between the allies.
Lew, an Orthodox Jew who observers the weekly sabbath, will play a key role in managing the relationship as Biden attempts to broker a potentially historic deal for Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel.
The nomination comes after a spike in tensions with Biden openly criticizing an overhaul of the judiciary by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in what critics say is a right-wing threat to Israel’s democratic traditions.
Lew will need confirmation from the Senate, where Biden’s Democratic Party retains control but Republicans ahead of the 2024 US election could fight against the nomination in protest against policies seen as unfavorable to Netanyahu.
In a formal statement, the White House cited the “distinguished career in public service” of Lew, who has served under successive Democratic administrations.
Under Barack Obama, Lew — a trained lawyer — served as treasury secretary and earlier as White House chief of staff, director of the Office of Management and Budget and as a deputy secretary of state to Hillary Clinton.
Lew would succeed Thomas Nides, another veteran Democratic political operative who made headlines with his unusually blunt language on Netanyahu’s judicial reforms.
Nides cited personal reasons as he left the position. His wife is a senior executive at CNN who remained in the United States during his tenure.

US allocates $20.5m to help Jordan’s water infrastructure

US allocates $20.5m to help Jordan’s water infrastructure
Arab News

US allocates $20.5m to help Jordan's water infrastructure

US allocates $20.5m to help Jordan’s water infrastructure
  • Grant to fund projects aimed reduce water loss in southern Jordan, deliver 1.2 million cubic meters of water per year
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation and the US Agency for International Development signed an agreement on Tuesday paving the way for a $20.5 million grant to the Aqaba Water Company, Jordan News Agency reported.

The grant will assist the AWC in improving Jordan’s water infrastructure, including improving the accuracy and efficiency of its billing system meter readings, and replacing old meters.

The AWC will also contribute an additional $2 million during the course of the five-year agreement.

The $22.5 million will also help to fund the company’s projects to reduce water loss in southern Jordan, while delivering 1.2 million cubic meters of water per year, as part of the country’s National Water Strategy 2023-2040.

AWC will also establish administrative offices in the southern governorates, build a new reservoir in Aqaba with a storage capacity of 30,000 cubic meters, construct a water station to increase supply to villages near Wadi Rum, and complete repairs on pipelines.

The deal also includes offering the AWC consulting services in management and planning, as well as technical support for its employees.

Jordan is one of the driest countries in the world, according to the UN, with an annual average precipitation of less than 100 mm.

Roughly 50 percent of Jordan’s extracted water is lost to leakage, theft, or inaccurate metering, USAID reported.

Jordan’s Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammad Najjar said reducing water loss and improving the quality of services were priorities under the 2023-2040 strategy.

He expressed the Jordanian government’s gratitude for the continued support of the US government through USAID, which has had a substantial impact in addressing the country’s water challenges.

The AWC is owned by the Water Authority of Jordan and the Aqaba Development Corporation.
 

Iran arrests Mahsa Amini uncle ahead of her death anniversary

Iran arrests Mahsa Amini uncle ahead of her death anniversary
AFP

Iran arrests Mahsa Amini uncle ahead of her death anniversary

Iran arrests Mahsa Amini uncle ahead of her death anniversary
  • Safa Aeli, 30, was arrested by security forces in the family’s hometown of Saqez in western Iran and taken to an unknown location
AFP

PARIS: Iranian authorities on Tuesday arrested an uncle of Mahsa Amini, the young Iranian Kurdish woman who died in custody sparking months of protests, just ahead of the first anniversary of her death, reports said on Tuesday.

Safa Aeli, 30, was arrested by security forces in the family’s hometown of Saqez in western Iran and taken to an unknown location, the Kurdish-focused Hengaw rights group, France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network and the 1500tasvir protest monitor said in separate statements.

Hengaw said Iranian authorities deployed a convoy of five vehicles filled with members of the security forces to forcibly enter Aeli’s residence, without presenting any legal documentation.

Media based outside Iran have said that the town of Saqez is under particular scrutiny ahead of the anniversary, with hotels told not to accept outsiders and new security cameras being set up including around Amini’s grave.

The uncle’s arrest comes as activists accuse the Iranian government of stepping up a crackdown ahead of the Sept. 16 anniversary of the death of Amini, 22, who had been arrested days before for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.

The ensuing protests shook Iran’s authorities but have now subsided in the face of a crackdown in which rights groups said hundreds were killed and the UN tallied thousands arrested.

Campaign groups, including Amnesty International, have accused Iran of arresting and interrogating family members of those killed in the protests in a bid to force them into silence and prevent further demonstrations erupting.

Ankara gears up for pivotal EU visit as relations hang in the balance

Ankara gears up for pivotal EU visit as relations hang in the balance
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ankara gears up for pivotal EU visit as relations hang in the balance

Ankara gears up for pivotal EU visit as relations hang in the balance
  • The historic visit marks the first official visit by an EU representative to Turkiye since the May presidential elections
  • The EU is poised to unveil its forthcoming progress report on Turkiye and a fresh enlargement report in October
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: A crucial rendezvous is set to unfold in Ankara on Sept. 6-7, with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Verhelyi making his way to the Turkish capital to engage in discussions spanning bilateral relations and potential avenues for cooperation.
The historic visit marks the first official visit by an EU representative to Turkiye since the May presidential elections.
Varhelyi’s itinerary includes meetings with prominent Turkish officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan; Minister of Trade Omer Bolat; Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas; Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar; and Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir.
The EU is poised to unveil its forthcoming progress report on Turkiye and a fresh enlargement report in October.
On Sept. 1, the European Commission officially inked an association agreement with Turkiye, granting access to the €7.5 billion ($8 billion) Digital Europe Programme slated for the period spanning 2021-2027. Once the agreement is ratified, Turkish enterprises, public administrations and eligible organizations will be empowered to take part in digital technology projects. Turkiye is also expected to establish Digital Innovation Hubs across the nation as part of the scheme.
In the wake of the devastating earthquakes in the country this February, the European Commission proposed a financial lifeline of €400 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund to provide much-needed assistance.
Furthermore, during his visit, Varhelyi is set to finalize a €781 million contract, allocating EU funds to support refugees in Turkiye, thereby fulfilling a prior commitment of €3 billion in funding to continue aiding refugees in the country.
Cigdem Nas, a prominent expert on EU-Turkiye relations and secretary-general of the Istanbul-based Economic Development Foundation of Turkiye, said a critical stage in Turkiye-EU relations has already come.
“Despite being a candidate, Turkiye is no longer considered as a country with membership perspective. Turkiye was not invited to the recent summit with candidate countries in Athens. The European Council has tasked the commission and high representative to write a report on the future of the relations. Mr. Sanchez Amor, the European Parliament rapporteur for Turkiye, also recommended a new kind of relationship replacing the accession process,” she told Arab News.
While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently called for a revival of the accession process, Nas thinks that such a move appears increasingly challenging.
“In a paradoxical twist, while Ukraine’s candidacy has generated an unprecedented enlargement perspective toward the Eurasia region, it has also made Turkiye’s membership prospects more improbable due to the EU’s limited integration capacity,” she said.
On July 10, Erdogan unexpectedly called for a reopening of Turkiye’s accession talks, linking it with Turkiye’s greenlight to Sweden’s stalled bid to join NATO.
However, experts have said that the Turkish government’s decades-long backsliding in domestic reforms, especially in rule of law, press freedom and democracy, compounds the complexity of the accession process.
Accession talks have stalled since 2016 over the EU’s concerns about human rights violations and respect for rule of law in the country.
“Given Turkiye’s strategic importance to the EU, its growing geopolitical significance in light of the conflict in Ukraine and Russian aggression, the enhanced cooperation is preferred and it encouraged rapprochement in areas such as security, energy, migration and supply chains,” Nas said.
However, analysts agree that the renewed rapprochement between the EU and Turkiye is unlikely to result in full membership for Ankara, but will instead herald a new form of partnership.
“Given that Turkiye already enjoys associate status with the EU under the Ankara Agreement, which commemorates its 60th anniversary this year, any fresh model for these relations must be rooted in the existing legal framework and must integrate current policy priorities, such as the green and digital agendas,” Nas affirmed.
Nonetheless, political roadblocks and disputes, such as the Cyprus issue, could yet present formidable obstacles to the future of relations.
“In such a scenario, a transactional and issue-based, sporadic relationship may materialize instead of a comprehensive, neatly packaged arrangement,” Nas said.
Meanwhile, Turkiye’s geopolitical influence has experienced a notable surge, especially following its role as a middleman in persuading Russia to re-enter the grain deal.
Samuel Doveri Vesterbye, managing director of the European Neighborhood Council in Brussels, said that this week’s visit to Turkiye by Varhelyi is “very important” because it comes at the same time as the EP and EU’s Foreign Ministry report about EU-Turkiye relations is handed to the European Council.
“We expect this report to be submitted between Sept. 17 and 25, and it is likely to include views about a new strategic partnership with Turkiye,” he told Arab News.
Vesterbye added that the numerous visits by high-level commissioners to Turkiye is a strong sign that negotiations have started.
Dialogue about a future EU-Turkiye relationship based on institutional ties, economic interdependence, trade, investment, migration, security, connectivity, digital policies, energy, visa liberalization, disaster management and reforms are high on the agenda, he added.
“There are still many challenges, including the Cyprus question and how a renewed customs union is possible without settling the age-old question of trade to and from the island, as well as issues linked to uncompetitive, illegal state-funding practices by the Turkish government and questions regarding labor laws, media and juridical independence,” he said.
But, for Vesterbye, an essential component is Turkiye’s capability to uphold environmental and labor standards.
This will allow EU companies to continue operating in Turkiye, and provide a legally risk-free environment for existing and new EU-Turkish supply chains in the country, as well as encourage the creation of new trade routes though Turkiye and into the Caucasus and Central Asia.
“For the EU to pursue a deeper strategic relationship with Turkiye, there also has to be genuine and verifiable proof of goodwill from the Turkish side on these topics,” he said.
However, experts remain cautious about the next phase of rapprochement.
“Forced migration and conflict across Eurasia is a serious problem for both the EU and Turkiye, and the only way to solve this is by increasing EU-Turkiye cooperation in security sectors in the future. Between 2007 and 2022, the EU and Turkiye have de-aligned in common foreign and security policy from 97 percent alignment to only 7 percent.
“This poses a huge risk for both the EU and Turkiye, since both are tied together in terms of energy, trade and supply chains among many other areas, like migration and environmental policies,” said Vesterbye.
He added that the new EU report on Turkiye could help launch more dialogue and negotiations in order to find better ways to cement a new post-accession partnership based on a common strategic vision.
“The alternative could be devastating, since economic decoupling between the EU and Turkiye will have detrimental effects on both economies and security,” Vesterbye said.
A day before Varhelyi’s visit, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, marking the latter’s inaugural ministerial visit to Turkiye.
“We are now in a new and positive stage in our relations with our neighbor and ally, Greece. Revitalization of high-level contacts and dialogue channels are positive developments. Today, we confirmed our mutual will to sustain this momentum,” Fidan said on X (formerly Twitter).
During their meeting, discussions spanned cooperation in areas including trade, the economy and tourism, as well as strategies to combat illegal migration and terrorism.
“We believe we can overcome our differences with the spirit of good neighborliness and through constructive dialogue,” Fidan said.
Vesterbye said that the meeting between Fidan and his Greek counterpart demonstrates “real interest” between the two countries in easing tensions.
He added: “About the grain deal — it is clear that Turkiye is playing its hand well. It has an important role in Africa, and Russia is now directly blamed for impeding access to food on the continent for millions of people. The EU and Turkiye have a real role to play in Africa since the continent’s well-being and growth equals better security, safety and trade for the EU.”

Houthis bury 15 fighters after clashes with government troops

Houthis bury 15 fighters after clashes with government troops
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis bury 15 fighters after clashes with government troops

Houthis bury 15 fighters after clashes with government troops
  • Yemeni military officials say that the actual number of Houthi casualties on the battlefield is significantly higher than the figure reported by the militia’s media
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Iran-backed Houthis have this week arranged funerals in Sanaa and Saada for 15 fallen combatants as the Yemeni militia continues to attack government troops in Lahj, Marib, and Taiz.

Official Houthi media reported that at least 11 officers had been buried in the capital Sanaa since Saturday, while another four with varying military ranks had been laid to rest in the militia’s heartland of Saada, bringing the total number of killed fighters to more than 150 since the beginning of July.

The Houthis have launched deadly attacks on government-controlled areas in southern and central Yemen — killing dozens of government soldiers — despite the UN-brokered ceasefire which took effect in early 2022.

Yemeni military officials say that the actual number of Houthi casualties on the battlefield is significantly higher than the figure reported by the militia’s media, and that the Houthis have suffered massive losses.

Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military official in Taiz, told Arab News on Tuesday: “Our data demonstrates that the number of Houthi deaths reported by their media is a small fraction of the actual number of Houthi deaths, as there are masses of deceased fighters buried in villages and Yemeni cities not reported by Houthi media.”

He said the Houthis only recognized fatalities of Hashemite families or high-ranking military personnel, adding: “The Houthis do not acknowledge the deaths of many children who were recruited and killed in Houthi suicide attacks and buried in villages and cities.”

Meanwhile, Yemeni government forces have repelled two Houthi attacks on their positions on the eastern and western outskirts of the southern city of Taiz.

Al-Baher said army forces had thwarted attempts by the Houthis to seize control of new areas in Taiz, and that the Houthis had been mobilizing forces and assaulting government troops for months.

Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, on Tuesday convened a meeting in the southern port city of Aden with the security and military committee tasked with unifying units under the Riyadh Agreement.

The official news agency reported that the Yemeni leader met committee members to discuss unifying the military and enhancing its capabilities to combat the Houthis and Al-Qaeda.

Lebanese hospital hires private security to protect staff after spate of gun attacks

Lebanese hospital hires private security to protect staff after spate of gun attacks
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese hospital hires private security to protect staff after spate of gun attacks

Lebanese hospital hires private security to protect staff after spate of gun attacks
  • Makassed Philanthropic Islamic Association of Beirut medical facility have been subjected to a series of armed assaults
  • The attackers included a relative trying to force hospital staff to admit a patient, another angry over a patient’s death in the emergency department
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Officials at a Lebanese hospital have drafted in a private security firm to protect staff in the wake of several gun attacks.
Nurses, doctors, and administration workers at the Makassed Philanthropic Islamic Association of Beirut medical facility have been subjected to a series of armed assaults.
The attackers included a relative trying to force hospital staff to admit a patient, another angry over a patient’s death in the emergency department, and one person attempting to leave without paying a bill.
In one recent incident, gunmen known to staff threatened emergency room nurses, and forced two doctors to disconnect medical equipment from a patient before removing them from the hospital.
In mid-July, the owner and director of the Doctors’ Hospital in Bekaa, Dr. Khaled Al-Khatib, suffered head injuries and a broken arm after being set upon.
The Syndicate of Hospital Owners said at the time that, “the denunciations and condemnations are no longer sufficient to prevent the recurrence of these incidents in hospitals in all Lebanese regions without control or accountability. This has led to the vulnerability of hospitals and their staff.”
The syndicate called on authorities to provide protection for hospital workers who continued to work despite “difficult living pressures,” and urged stiff penalties on aggressors.
The head of Makassed Philanthropic Islamic Association of Beirut, Faisal Sinno, told Arab News: “We decided to contract with a private security company and stipulated that its members do not use weapons on the hospital campus.
“We sought help from army intelligence, and they pursued the gunmen. We have no choice but to seek the help of the state because we cannot rely on self-security.
“What happens here happens all the time, but we hope now that we don’t face new attacks,” he said.
Sinno added: “One of the gunmen went so far as to enter the hospital and stand infront of the cashier’s office to tell patients’ families that he could get them a discount on the amount due, on the condition that he shared some of what they saved. The gunman forced the cashier to make a discount on the bill.
“The hospital receives about 50 patients a month who need partial or full assistance. We cover the cost of hospitalization for those in actual need through donations made by Lebanese people inside and outside Lebanon.
“The medical and nursing staff are affected by this type of intimidation, and some want to leave the hospital. However, the majority are used to these types of aggressors.
“We have gone through wars and crises, and we have survived. The society in which we live needs our services. We have Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian patients. We are trying to adjust.”
Head of the private hospitals syndicate, Suleiman Haroun, noted that there were 130 hospitals in Lebanon, and some had merged in a bid to reduce costs.
He said: “The primary cause of the attacks on hospitals, according to our analysis, is that these gunmen want priority to be given to particular patients. They start screaming and the situation may escalate into beatings and even shooting.
“We cannot do anything with these people. The Internal Security Forces cannot provide security for all hospitals, so we resort to private security. However, we refuse to have armed private security personnel, otherwise, hospitals will turn into battle fronts.
“Most hospitals have begun to rely on male nurses and doctors in emergency rooms at night.”
Lebanon’s grand mufti, Sheikh Abdellatif Derian, visited Makassed hospital after the attacks. He said: “Attacking the dignity of any doctor, nurse, or administrative employee on the hospital campus is an attack on every one of us. Let us ensure the sanctity of our Islamic and national institutions.”

