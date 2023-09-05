Saudi Gamers to get boost from KFC partnership

LONDON: The Saudi Esports Federation and Kentucky Fried Chicken have agreed a partnership deal to help nurture local esports talent and promote gender equality in gaming.

The three-year linkup will see KFC support the SEF’s efforts to develop a robust gaming ecosystem in the Kingdom. This will include a training program for aspiring gamers, a league for female gamers, and a content creation program.

Ahmed Albishri, the federation’s deputy CEO, said the partnership had the potential to “reshape the esports landscape” in the country.

“By nurturing emerging talents, promoting gender equality in gaming, and providing engaging content, this collaboration marks a significant stride toward building a robust gaming ecosystem in the Kingdom,” he added.

The collaboration will see the introduction of a series of events and challenge-based initiatives, such as an esports tournament and mentorship program for aspiring gamers, which will offer talents a direct pathway into the SEF’s renowned esports development programs.

Under the partnership, SEF and KFC will also work together to enhance the gaming experience in the Kingdom by creating high-quality streamed content, such as branded gameplay videos and other initiatives that offer KFC discounts and promotions.

Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer at KFC and Yum! brands, said: “At KFC, we’ve always believed in the magic that esports brings to the table; hence we created PLAY KFC as the ultimate platform to unite communities, ignite passions, and unveil talents.”

In addition, the partnership will create a dedicated platform for female gamers in Saudi Arabia, called the First Female Saudi E-League.

It will provide users with a space to compete and be recognized for their skills, with the chance for the winning team to enter the KFC X SEF accelerator program and participate at Gamers8, the biggest gaming and esports festival in the world, in 2024.

“What truly sets PLAY KFC apart is the First Female Saudi E-League, a realm that echoes our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and empowerment as we champion the growth of female gamers.

“Like our world-famous chicken, our partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation promises an experience that lingers, an impact that resonates, and a legacy that’s nothing short of extraordinary,” Zoralioglu added.