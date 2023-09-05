You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Gamers to get boost from KFC partnership

Saudi Gamers to get boost from KFC partnership

Under the partnership, SEF and KFC will also work together to enhance the gaming experience in the Kingdom. (SEF/File)
Under the partnership, SEF and KFC will also work together to enhance the gaming experience in the Kingdom. (SEF/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6a3xz

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Gamers to get boost from KFC partnership

Saudi Gamers to get boost from KFC partnership
  • Linkup aims to nurture local talent, promote gender equality
  • KFC X SEF also announce launch of First Female Saudi E-League platform
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi Esports Federation and Kentucky Fried Chicken have agreed a partnership deal to help nurture local esports talent and promote gender equality in gaming. 

The three-year linkup will see KFC support the SEF’s efforts to develop a robust gaming ecosystem in the Kingdom. This will include a training program for aspiring gamers, a league for female gamers, and a content creation program. 

Ahmed Albishri, the federation’s deputy CEO, said the partnership had the potential to “reshape the esports landscape” in the country. 

“By nurturing emerging talents, promoting gender equality in gaming, and providing engaging content, this collaboration marks a significant stride toward building a robust gaming ecosystem in the Kingdom,” he added. 

The collaboration will see the introduction of a series of events and challenge-based initiatives, such as an esports tournament and mentorship program for aspiring gamers, which will offer talents a direct pathway into the SEF’s renowned esports development programs. 

Under the partnership, SEF and KFC will also work together to enhance the gaming experience in the Kingdom by creating high-quality streamed content, such as branded gameplay videos and other initiatives that offer KFC discounts and promotions. 

Ozge Zoralioglu, chief marketing officer at KFC and Yum! brands, said: “At KFC, we’ve always believed in the magic that esports brings to the table; hence we created PLAY KFC as the ultimate platform to unite communities, ignite passions, and unveil talents.” 

In addition, the partnership will create a dedicated platform for female gamers in Saudi Arabia, called the First Female Saudi E-League. 

It will provide users with a space to compete and be recognized for their skills, with the chance for the winning team to enter the KFC X SEF accelerator program and participate at Gamers8, the biggest gaming and esports festival in the world, in 2024. 

“What truly sets PLAY KFC apart is the First Female Saudi E-League, a realm that echoes our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and empowerment as we champion the growth of female gamers. 

“Like our world-famous chicken, our partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation promises an experience that lingers, an impact that resonates, and a legacy that’s nothing short of extraordinary,” Zoralioglu added. 

Topics: Saudi Esports Federation KFC First Female Saudi E-League

Related

Saudi esports team Twisted Minds wins 1st place at Gamers8 Club Awards
E-sport
Saudi esports team Twisted Minds wins 1st place at Gamers8 Club Awards
Special Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman    video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to become a global esports player in the next decade: SEF chairman   

India’s Manipur charges four journalists with misrepresenting violence in the state

India’s Manipur charges four journalists with misrepresenting violence in the state
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

India’s Manipur charges four journalists with misrepresenting violence in the state

India’s Manipur charges four journalists with misrepresenting violence in the state
  • Report blames state leadership of partisanship during conflict
  • Manipur chief minister accuses journalists of trying to provoke clashes
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

GUWAHATI, India: Indian police in Manipur state have filed criminal charges against four journalists, accusing them of misrepresenting facts in a report about the violent clashes between two ethnic groups earlier this year.
The four were senior journalists working on a report for the Editors Guild of India that was seeking to assess how coverage of violence in the state was being conducted.
The report, which was released this month, stated that there “are clear indications that the leadership of the state became partisan during the conflict.”
The chief minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh, on Monday accused the journalists of trying to “provoke clashes” with the report.
The journalists — Seema Mustafa who is president of the Editors Guild, Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor — could not be immediately reached for comment. The guild did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Press Club of India, based in New Delhi, demanded that the charges be withdrawn, saying, “this is a strong arm tactic by the state government which amounts to intimidation of the apex media body of the country.”
At least 180 people have been killed in Manipur after deadly ethnic violence broke out in May between members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and minority Kuki community over the sharing of economic benefits and quotas.
Meiteis account for half of Manipur’s 3.2 million-strong population and extending limited affirmative action quotas to them would mean they would get a share in education and government jobs that have so far been reserved for Kukis and Nagas.
Federal forces were deployed to quell the unrest that forced tens of thousands to flee into neighboring states or refugee camps.
The report compiled by the journalists said that an Internet shutdown ordered in the state governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contributed to biased reporting by local media aligned with warring ethnic groups. Some local media groups have rejected the allegation.
This year, India has slid 11 places to rank 161st in the World Press Freedom Index, which is compiled by the non-profit group Reporters Without Borders. Modi’s government says India has a vibrant free press.
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights this week raised concern about reports of human rights violations in Manipur, describing them as tragic developments in a deteriorating situation for religious and ethnic minorities in India.
The UN statement comes ahead of a summit of G20 leaders in New Delhi that starts on Saturday.

Topics: Manipur India journalist

Related

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time
Media
Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time
Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month
Media
Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month

Malaysia mulls rules for Google, Meta to pay news outlets for content

Malaysia mulls rules for Google, Meta to pay news outlets for content
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

Malaysia mulls rules for Google, Meta to pay news outlets for content

Malaysia mulls rules for Google, Meta to pay news outlets for content
  • Malaysia to adopt similar regulatory framework to Australia and Canada
  • Rules to address “imbalances” in income for digital platforms and local media, MCMC said
Updated 05 September 2023
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Tuesday it is considering regulations that will make Internet giants Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms compensate news outlets for content sourced from them.
Malaysia is in discussions with Google, Meta and other major online platforms over the regulatory framework, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said in a statement after meeting with officials from both companies.
The proposed regulations will be similar to rules in Australia, which in 2021 made it compulsory for Google and Meta to compensate media outlets for content that generates clicks and advertising dollars, the MCMC said.
The MCMC is also mulling rules similar to Canada’s Bill C-11, which aims to regulate streaming platforms and requires them to support Canadian content.
It said the rules were part of government efforts to address “imbalances” in income for digital platforms and local media, and to ensure “fair compensation for news content creators.”
The MCMC said it was also in discussions with the social media platforms to address online harm such as child sex abuse material, online gambling and financial scams.
Malaysia has increased scrutiny of online content under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who came to power in November.
Earlier this year, Malaysia said it would take legal action against Meta for failing to act against harmful content on its Facebook platform, but later dropped the plan following meetings with the company.

Topics: Malaysia Google Meta

Related

Canada’s government to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta says it will block news
Media
Canada’s government to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta says it will block news
Pakistan president approves amended media bill aimed at thwarting ‘fake news’
Pakistan
Pakistan president approves amended media bill aimed at thwarting ‘fake news’

MBC Group extends partnership with Paramount in kids entertainment expansion

MBC Group extends partnership with Paramount in kids entertainment expansion
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

MBC Group extends partnership with Paramount in kids entertainment expansion

MBC Group extends partnership with Paramount in kids entertainment expansion
  • 3-year renewed partnership includes new content, licensing, distribution agreement
Updated 04 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: MBC Group and Paramount Global Content Distribution have extended their partnership for three more years.

The deal will see the largest media company in the Middle East and North Africa region bring more of Paramount’s children’s entertainment content to its platforms, including MBC3, and Shahid.

Ashraf Younis, director of MBC3 at MBC Group, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Paramount Global and continue delivering exceptional content to our young viewers.

“The extension of this partnership represents our shared commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment across traditional broadcasting and digital platforms in the MENA region.”

As part of the renewed agreement, MBC Group will continue to deliver exclusive FTA first-run content on its children’s free-to-air TV channel, MBC3, with a minimum of 350 episodes each year.

It will include recent seasons of shows such as “PAW Patrol,” “The Loud House,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” plus new additions such as “The Patrick Star Show,” “Middlemost Post,” and “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Shahid, MBC Group’s streaming platform, will also feature titles on-demand, including “Dora the Explorer,” “Shimmer and Shine,” “The Loud House,” and “Bubble Guppies,” in English and French.

In addition, the renewed partnership will include licensing and merchandising rights, allowing MBC Group to use the content for marketing campaigns and other off-screen initiatives.

Bassel Ghoussainy, head of licensing at MBC Group, said: “Our commitment to providing quality entertainment experiences extends beyond broadcasting.

“By leveraging the popularity of the shared content between MBC Group and Paramount Global, we aim to continue creating exciting activations for young fans to engage with their favorite animated characters and related Nickelodeon brands through licensed products and merchandise.”

Topics: MBC Group Paramount Nickelodeon

Related

Saudi culture minister signs deal with MBC to operate and manage new TV channel
Media
Saudi culture minister signs deal with MBC to operate and manage new TV channel
MBC launches Arab version of reality TV show ‘Million Dollar Island’
Media
MBC launches Arab version of reality TV show ‘Million Dollar Island’

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time

Iran sentences two women journalists to jail time
  • Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi to serve a month in partly suspended prison sentence for “conspiracy” and “collusion”
  • More than 90 journalists were arrested in Iran since beginning of the protests in Sept. 2022
Updated 04 September 2023
AFP

TEHRAN Two female Iranian journalists will spend around a month behind bars as part of a three-year partly suspended prison sentence for “conspiracy” and “collusion,” local media reported on Sunday.
Under the sentence, Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi will serve one-fortieth of the term, or less than a month, in prison, their lawyer Amir Raisian told the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works.
“The remaining period is suspended over five years,” during which time they will be required to take “a professional ethics training” and “prohibited from leaving the country,” the lawyer added.
Raisian did not elaborate on whether the verdict can be appealed, and the report did not detail the allegations against the reporters.
Mohammadi’s sister, Elahe, who also works for Ham Mihan, has since September 2022 been in prison after reporting on the funeral of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody.
The death on September 16, 2022 of Amini, an Iranian Kurd, came after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code, triggering months-long nationwide protests.
Foreign-based rights groups have reported multiple arrests ahead of the anniversary of Amini’s death.
Bagheri works for the unaffiliated Haft-e Sobh newspaper.
Elnaz Mohammadi was arrested and kept in Evin prison for a week in February. The reason for her detention was not clear.
Last year’s demonstrations saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labelled as foreign-instigated “riots.”
Seven men have been executed in protest-related cases involving killings and other violence against security forces.
Local media reported last month that authorities in Iran have questioned or arrested more than 90 journalists since the protests.
On Wednesday, an Iranian news agency reported that journalist Nazila Maroufian, who defied Iran’s strict dress code and was freed on bail earlier in August, has been rearrested for not wearing the headscarf in public.

Topics: Iran journalist

Related

In a historic first, Iranian TV broadcasts Saudi Pro League match
Sport
In a historic first, Iranian TV broadcasts Saudi Pro League match
Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month
Media
Taliban detains Iranian photojournalist, bringing media arrest tally to 5 in less than a month

Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 

Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 

Saudi cinemas rake in $143m in five years 
  • More than 10 million tickets sold
Updated 03 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector has earned SR535 million ($142.6 million) since the resumption of movie screening in 2018, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media has revealed. 

GCAM said that the Kingdom’s cinema sector is the largest one in the region, with more than seven operators across 21 cities. 

There are more than 64,000 seats in 69 Saudi movie theaters, and more than 10 million tickets have been sold.

According to GCAM, the highest-grossing picture at the box office is the American action drama film “Top Gun: Maverick,” which sold more than 1.2 million tickets and grossed SR84 million. 

The Saudi cinema sector recorded a growth of 28 percent during the second quarter of 2023.

Commercial records for film production have surpassed 1,700, up from more than 1,300 at the same time last year, the Ministry of Commerce reported.
 

Topics: Saudi cinema

Related

Acclaimed Tunisian film now being shown at Saudi cinemas
Lifestyle
Acclaimed Tunisian film now being shown at Saudi cinemas
Pink Night at Riyadh Front drew crowds in pink, ready to embark on the ‘Barbie’ cinematic experience. (Instagram/voxcinemasksa)
Saudi Arabia
‘Barbie’ fever hits Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Saudi Gamers to get boost from KFC partnership
Saudi Gamers to get boost from KFC partnership
Iraqi Kurds protest unpaid salaries from Baghdad
Iraqi Kurds protest unpaid salaries from Baghdad
Global Congress on Population to be organized annually in Egypt
Global Congress on Population to be organized annually in Egypt
US top diplomat Blinken speaks with Israel’s Netanyahu: State Dept
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File/AFP)
NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes
NEOM Beach Games returns to host international athletes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.