Saudi Film Commission set to participate at 48th Toronto International Film Festival

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission will be at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival when it begins this week, to help boost the profile of the Kingdom’s film industry, highlight the country as an attractive filming destination for international productions, and support the Saudi films appearing at the event, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The commission is hosting a Saudi pavilion at the festival, which runs from Sept. 7 to 17, in cooperation with a number of national organizations involved in, or with interests in, the film industry, including Al-Ula Film, NEOM, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (also known as Ithra), the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation, and the Saudi Film Festival.
The contents of the pavilion include a cinematic exhibition highlighting prominent Saudi films that have earned international awards or impressive box office returns.
The Saudi Film Commission said it aims to capitalize on the opportunities offered by TIFF, one of the best-known international film festivals, to highlight the Kingdom’s rapidly growing film industry and its successes so far, and support Saudi talents by showcasing them on major cinematic platforms while creating opportunities to help them develop and grow through effective international partnerships.
The commission added that its presence at the festival reflects the Ministry of Culture’s desire to boost international cultural exchanges, one of its strategic goals under the umbrella of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan, along with the goal of developing Saudi contributions to art and culture.
Central bank governors have big role in economic integration, says Gulf Cooperation Council chief
GCC Secretary-General Jassem Albudaiwi at the start of the 81st meeting of the council’s Committee of Central Bank Governors, which took place on Tuesday in Salalah, Oman
LONDON: Jassem Albudaiwi, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said that the GCC’s Committee of Central Bank Governors has a significant and prominent role to play in achieving economic integration and interconnection between member states, especially in terms of the contributions of the financial and banking fields.
His comments came during the 81st meeting of the committee, which took place on Tuesday in the city of Salalah in Oman. It was led by Sayyid Taimur bin Asa’a, chairperson of the board of governors of the Central Bank of Oman and of the current session of the committee.
Albudaiwi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, chairperson of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, for his tireless efforts to strengthen the GCC and its activities, and for his interest and support, and that of the Omani government, for joint Gulf action.
During his speech, he also highlighted topics that have been discussed and decisions made by the leaders of the GCC during recent meetings, the most recent of which was their 18th consultative meeting, in Jeddah in July, which focused on economic issues and efforts to establish the GCC Customs Union and Common Market, with the aim of achieving economic unity by 2025 through greater coordination, integration and interconnection.
Albudaiwi said that the agenda for the governors’ committee meeting included recommendations on payment systems in GCC countries by teams working under the supervision of the committee.
Other topics included the supervision, control and regulation of banking systems in GCC countries, financial technologies and integration initiatives, the exchange of cybersecurity information in the banking sector, efforts made by the GCC countries to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and the latest monetary and financial developments in GCC countries.
Saudi royal court adviser Kattan conveyed a verbal message from King Salman to Burkina Faso’s president pertaining to bilateral relations
RIYADH: Burkina Faso’s interim president Ibrahim Traore affirmed his country full support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency said early Wednesday.
During a meeting with Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan in Ouagadougou, he also welcomed the first Saudi-African and the fifth Arab-African summits to be held in the Kingdom this year.
Kattan also conveyed a verbal message from King Salman to the president pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation.
Saudi cabinet reviews Kingdom’s efforts to enhance international cooperation to confront water challenges
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance international multilateral cooperation to confront water challenges on Tuesday.
The discussion came a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the Kingdom is establishing a global water organization, which is to be based in Riyadh, to enhance efforts to address water challenges.
The organization aims to integrate and aid attempts made by governments and other bodies to secure global water sustainably.
The Cabinet was also briefed on the content of talks that recently took place with a number of leaders of friendly countries concerning relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.
Heritage Commission scheme opens world of archaeology for young Saudis
The commission said that children, through the “Once Upon a Time” corner, view a scene that simplifies the concept of archaeology and shows the great value of ancient civilizations, and their unique and precious heritage
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission in Abha recently concluded the Little Explorer initiative — a national scheme designed to inspire the next generation’s curiosity and interest in the region’s heritage and archaeological discoveries.
The program, which is being held around Saudi Arabia, aims to educate children in antiquities and explore the history of the Kingdom and its civilizations in a fun and informative manner.
The Heritage Commission told Arab News that the Little Explorer initiative was launched by Prince Badr bin Abdullah, minister of culture and chairman of the Heritage Commission’s board of directors, in March 2022.
The scheme targets young children and youth in all regions of the Kingdom, to prepare a generation that understands the importance of heritage and involve them in archaeological excavations.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The first stage of Little Explorer initiative targets children aged six to 12.
• The ‘Excavation Simulation’ teaches children how to discover and extract antiquities using specialized field tools.
• The second stage targets students aged 13 to 17.
• Initiative involves seven school field trips to six archaeological sites across the Kingdom.
The commission added that the activities are divided into two main stages. The first stage targets children aged six to 12 and is held in a number of commercial centers in 10 regions of the Kingdom.
It involves various events, including guidance on methods of discovering, extracting, documenting and restoring antiquities, as well as preserving archaeological collections using simplified scientific methods, accompanied by entertainment. It aims to build a relationship between children and antiquities, link them to their history and develop their spirit of teamwork.
The commission said that children, through the “Once Upon a Time” corner, view a scene that simplifies the concept of archaeology and shows the great value of ancient civilizations, and their unique and precious heritage. It also reinforces in children the importance of the Kingdom’s archaeological sites.
The “Interactive Glasses” section uses virtual reality glasses to allow children to explore a three-dimensional map of the Kingdom, through which they can learn about 10 significant archaeological sites.
In the “Earth Layers” corner, children learn about the internal structure of land layers. They can simulate layers of the earth using sand and clay to better understand the excavation process.
The “Excavation Simulation” corner provides children with a practical application of archaeological excavation in virtual archaeological sites that simulate real locations throughout the Kingdom. The simulation teaches children how to discover and extract antiquities using specialized field tools.
In the “Registration of Antiquities” corner, children learn how to maintain and restore antiquities, and how to transport and preserve them.
In the “Satisfy Your Curiosity about Antiquities” section, children can ask an expert archaeologist any questions they have.
After that, children move to the “Write Your Name in Musnad Script” corner to learn about ancient writing scripts. A photograph opportunity commemorates the day for the participants.
The commission said that the second stage of the activities targets students aged 13 to 17, and involves seven school field trips to six archaeological sites across the Kingdom. An archaeological expert at each site introduces the students to the history of the location, its archaeological significance and the most prominent events that took place at the site.
Learning about the Kingdom’s history and archaeological value enhances national belonging among students.
The initiative is part of efforts by the commission to increase children’s awareness of cultural heritage, strengthen their relationship with their homeland, encourage the preservation of heritage and antiquities, and develop their spirit of creativity.
For updates and more information, visit @MOCHeritage on X.