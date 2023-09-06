You are here

  • Home
  • Central bank governors have big role in economic integration, says Gulf Cooperation Council chief

Central bank governors have big role in economic integration, says Gulf Cooperation Council chief

Central bank governors have big role in economic integration, says Gulf Cooperation Council chief
1 / 2
Albudaiwi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, chairperson of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, for his tireless efforts to strengthen the GCC and its activities. (GCC)
Central bank governors have big role in economic integration, says Gulf Cooperation Council chief
2 / 2
Albudaiwi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, chairperson of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, for his tireless efforts to strengthen the GCC and its activities. (GCC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rb35e

Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Central bank governors have big role in economic integration, says Gulf Cooperation Council chief

Central bank governors have big role in economic integration, says Gulf Cooperation Council chief
  • GCC Secretary-General Jassem Albudaiwi at the start of the 81st meeting of the council’s Committee of Central Bank Governors, which took place on Tuesday in Salalah, Oman
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jassem Albudaiwi, the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said that the GCC’s Committee of Central Bank Governors has a significant and prominent role to play in achieving economic integration and interconnection between member states, especially in terms of the contributions of the financial and banking fields.

His comments came during the 81st meeting of the committee, which took place on Tuesday in the city of Salalah in Oman. It was led by Sayyid Taimur bin Asa’a, chairperson of the board of governors of the Central Bank of Oman and of the current session of the committee.

Albudaiwi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, chairperson of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, for his tireless efforts to strengthen the GCC and its activities, and for his interest and support, and that of the Omani government, for joint Gulf action.

During his speech, he also highlighted topics that have been discussed and decisions made by the leaders of the GCC during recent meetings, the most recent of which was their 18th consultative meeting, in Jeddah in July, which focused on economic issues and efforts to establish the GCC Customs Union and Common Market, with the aim of achieving economic unity by 2025 through greater coordination, integration and interconnection.

Albudaiwi said that the agenda for the governors’ committee meeting included recommendations on payment systems in GCC countries by teams working under the supervision of the committee.

Other topics included the supervision, control and regulation of banking systems in GCC countries, financial technologies and integration initiatives, the exchange of cybersecurity information in the banking sector, efforts made by the GCC countries to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and the latest monetary and financial developments in GCC countries.

Topics: Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi GCC Economic integration

Related

GCC chief lauds Saudi Arabia’s DCO for sustainability efforts
Saudi Arabia
GCC chief lauds Saudi Arabia’s DCO for sustainability efforts
GCC to pursue free trade agreements to enhance commerce and investments
Business & Economy
GCC to pursue free trade agreements to enhance commerce and investments

New Saudi ambassador to Iran arrives in Tehran

New Saudi ambassador to Iran arrives in Tehran
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

New Saudi ambassador to Iran arrives in Tehran

New Saudi ambassador to Iran arrives in Tehran
  • Al-Anazi said directives of Saudi leadership emphasize importance of strengthening bilateral relations
  • Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed in March to reestablish diplomatic relations following years of tensions
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to start his mission, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Upon his arrival in the Iranian capital, Al-Anazi said the directives of the Saudi leadership emphasize the importance of strengthening relations and intensifying communication and meetings between the Kingdom and Iran.

He added that the Kingdom seeks to move relations between the two neighboring countries to broader horizons considering they possess economic components, natural resources, and advantages that contribute to enhancing aspects of development, prosperity, stability and security in the region and for the common benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

The ambassador stressed that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 represents a road map that reflects all aspects of cooperation that can be built upon to enhance it according to a strategic perspective that establishes the principles of good neighborliness, understanding, purposeful dialogue, and respect to enhance mutual trust between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed in March to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies following years of tensions between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Iran Ties

Saudi Film Commission set to participate at 48th Toronto International Film Festival

Saudi Film Commission set to participate at 48th Toronto International Film Festival
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Film Commission set to participate at 48th Toronto International Film Festival

Saudi Film Commission set to participate at 48th Toronto International Film Festival
  • It aims to boost the profile of the Kingdom’s film industry, highlight the country as an attractive filming destination, and support the Saudi films appearing at the event
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Film Commission will be at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival when it begins this week, to help boost the profile of the Kingdom’s film industry, highlight the country as an attractive filming destination for international productions, and support the Saudi films appearing at the event, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The commission is hosting a Saudi pavilion at the festival, which runs from Sept. 7 to 17, in cooperation with a number of national organizations involved in, or with interests in, the film industry, including Al-Ula Film, NEOM, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (also known as Ithra), the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation, and the Saudi Film Festival.

The contents of the pavilion include a cinematic exhibition highlighting prominent Saudi films that have earned international awards or impressive box office returns.

The Saudi Film Commission said it aims to capitalize on the opportunities offered by TIFF, one of the best-known international film festivals, to highlight the Kingdom’s rapidly growing film industry and its successes so far, and support Saudi talents by showcasing them on major cinematic platforms while creating opportunities to help them develop and grow through effective international partnerships.

The commission added that its presence at the festival reflects the Ministry of Culture’s desire to boost international cultural exchanges, one of its strategic goals under the umbrella of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan, along with the goal of developing Saudi contributions to art and culture.

Topics: Saudi Film Commission Toronto International Film Festival 48th Toronto International Film Festival Saudi films Saudi film industry

Related

Saudi film ‘Hajjan’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Lifestyle
Saudi film ‘Hajjan’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
Saudi Film Commission to debut Saudi Film Confex in October
Media
Saudi Film Commission to debut Saudi Film Confex in October

Burkina Faso backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Burkina Faso backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Burkina Faso backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Burkina Faso backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
  • Saudi royal court adviser Kattan conveyed a verbal message from King Salman to Burkina Faso’s president pertaining to bilateral relations
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Burkina Faso’s interim president Ibrahim Traore affirmed his country full support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency said early Wednesday.

During a meeting with Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan in Ouagadougou, he also welcomed the first Saudi-African and the fifth Arab-African summits to be held in the Kingdom this year.

Kattan also conveyed a verbal message from King Salman to the president pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Burkina Faso Expo 2030

Related

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan receives Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan in Dar es Salaam.
Saudi Arabia
Tanzania affirms support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan is received by the President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani.
Saudi Arabia
Comoros president affirms country’s support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Climate envoy heads Saudi delegation to Africa summit 

Climate envoy heads Saudi delegation to Africa summit 
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Climate envoy heads Saudi delegation to Africa summit 

Climate envoy heads Saudi delegation to Africa summit 
  • Al-Jubier met with Comoros president and Kenyan FM
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s climate envoy and minister of state for foreign affairs, headed the Kingdom’s delegation to the Africa Climate Summit.

The summit, being held in Nairobi, Kenya, brings together heads of state and global organizations chiefs.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al-Jubier met with Comoros president Azali Assoumani.

The pair discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Separately, the climate envoy met with Kenyan foreign minister Alfred Mutua.

The officials discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially in the environment and climate change fronts.

They also reviewed regional and global issues of common concern, in addition to the  most prominent topics on the  summit’s agenda.

Topics: Saudi Arabia climate Africa Climate Summit

Related

Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir meets outgoing envoys of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister Adel Al-Jubeir meets outgoing envoys of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Singapore
Saudi climate envoy holds meetings with officials at Slovenia forum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi climate envoy holds meetings with officials at Slovenia forum

Saudi cabinet reviews Kingdom’s efforts to enhance international cooperation to confront water challenges

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chairs the Cabinet meeting in NEOM on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chairs the Cabinet meeting in NEOM on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi cabinet reviews Kingdom’s efforts to enhance international cooperation to confront water challenges

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chairs the Cabinet meeting in NEOM on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance international multilateral cooperation to confront water challenges on Tuesday.

The discussion came a day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the Kingdom is establishing a global water organization, which is to be based in Riyadh, to enhance efforts to address water challenges.

The organization aims to integrate and aid attempts made by governments and other bodies to secure global water sustainably.

The Cabinet was also briefed on the content of talks that recently took place with a number of leaders of friendly countries concerning relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.

Topics: water Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi ambassador to Iran arrives in Tehran
Heritage Commission scheme opens world of archaeology for young Saudis photos
Saudi Arabia
Heritage Commission scheme opens world of archaeology for young Saudis

Latest updates

Palestine refugees focus of discussion between Arab League, UNRWA chiefs’
Palestine refugees focus of discussion between Arab League, UNRWA chiefs’
’Fearless’ France favorites for ex-All Black Sonny Bill Williams
’Fearless’ France favorites for ex-All Black Sonny Bill Williams
Ganna wins Vuelta time trial as Evenepoel hurts rivals
Ganna wins Vuelta time trial as Evenepoel hurts rivals
Canadian man accused of running over and killing a Muslim family pleads not guilty
Nathaniel Veltman is escorted while leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ontario, Tuesday, Sept.5, 2023. (AP
Spain fire Vilda as women’s team coach, name his assistant as replacement
Spain fire Vilda as women’s team coach, name his assistant as replacement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.