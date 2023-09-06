You are here

Emirates, United expand partnership to include 9 new destinations in Mexico 

The move aims to enable customers to enjoy smooth connections by allowing passengers flying on Emirates to two points in the US, either Chicago or Houston, to connect onward to leisure destinations in Mexico. File
The move aims to enable customers to enjoy smooth connections by allowing passengers flying on Emirates to two points in the US, either Chicago or Houston, to connect onward to leisure destinations in Mexico.
Arab News

RIYADH: Customers of UAE flag carrier Emirates airline will now have access to nine new destinations in Mexico thanks to a significant expansion in its codeshare partnership with American airline United, reported the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM. 

The move aims to enable customers to enjoy smooth connections by allowing passengers flying on Emirates to two points in the US, either Chicago or Houston, to connect onward to leisure destinations in Mexico. 

The codeshare agreement between the two parties currently includes several US cities and Mexico becomes the first country outside of the US to be added to the growing network.

RIYADH: Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., also known as Tibbiyah, has signed a agreement with Nephrocare Health Services to form a joint venture providing dialysis services in the Kingdom.

According to a statement on Tadawul, a limited liability company for dialysis care services will be established in Saudi Arabia as a part of the deal in which 49 percent of shares will be held by Tibbiyah, while the remaining 51 percent will be owned by Nephrocare, also known as NephroPlus.  

The new company will provide dialysis care services by investing, operating, managing and maintaining departments or divisions of hospitals, medical centers and clinics in the public and private sectors, the statement added.  

Tibbiyah noted that the formation of the joint venture comes in line with the company’s long-term goal to become a diversified health care holding firm.  

“This partnership combines the expertise and experience of two high-quality health care providers, creating new opportunities to further develop and expand our health care services in the Kingdom, and enables Tibbiyah to enter attractive health care market segments that have strong fundamentals conducive to growth and as one of the main players in the Kingdom’s health care sector,” said Alaa Ameen, CEO of Tibbiyah.  

Strengthening the role of the private sector in the health care industry is a key goal outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Health Sector Transformation Program, outlined in Vision 2030.  

The strategy aims to strengthen the contribution of the private sector in supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve its national health goals and ensure everyone has access to high-quality health care.  

Vikram Vuppala, CEO of NephroPlus, said that the company is excited to join hands with Tibbiyah and provide quality dialysis services to people in Saudi Arabia.  

“We hope the joint venture with Tibbiyah is another big step ahead toward fulfilling the mission of NephroPlus by ensuring the long-term sustainability of high-quality dialysis services in the communities we serve,” said Vuppala.  

He added: “With our patient-centric care model, and our combined experience and infrastructure, we will be able to offer dialysis patients high quality, efficient, and effective care and enable them to lead a long, happy and productive life.”  

Operating under NephroPlus brand, Nephrocare Health Services is touted to be the world’s sixth-largest dialysis center network, the statement said.  

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia are poised to lead the industrial sector into a new era driven by advanced digital technologies, as outlined by the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Kingdom. 

A report from the think tank underscored the pivotal role SMEs play in the sector and highlights key initiatives currently fostering digital transformation. 

It noted how cutting-edge digital technologies are revolutionizing advanced manufacturing, facilitating connectivity, automation, and artificial intelligence, which, in turn, are boosting production efficiency, productivity, and business resilience. 

Moreover, the report shed light on the Kingdom’s Future Factories program, dedicated to adopting the best global practices of the fourth industrial revolution, as a major driver behind the sector’s digital transformation.  

It also recognized the Knowledge-based Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Network program and the National Productivity program as game-changing strategies currently in place. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to become one of the world’s largest construction hubs thanks to more than $1.25 trillion of infrastructure and real estate projects in the pipeline, according to real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank.

The firm’s annual Saudi Giga Projects report noted the combined value of commissioned infrastructure and real estate developments has already reached $250 billion, with the remaining figure made up of projects yet to be fully approved or given a construction start date.

With the Vision 2030 deadline drawing nearer, Saudi Arabia’s real estate developments, considered the largest globally, are gaining momentum, said Faisal Durrani, partner and head of research for the Middle East and North Africa at Knight Frank.  

Durrani also added that the number of planned residential units has surged by 30 percent to 660,000 units over the past year, which is likely to be a positive development for house hunters who have been prevented by the recent surge in property prices.  

RIYADH: Amid attempts to diversify its economy, Oman’s tourism industry recorded a 47.3 percent year-on-year surge at the end of 2022 to stand at 1.9 billion Omani rials ($4.93 billion).  

This figure reflects an increase of 600 million rials compared to 1.3 billion rials recorded toward the end of 2021, as reported by the Oman News Agency.  

This falls in line with the country’s goal of further opening up tourism and encouraging international travelers to visit the country.  

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuances are expected to decline in 2023 to come in between $150 billion and $160 billion, from $178 billion in 2022, driven by improving fiscal positions of sovereign issuers in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and Southeast Asia, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

A report from the firm noted the issuing of the Shariah-compliant bonds in the first half of 2023 declined by 28 percent to $66 billion, compared to $92 billion in the same period of the previous year.  

This fall is due to muted activities in key countries including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Turkiye, amid robust commodity prices.  

“In the GCC and Southeast Asia, robust commodity prices associated with sustained economic growth have translated into stronger fiscal positions and lower issuance needs,” said Moody’s in the report.  

The firm added that it expects issuance of $80- $90 billion in the second half of the year, supported by a partial rebound in Southeast Asia and Turkiye, as well as sustained strong volumes from corporates and financial institutions.  

The report, however, noted that the long-term prospects of sukuk are positive as it provides an excellent alternative to conventional financing and is highly compatible with environmental, social and governance principles.  

“New issuers and green agendas will buoy sukuk market growth in the coming years, supporting a long-term positive trend. Green sukuk issuance is gaining pace as sustainability becomes a key requirement for a number of public and private investors and governments, including oil-producing GCC countries, are putting sustainability at the heart of their development agendas,” added Moody’s.  

The report further noted that Saudi Arabia will remain the largest issuer in the region, but government activity is likely to be limited to refinancing maturing sukuk.  

Earlier this month, Ayman Al-Sayari, governor of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that Saudi Arabia is the largest Islamic finance market in the world with total assets exceeding SR3.1 trillion.  

The SAMA chief also added that the Kingdom is the largest sovereign sukuk issuer in the world. 

In August, Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center took a strategic step to restructure SR35.7 billion of debt instruments into four new sukuk tranches featuring longer-term maturities in 2024, 2025 and 2026. 

This initiative aims to strengthen the domestic money market and keep up with its developments, a press release said. 

