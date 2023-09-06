You are here

  • Home
  • Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital

Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital

Bank of China opened its first branch in the Saudi capital to expand the use of yuan amid a flurry of trade deals between the two countries. File
Bank of China opened its first branch in the Saudi capital to expand the use of yuan amid a flurry of trade deals between the two countries. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/rezsh

Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital

Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a sign of growing cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China, one of the Asian country’s four biggest state-owned banks began its operations in Riyadh.
Bank of China opened its first branch in the Saudi capital to expand the use of the yuan amid a flurry of trade deals between the two countries.
In June, the head of the bank’s team for the launch, Jun Tian, told a section of the press that the bank aims to introduce Chinese currency to the world and hoped yuan would be used in commercial financial transactions between China and Saudi Arabia as well as the entire Arab region.
The bank official said as many Chinese companies are entering the regional markets, using the yuan in their financial dealings with regional partners will further encourage them to invest in the region.
It is noteworthy that Saudi Arabia and China sealed 35 investment agreements worth around $30 billion during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom last December.
According to a Bank of China statement, Saudi Central Bank Gov. Ayman Al-Sayari and Deputy Investment Minister Saleh Ali-Khabti attended the opening ceremony.
The Saudi-listed ACWA Power, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, and Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group signed memorandums of understanding involving “internationalizing” the yuan and green financing with BoC during the opening ceremony, the statement added.

It is the second Chinese bank to open a branch in Saudi Arabia after the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China opened its first branch in Riyadh in 2015.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China yuan

Related

Bank of China to start operations in Riyadh this year, says official
Business & Economy
Bank of China to start operations in Riyadh this year, says official

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco raised the October official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.60 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the oil company announced on Wednesday.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at $5.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for October and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI.

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Tuesday extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year, the former to the tune of 1 million barrels per day and the latter by 300,000 bpd. These are on top of the April cut agreed by several OPEC+ producers running to the end of 2024.

Both countries will review their decisions monthly to consider deepening cuts or raising output, depending on market conditions.

With the new decision, Saudi Arabia’s oil output for October, November, and December will be approximately 9 million barrels per day.

Reflecting near-term supply concerns, front-month Brent futures had traded on Wednesday near 9-month highs at $4.13 a barrel above prices in six months. US West Texas Intermediate futures’ equivalent spread was as much as $4.88 a barrel, also hovering near nine-month highs.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Oil OPEC+

Related

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a significant step to support the UAE’s net-zero goal, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said it has successfully priced a $650 million green bond, with the proceeds designated for financing eligible sustainable assets. 

The issuance, which was priced with a 5.50 percent coupon rate, featuring a spread of 125 basis points above US treasuries, aligns with ADCB’s Green Bond Framework. 

It was oversubscribed by 2.9 times, drawing interest from local, regional, and international investors, with total orders exceeding $1.9 billion.  

The demand underscores the market’s confidence in ADCB’s creditworthiness and the attractiveness of the bank’s sustainability initiatives, according to a statement. 

This marks ADCB’s second environmental issuance, following its inaugural $500 million green bond in September 2022. 

“ADCB’s second green bond issuance is a significant development in the delivery of our climate strategy, which is aimed at financing solutions to tackle climate change in support of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative,” Ala’a Eraiqat, group CEO said. 

“As the UAE prepares to host COP28, ADCB stands ready to support customers on their path to success in a net zero economy,” he continued. 

The Bank's solid credit ratings of A/Stable/A-1 from S&P and A+/Stable/F1 from Fitch, as well as its strong ESG ratings with a "AA" rating from MSCI and a "Medium risk" categorization by Sustainalytics, support the green bond’s competitive pricing. 

“We were very pleased with the pricing achieved for our second green bond – this is a strong endorsement of our increasingly ambitious climate strategy and our credit quality,” Robbert Muller, group treasurer of ADCB commented. 

“It is also encouraging to see orders from a diverse group of global investors, reflecting confidence in ADCB and its approach to managing ESG risks and opportunities,” Muller added. 

The bank has pledged to offer 35 billion dirhams ($9.53 billion) in green financing by 2030, which is tied to this issuance. 

According to the ADCB’s Green Bond Framework, the funds will be utilized to finance approved green projects. 

The qualifying green credit portfolio of ADCB had grown noticeably year over year by 61 percent as of June 30, 2023, reaching $1.65 billion. 

Green buildings make up 55 percent of the portfolio’s components, with renewable energy accounting for 26 percent. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 

Related

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fiscal prospects are solid in the near term, primarily driven by Vision 2030 which has been steadily diversifying the Kingdom’s economy since its launch in 2016, according to the International Monetary Fund.  

In a press statement, the IMF noted that Saudi Arabia was the fastest-growing economy among G20 countries, achieving an overall growth rate of 8.7 percent. 

According to the UN financial agency, the Kingdom has sufficient precautionary reserves and the peg of the exchange rate to the US dollar is serving the Saudi economy well.  

While much of the world has suffered from inflationary pressures, Saudi Arabia succeeded in maintaining its average consumer price index, the IMF said.  

“Despite an uptick in early 2023 to 3.4 percent year on year, headline inflation is back at 2.8 percent year on year in May 2023, as declining contributions from transport and food prices offset the substantial increase in rent,” said the IMF.  

In line with its economic diversification goals, the Kingdom is spearheading the energy transition journey in the region through various initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative, and the wider Middle East Green Initiative.  

Affirming the progress of Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey, the IMF lauded the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, in line with its target to achieve net zero by 2060.  

The executive board of the IMF also welcomed the non-oil revenue mobilization efforts undertaken by the Saudi government as a part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross domestic product witnessed a growth of 4.8 percent driven by robust private consumption and investments in various sectors like wholesale, retail trade, constriction and transport, the IMF added.  

It also predicted that the non-oil GDP of Saudi Arabia will further grow by 4.9 percent in 2023 fueled by strong consumption spending.  

Earlier in August, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate further fell to 2.3 percent in July from 2.7 percent in June.  

The IMF also lauded Saudi Arabia’s success in reducing the unemployment rate to historical lows, reaching 8 percent in 2022, increasing the female workforce and strengthening the Kingdom’s banking sector.  

The efforts taken by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA to promote the Kingdom as a fintech hub was also welcomed.  

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia topped G20 in energy subsidy spending: IMF  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia topped G20 in energy subsidy spending: IMF  

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 

Closing bell: TASI ends day in red closing at 11,298 
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Wednesday, as it shed 112.82 points, or 0.99 percent, to close at 11,298.16.  

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu decreased, as it lost 217.47 points to close the day’s trading session at 23,328.28.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index also lost 15.45 points to finish at 1,459.06.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.18 billion ($1.65 billion) as 56 of the stocks advanced, while 163 declined.   

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 9.95 percent to SR19.30.  

Other top gainers include Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Chemical Co. whose share prices surged by 9.88 percent and 8.91 percent, respectively.   

The worst performer of the day was The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuniya, as its share price edged down 4.48 percent to SR134.  

Paper Home Co. was the top gainer on the parallel market, with its value going up by 29.86 percent to SR164.40 per share. 

On Nomu, the worst performer was Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology, whose share price dropped by 7.02 percent to SR498.   

Meanwhile, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. announced a recommendation by the board of directors to reduce the nominal value of a share from SR10 to SR1. 

According to a Tadawul statement, after the adjustment, the number of company shares will increase to 300 million from 30 million. 

The company promises to complete all essential procedures and says any developments will be reported when they are ready.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Related

Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI slightly drops to close at 11,431 with total trade volume at $1.4bn  

Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report

Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report

Saudi fashion sector gears up for rapid growth driven by economic expansion: report
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector is set for substantial growth, with retail sales projected to surge by 48 percent from 2021 to 2025, according to a report from the Fashion Commission.  

This anticipated expansion is driven by the Kingdom’s economic development and population growth, with various segments including apparel, accessories, footwear, and luxury goods all poised for significant gains. 

The boom will create a robust annual growth rate of 13 percent.

“We are building the foundations for the future of fashion right now, here in Saudi Arabia,” Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, is quoted as saying in the report. 

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s fashion industry made a substantial contribution to the domestic economy, accounting for 1.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, totaling SR46.9 billion ($12.5 billion), as noted in the report titled “The State of Fashion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” 

The industry also played a pivotal role in job creation, with 230,000 individuals employed in fashion-related positions in 2022, equivalent to 1.8 percent of Saudi’s workforce. This included 140,000 jobs in non-core and ancillary roles supporting the fashion sector, in addition to 90,000 core fashion jobs. 

In 2022, the Commission’s analysis revealed that 52 percent of the industry’s workforce in the Kingdom consisted of female employees, with Saudi nationals accounting for 66 percent of all fashion jobs. 

The report highlighted promising opportunities for import substitution and the potential for local brands to export to wealthy Gulf Cooperation Council economies, particularly in competitive categories such as abayas, thobes, and jewelry. 

It noted that luxury goods maintained impressive performance in the GCC, with sales reaching $9.7 billion in 2021, marking a cumulative growth of around 23 percent from 2019 levels. 

Meanwhile, e-commerce, accounting for 9 percent of total retail sales in Saudi Arabia, is also poised to significantly increase its market share, the research showed. 

Furthermore, the Fashion Commission pointed out that Vision 2030 aims to elevate the non-oil GDP by up to 50 percent and boost the private sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s output from 40 to 65 percent.  

Topics: Saudi Fashion Commission fashion Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Special Saudi fashion industry seen as a catalyst for economic diversification as it eyes global recognition photos
Lifestyle
Saudi fashion industry seen as a catalyst for economic diversification as it eyes global recognition

Latest updates

Qatari medical team performs complex surgeries in northern Syria
Qatari medical team performs complex surgeries in northern Syria
Kuwait reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinians
Kuwait reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinians
Algeria’s chief of staff discusses security with CIA director
Algeria’s chief of staff discusses security with CIA director
UN’s envoy remains confident of peaceful solution to civil war in Yemen
UN’s envoy remains confident of peaceful solution to civil war in Yemen
OIC condemns forced strip search of Palestinian women by Israeli soldiers
OIC condemns forced strip search of Palestinian women by Israeli soldiers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.