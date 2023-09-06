Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo

Japan’s FM Hayashi to focus on trade, investment at GCC-Japan meeting

DUBAI: Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Sept. 7 for a GCC-Japan ministerial meeting, with talks expected to focus on trade, investment and global security challenges.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Hayashi said the meeting with the GCC foreign ministers will see an exchange of views on regional and world affairs. In addition, it would be an opportunity to review growing economic relations between Japan and the region’s countries, with trade between the two parties having exceeded $100 billion last year.

The foreign ministers’ meeting forms part of the GCC’s 157th session.

The resumption of talks on a Japan-GCC free trade agreement was decided after the visit to Riyadh in July of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The agreement was concluded with Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, secretary-general of the GCC.

Hayashi added that he would follow in Kishida’s footsteps and look at how to enhance political and economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

He said the Kingdom was an “important partner” for Japan in the energy sector, and that bilateral cooperation now includes financial services, tourism, sports, culture and entertainment.

One of the most important areas of bilateral cooperation, according to Hayashi, is the transition to decarbonization.

Through the Saudi Arabia-Japan Manar initiative, which was launched during Kishida’s visit, Tokyo would seek to develop joint projects related to technologies for the safe use of hydrogen and ammonia.

Hayashi told Asharq Al-Awsat that during his visit to Riyadh, he would meet with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to strengthen bilateral ties and increase coordination on regional and global security challenges.

“The partnership has expanded significantly, especially in recent years within the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030,” he said during the interview. “From the discussions I have had with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the foreign minister, in several meetings or by phone call, I can confirm that Japan and Saudi Arabia have great potential to deepen and expand their bilateral relations.”

Hayashi said Tokyo supports the social and economic reforms adopted by the Kingdom through the Japan-Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 plan that has been underway since 2017.

Hayashi also expressed optimism about the recent Saudi Arabia-Iran agreement to resume bilateral relations.

He said: “Japan welcomes the agreement reached by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations and considers it a positive step towards the stability of the region. I hope that this agreement will contribute positively to resolving various regional issues in the Middle East, including the situation in Yemen.”

Hayashi, however, said that Tokyo was concerned about the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and lauded the Kingdom’s financial support for the Yemeni government, as well as the UN’s plan to ensure food security in the country.

He urged the Houthis to refrain from any moves that would escalate tension in the region, and called on all parties to work constructively to achieve stability in the interests of the Yemeni people.

When asked about the Jeddah-Ukraine Summit in August, Hayashi said Japan appreciated the Kingdom’s leadership and efforts during the meeting of 40 countries, which included India, Brazil, South Africa and China.

“The meeting was an important opportunity to discuss how to stop Russian aggression as soon as possible and achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” he said. “Following the fruitful results of the Jeddah meeting, Japan continues to support a free and open international order based on the rule of law, in cooperation with its partners in the international community, including Saudi Arabia.”

Hayashi also expressed hopes for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, explaining that it was important not only for Japan’s security, but for the stability of the entire international community.

“I have repeatedly stressed the importance of peace and stability through the Taiwan Strait directly to China,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat. “At the same time, I will work closely with partners in like-minded countries, and clearly convey our common position to China.”

He stressed the importance of both China’s and Japan’s efforts to build a solid and stable relationship with each other.