JEDDAH: Jeddah Airports Co. has launched a 12-month development program aimed at attracting and preparing promising Saudi graduates for careers in the aviation sector.

The “Future Talents Program” combines accredited training with practical experience, giving participants the opportunity to build the professional and leadership skills needed to work in an airport environment.

In a post on its official X account, @JedcoKSA, the company described the initiative as an investment in promising national talent. It said the program is designed to recruit recent graduates through specialized professional and training tracks.

The company added that the program aims to build Saudi capabilities that can support its growth and contribute to the future development of the aviation sector.

Participants will receive a monthly salary, medical insurance and access to accredited training programs. They will also gain hands-on experience to strengthen their professional capabilities and prepare them for longer-term career opportunities in the sector.

Applicants must be Saudi nationals aged 25 or younger. They must hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree with a minimum GPA of 4 out of 5 or 3 out of 4 and be recent graduates.

The launch comes as Saudi Arabia continues to expand national expertise across technical and operational aviation roles.

In August, Riyadh Air celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of Saudi female aircraft maintenance engineers, with 26 women completing a specialized diploma program to prepare them for technical careers in the sector.

The program, developed in cooperation with Colleges of Excellence and the International Aviation Technical College in Riyadh, provided participants with aircraft maintenance skills aligned with international standards.

The milestone formed part of wider efforts to increase Saudi participation in specialized aviation professions as the Kingdom expands its aviation infrastructure and workforce.