KSrelief chief meets with Saudi envoy to Jordan

KSrelief chief meets with Saudi envoy to Jordan
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor-general of KSrelief, and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

KSrelief chief meets with Saudi envoy to Jordan

KSrelief chief meets with Saudi envoy to Jordan
  Saudi relief agency launched 112 projects worth $370 million in Palestine, 27 projects worth $13 million in Jordan
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor-general of Saudi aid agency KSrelief, met on Wednesday with Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, the Saudi ambassador to Jordan and non-resident ambassador for the Palestinian territories, in Riyadh.

The two reviewed issues related to humanitarian and relief work, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Sudairi praised KSrelief’s efforts to help people in need across the globe.

As of April, the Saudi international aid agency has launched 112 projects totaling $370 million in Palestine and 27 projects totaling $13 million in Jordan.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Ambassador Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi

Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo

Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo

Saudi deputy FM leads delegation at Arab Japanese talks in Cairo
  Arab countries and Japan share similar views on the value of promoting peace and diplomatic negotiations, Al-Khuraiji says
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji on Tuesday led a delegation to the third ministerial meeting on the Arab Japanese political dialogue, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, the Arab representation was chaired by the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry, while his counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi chaired the Japanese grouping.

Al-Khuraiji noted that the event played a key role in further strengthening Arab Japanese relations and promoting discussion on issues of mutual concern.

He also pointed out the importance of making the Middle East a safe and stable region that offered hope for the future, adding that Arab countries and Japan shared similar views on the value of promoting peace and diplomatic negotiations as well as boosting the pace of development.

Speaking at the meeting, Al-Khuraiji said: “It is of great importance to combine efforts to guarantee the internationally recognized rights of the Palestinian people and bring about peace through negotiations based on the Arab Peace Initiative and the principles of international law.”

And the deputy minister noted Saudi Arabia’s keenness to bolster Arab Japanese cooperation in several fields.

The Kingdom’s delegation included the Saudi permanent representative to the Arab League, Abdulaziz Al-Matar.

The political dialogue comes ahead of a meeting between Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers and Hayashi to be held on Thursday in Riyadh.

 

Topics: Japan Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji

More than 30m kilos of waste removed from King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve in 2 years

More than 30m kilos of waste removed from King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve in 2 years
Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

More than 30m kilos of waste removed from King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve in 2 years

More than 30m kilos of waste removed from King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve in 2 years
  23m kilos of general waste, 5.4m kilos of plastic, 792,757 kilos of rubber, 104,478 kilos of wood and 77,972 kilos of iron removed
  Reserve authority organized several cleanup campaigns in collaboration with local communities, environmental groups and volunteers
Updated 11 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority has removed more than 30 million kilograms of environmental waste in the past two years.

The substances removed from the 28,000 square kilometer reserve included about 23 million kilograms of general waste, 5.4 million kilograms of plastic, 792,757 kilograms of rubber, 104,478 kilograms of wood, and 77,972 kilograms of iron, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday

The authority said it had organized several cleanup campaigns, in collaboration with local communities, environmental associations and volunteer teams, which helped to rehabilitate damaged land and natural habitats, reduce soil pollution, protect wildlife, and restore natural resources and biodiversity.

The activities are in line with efforts to achieve the environmental goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 development and diversification plan, and the Saudi Green initiative that was launched in March 2021, it added.

The King Abdulaziz Royal Nature Reserve is one of seven reserves in Saudi Arabia established by royal decree, and is renowned for its broad geographical scope, which includes Al-Tanhat, Al-Khafs and Noura parks, parts of the Al-Summan plateau and the Al-Dahna desert.

In 2022, the authority was awarded membership of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in recognition of its efforts to restore ecological balance in the reserve and involve the local community in wildlife protection.
 

Topics: King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve

KSrelief, Kuwait Red Crescent sign $1m deal for Sudan cancer patients

KSrelief, Kuwait Red Crescent sign $1m deal for Sudan cancer patients
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

KSrelief, Kuwait Red Crescent sign $1m deal for Sudan cancer patients

KSrelief, Kuwait Red Crescent sign $1m deal for Sudan cancer patients
  Drugs and personal hygiene kits will be sent to crisis-hit African country
  KSrelief and the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also recently signed a joint $9.16 million agreement to support Sudan
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief and the Kuwait Red Crescent Society have teamed up to provide $1 million for drugs and personal hygiene kits for cancer patients in Sudan.
The two bodies on Wednesday signed a cooperation program to this effect at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Salah bin Fahd Al-Mazrou, assistant general supervisor for financial and administrative affairs at KSrelief, and Maha Barjas Hamoud Al-Barjas, secretary-general of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.
The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of KSrelief; Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and Dr. Jalal bin Mohammed Al-Owaisi, president of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.
The hygiene kits will be shipped from Saudi Arabia to Port Sudan.
KSrelief and the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office also recently signed a joint $9.16 million agreement to support Sudan.
The two bodies will each contribute $4.58 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support the regional emergency response to the humanitarian crisis in the country.
The funding aims to provide support for health, protection and food security, and alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of those affected in Sudan.
KSrelief has undertaken 2,402 projects in 92 countries worth more than $6.2 billion — in cooperation with 175 local, regional and international partners — since its inception in May 2015.
According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries that have benefited the most are Yemen ($4.2 billion), Syria ($372 million), Palestine ($370 million), Somalia ($256 million), and $259 million in other multiple countries.
KSrelief’s programs include those involving food security, health, sanitation, shelter, nutrition, education and telecommunications.
Meanwhile, in Yemen KSrelief recently launched a training course in Aden governorate to employ social workers in emergency education. This involves 20 schools in the emergency response project, ensuring access to a safe and inclusive learning environment.
Participants from the governorates of Lahij, Abyan, Dhale and Taiz will receive five-day knowledge and skills training as part of the project. They will be taught to provide psychological support to students and teachers during emergencies and various crises.
The training also aims to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and help identify and address students’ psychological and social problems.
Dr. Zaid Qahtan, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the training and qualification sector in Yemen, commended KSrelief’s role and purposeful efforts in strengthening the educational sector in his country. This includes building schools and conducting training programs, recognizing education as an essential sector.
This project is part of Saudi Arabia’s grant to support the humanitarian response plan in Yemen. Under this, 28 classrooms will be expanded and 10 schools, along with their sewage facilities, will be rehabilitated.
 

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Kuwait Red Crescent Society

Saudi trainees win 11 medals at Singapore WorldInvent exhibition

Saudi trainees win 11 medals at Singapore WorldInvent exhibition
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi trainees win 11 medals at Singapore WorldInvent exhibition

Saudi trainees win 11 medals at Singapore WorldInvent exhibition
  Participants had to undergo a stringent qualification process
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Eleven representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corp. won medals at the 34th WorldInvent Singapore 22+23, an international exhibition for inventions, innovation and new technology.

The six gold medalists were Dana Ibrahim, Manar Al-Abdulhadi, Yazid Nasser, Mohammed Atef, Abdulilah Al-Bakr and Abdullah Al-Muzayil.

The four silver medal winners were Dana Rashid, Fatima Al-Khalifa, Ali Al-Ghamdi and Mohammed Al-Sarhan. Trainee Abdullah Al-Amri won a bronze medal.

Their projects had previously been recognized at national level. The participants had to undergo a stringent qualification process. 

The process consisted of three stages, held online, in Riyadh and Malaysia, aimed at enhancing the participants’ presentation and communication skills.

Qualified trainers reviewed the trainees’ projects based on the judging criteria set for this year’s competition. 

The Technical and Vocational Training Corp. has continued to support innovators at international events, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. 

The purpose of WorldInvent Singapore 22+23 is to provide a space for innovators to showcase their ideas aimed at addressing global challenges.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s Technical and Vocational Training Corp. WorldInvent Singapore 22+23

Makkah deputy governor to attend Crown Prince Camel Festival closing ceremony

Makkah deputy governor to attend Crown Prince Camel Festival closing ceremony
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Makkah deputy governor to attend Crown Prince Camel Festival closing ceremony

Makkah deputy governor to attend Crown Prince Camel Festival closing ceremony
  Three winners will walk away with prizes worth $466,000
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The deputy governor of Makkah Prince Badr bin Sultan will attend the closing ceremony of the Crown Prince Camel Festival on Thursday, state news agency (SPA) reported.
Prince Badr will make the attendance on behalf of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Three winners will walk away with prizes worth $466,000.
Organized by the Saudi Arabian Camel Federation, the festival this year dedicated $15 million in prizes across various race categories.
The 38-day event showcases Saudi Arabia’s camel racing culture, as well as the broader Arab heritage of which the sport enjoys popular support in the region and beyond.
An all-women camel race was organized this year for the first time in the festival’s history.

Topics: Crown Prince Camel Festival Saudi Arabia Makkah

