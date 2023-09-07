Royal Saudi Air Force pilots show off their skills during Athens Flying Week

Saudi Arabia chairs INTOSAI’s Policy, Finance and Administration Committee meeting in Washington

RIYADH: The President of the Saudi General Court of Audit Dr. Hussam Alangari presided over the 20th meeting of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions’ Policy, Finance, and Administration Committee that was held on Tuesday in Washington DC, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting saw the participation of Gene L. Dodaro, the committee’s vice chairman, who serves as the head of the Government Accountability Office in the US, along with committee members representing supreme audit institutions in Brazil, Egypt, Austria, South Africa, India, Sweden, and Norway.

The meeting began with opening remarks by Alangari, the committee’s chairman, in which he restated the body’s dedication to offering unwavering support to the INTOSAI community in pursuit of its objectives.

He also emphasized commitment to ongoing collaborative endeavors to bolster transparency and accountability within the supreme audit institutions.

The meeting addressed several items on its agenda, focusing on the General Secretariat’s report regarding INTOSAI’s financial status.

The PFAC received and discussed the primary report submitted by the General Court of Audit, which outlined the committee’s most notable achievements and activities.

The meeting also featured reports from the chairs of Strategic Goals, including reviews and discussions of reports from the Professional Standards Committee, the Capacity Building Committee, the Knowledge Exchange Committee, the Supervisory Committee on Emerging Issues, and the INTOSAI Development Initiative.

In addition to chairing the PFAC, the GCA also holds the position of second vice president on the INTOSAI Governing Board and co-chairs the INTOSAI-Donor Steering Committee.

