Islamic Affairs Ministry announces winners of King Abdulaziz International Competition of Holy Quran

MECCA: Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah crowned the winners of the 43rd King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Quran in Mecca on Wednesday.

Prizes worth $1 million were given to the winners during the closing ceremony organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, with the participation of 166 contestants competing in 5 categories from 117 countries worldwide.

In the first category, Ayoub bin Abdulaziz Al-Wahibi from Saudi Arabia secured first place and received a prize of $132,000.

Ammar bin Salem Al-Shahri from Saudi Arabia claimed first place prize in the second category and was awarded $79,000.

In the third category, the winner was Mohammed bin Ibrahim Mohammed from Somalia, who received a prize of $53,000.

Mohammed Ghai from Senegal secured the top position in the fourth category, earning a prize of $39,000.

Finally, Elias Abdou from Larionion secured first place in the fifth category and won a prize of $17,000.