You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand
Brent crude futures fell 36 cents to $90.24 a barrel by 9:45 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/25wed

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased on Thursday as worries over demand due to a seasonal slowdown during winter and an uncertain economic outlook for China outweighed expectations of tighter supplies from extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures fell 36 cents to $90.24 a barrel by 9:45 a.m. Saudi time, after a nine-session winning streak. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 37 cents to $87.17 a barrel after seven sessions of gains.

Both benchmarks had spiked earlier in the week after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s top two oil exporters, extended voluntary supply cuts to the year-end. These were on top of the April cuts agreed by several members of the Organization of the Petroleum Producing Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, running to the end of 2024.

“At present, it is really difficult for us to see any negative factors due to supply constraints. However, we need to consider possible demand risks such as in the fourth quarter, the market could slow into an off peak season for oil consumption after summer demand ends,” said CMC Markets’ Shanghai-based analyst Leon Li.

Market participants also digested mixed data from China. Overall exports fell 8.8 percent in August year on year and imports contracted 7.3 percent. But crude imports surged 30.9 percent.

Li said there were some encouraging signs for the Chinese economy. The extent of declines in trade data was less than expected and the Chinese government has also introduced a series of policy steps to boost financial and real estate markets.

However, it is still too early to judge the pace of China’s demand recovery, although it should have improved from July, he added.

Concerns about rising oil output from Iran and Venezuela, which could balance out a portion on cuts from Saudi and Russia, kept a lid on the market as well.

“OPEC+ action is being partially undermined by the return of sanctioned barrels from Iran. Iranian crude production has ranged higher in the year-to-date, reaching 2.83 million barrels per day in July, up from 2.55 million bpd in January,” said BMI research analysts in a report.

“We also note upside risk to our Venezuelan production forecast, with US officials reportedly drafting proposals to ease sanctions if Caracas progresses plans to hold new presidential elections,” they added.

Helping support prices, US crude oil inventories were projected to have fallen by 5.5 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 1, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

Related

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

China’s exports and imports fall in August as weak global demand keeps its economy under pressure 

China’s exports and imports fall in August as weak global demand keeps its economy under pressure 
Updated 07 September 2023
AP 

China’s exports and imports fall in August as weak global demand keeps its economy under pressure 

China’s exports and imports fall in August as weak global demand keeps its economy under pressure 
Updated 07 September 2023
AP 

HONG KONG: China’s exports and imports both fell in August from a year earlier, reflecting tepid global demand that is adding to pressures on its slowing economy. 

Customs data released Thursday showed exports for August slumped 8.8 percent to $284.87 billion in the fourth straight month of decline. Imports slid 7.3 percent to $216.51 billion. 

The total trade surplus fell to $68.36 billion from $80.6 billion in July. 

Chinese leaders have rolled out various policy measures to shore up the economy after the country’s rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic fizzled earlier than expected. 

The central bank has eased borrowing rules and cut mortgage rates for first-time home buyers while providing some tax relief measures for small businesses. 

So far, the authorities have avoided large-scale stimulus spending or broader tax cuts. 

Demand for Chinese exports weakened after the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia began raising interest rates last year to cool inflation that was at multi-decade highs. 

Economists say much of the impact of those rate increases has yet to filter through major Western economies, where consumer spending has remained relatively strong. 

“Looking ahead, we expect exports to decline over the coming months before bottoming out toward the end of the year,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. 

“Most measures of export orders point to a more substantial pullback in foreign demand than has so far been reflected in the customs data,” he said. 

China’s trade has been gradually declining for the past two years, though August’s drops in exports and imports were less severe than in July, when exports fell 14.5 percent from a year earlier while imports were 12.4 percent lower. 

Politically sensitive exports to the US fell 17.4 percent from a year earlier to $45 billion, the customs data showed, while imports of US goods slid 4.9 percent to nearly $12 billion. 

China’s imports from Russia, mostly oil and gas, increased 13.3 percent from a year earlier to $11.52 billion. 

Chinese purchases of Russian energy have swelled, helping to offset revenue lost to Western sanctions imposed to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine. 

Exports to the EU tumbled 10.5 percent from the same time last year to $41.3 billion, while imports of European goods declined 2.5 percent to $24.56 billion.

Topics: China GDP imports exports

Related

Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital
Business & Economy
Bank of China opens first branch in Saudi capital

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 1.2% in Q2 driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 1.2% in Q2 driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 1.2% in Q2 driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s GDP grows 1.2% in Q2 driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product recorded a 1.2 percent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2023, thanks to a 6.1 percent surge in the non-oil sector, official data showed. 

According to the latest report from the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom’s non-oil sector witnessed a 1.6 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2023, reflecting the ongoing diversification efforts in the nation’s economy. 

Topics: GDP GASTAT non-oil

Related

Dual impact from oil and non-oil sectors ‘to propel Saudi GDP growth by 10 percent’
Business & Economy
Dual impact from oil and non-oil sectors ‘to propel Saudi GDP growth by 10 percent’

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia

Saudi Aramco hikes October Arab light crude prices to Asia
Updated 06 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco raised the October official selling prices for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $3.60 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, the oil company announced on Wednesday.

The top oil exporter set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at $5.70 a barrel against ICE Brent for October and to the US at $7.45 versus ASCI.

Saudi Arabia and Russia on Tuesday extended their voluntary oil cuts to the end of the year, the former to the tune of 1 million barrels per day and the latter by 300,000 bpd. These are on top of the April cut agreed by several OPEC+ producers running to the end of 2024.

Both countries will review their decisions monthly to consider deepening cuts or raising output, depending on market conditions.

With the new decision, Saudi Arabia’s oil output for October, November, and December will be approximately 9 million barrels per day.

Reflecting near-term supply concerns, front-month Brent futures had traded on Wednesday near 9-month highs at $4.13 a barrel above prices in six months. US West Texas Intermediate futures’ equivalent spread was as much as $4.88 a barrel, also hovering near nine-month highs.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Oil OPEC+

Related

Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude edges lower as markets shrug off supply jitters

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 

ADCB issues $650m green bond to support UAE’s net-zero economy 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a significant step to support the UAE’s net-zero goal, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank said it has successfully priced a $650 million green bond, with the proceeds designated for financing eligible sustainable assets. 

The issuance, which was priced with a 5.50 percent coupon rate, featuring a spread of 125 basis points above US treasuries, aligns with ADCB’s Green Bond Framework. 

It was oversubscribed by 2.9 times, drawing interest from local, regional, and international investors, with total orders exceeding $1.9 billion.  

The demand underscores the market’s confidence in ADCB’s creditworthiness and the attractiveness of the bank’s sustainability initiatives, according to a statement. 

This marks ADCB’s second environmental issuance, following its inaugural $500 million green bond in September 2022. 

“ADCB’s second green bond issuance is a significant development in the delivery of our climate strategy, which is aimed at financing solutions to tackle climate change in support of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative,” Ala’a Eraiqat, group CEO said. 

“As the UAE prepares to host COP28, ADCB stands ready to support customers on their path to success in a net zero economy,” he continued. 

The Bank's solid credit ratings of A/Stable/A-1 from S&P and A+/Stable/F1 from Fitch, as well as its strong ESG ratings with a "AA" rating from MSCI and a "Medium risk" categorization by Sustainalytics, support the green bond’s competitive pricing. 

“We were very pleased with the pricing achieved for our second green bond – this is a strong endorsement of our increasingly ambitious climate strategy and our credit quality,” Robbert Muller, group treasurer of ADCB commented. 

“It is also encouraging to see orders from a diverse group of global investors, reflecting confidence in ADCB and its approach to managing ESG risks and opportunities,” Muller added. 

The bank has pledged to offer 35 billion dirhams ($9.53 billion) in green financing by 2030, which is tied to this issuance. 

According to the ADCB’s Green Bond Framework, the funds will be utilized to finance approved green projects. 

The qualifying green credit portfolio of ADCB had grown noticeably year over year by 61 percent as of June 30, 2023, reaching $1.65 billion. 

Green buildings make up 55 percent of the portfolio’s components, with renewable energy accounting for 26 percent. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 

Related

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank planning $1bn bad debt sale 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 

Saudi Arabia’s economic and fiscal position strong due to Vision 2030: IMF 
Updated 06 September 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fiscal prospects are solid in the near term, primarily driven by Vision 2030 which has been steadily diversifying the Kingdom’s economy since its launch in 2016, according to the International Monetary Fund.  

In a press statement, the IMF noted that Saudi Arabia was the fastest-growing economy among G20 countries, achieving an overall growth rate of 8.7 percent. 

According to the UN financial agency, the Kingdom has sufficient precautionary reserves and the peg of the exchange rate to the US dollar is serving the Saudi economy well.  

While much of the world has suffered from inflationary pressures, Saudi Arabia succeeded in maintaining its average consumer price index, the IMF said.  

“Despite an uptick in early 2023 to 3.4 percent year on year, headline inflation is back at 2.8 percent year on year in May 2023, as declining contributions from transport and food prices offset the substantial increase in rent,” said the IMF.  

In line with its economic diversification goals, the Kingdom is spearheading the energy transition journey in the region through various initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative, and the wider Middle East Green Initiative.  

Affirming the progress of Saudi Arabia’s sustainability journey, the IMF lauded the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions, in line with its target to achieve net zero by 2060.  

The executive board of the IMF also welcomed the non-oil revenue mobilization efforts undertaken by the Saudi government as a part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross domestic product witnessed a growth of 4.8 percent driven by robust private consumption and investments in various sectors like wholesale, retail trade, constriction and transport, the IMF added.  

It also predicted that the non-oil GDP of Saudi Arabia will further grow by 4.9 percent in 2023 fueled by strong consumption spending.  

Earlier in August, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate further fell to 2.3 percent in July from 2.7 percent in June.  

The IMF also lauded Saudi Arabia’s success in reducing the unemployment rate to historical lows, reaching 8 percent in 2022, increasing the female workforce and strengthening the Kingdom’s banking sector.  

The efforts taken by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA to promote the Kingdom as a fintech hub was also welcomed.  

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia topped G20 in energy subsidy spending: IMF  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia topped G20 in energy subsidy spending: IMF  

Latest updates

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand
Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns about China, winter demand
Kuwait’s crown prince to visit China later this month
Kuwait’s crown prince to visit China later this month
Gigi Hadid attends Victoria’s Secret World Tour event in NYC 
Gigi Hadid attends Victoria’s Secret World Tour event in NYC 
Islamic Affairs Ministry announces winners of King Abdulaziz International Competition of Holy Quran
Islamic Affairs Ministry announces winners of King Abdulaziz International Competition of Holy Quran
Huawei Mobile Services partners with LikeCard to expand distribution of Huawei Points in MENA
Huawei Mobile Services partners with LikeCard to expand distribution of Huawei Points in MENA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.