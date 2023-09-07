You are here

Cote d'Ivoire affirms support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Cote d’Ivoire affirms support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
Cote d’Ivoire’s FM Kandia Kamissoko Camara and Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan. (SPA)
Arab News

Cote d’Ivoire affirms support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Cote d’Ivoire affirms support for Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
  • Cote d’Ivoire’s FM also welcomed the first Saudi-African Summit, fifth Arab-African Summit to be held in Kingdom
Arab News

RIYADH: Cote d’Ivoire’s Foreign Minister Kandia Kamissoko Camara has expressed her country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

During a meeting with Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan, Camara also welcomed the first Saudi-African Summit and the fifth Arab-African Summit that will be held in the Kingdom later this year.

Kattan and Camara also reviewed friendly relations between their two countries and discussed boosting bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Topics: World Expo 2030 Cote d’Ivoire

Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan, Saudi FMs attend first strategic dialogue meeting

Japan, Saudi FMs attend first strategic dialogue meeting
  • The two foreign ministers agreed to utilize the strategic dialogue as a guideline for bilateral relations
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa attended a signing ceremony on Thursday in Riyadh alongside Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, as part of their first strategic dialogue meeting between the two nations.

Hayashi and Prince Faisal kicked off their meeting by signing a memorandum based on the strategic dialogue agreement that was established in July between Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, Hayashi stated that Japan attaches great importance to strategic partnerships with Saudi Arabia, and that Japan seeks to enhance bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields as well as in the international arena.

The two foreign ministers agreed to utilize the strategic dialogue as a guideline for bilateral relations.

Hayashi reiterated his hope to continue strengthening relations and benefiting from existing frameworks. In response, Prince Faisal confirmed the Kingdom’s cooperation to further strengthen relations with Japan.

Hayashi also proposed holding a policy planning meeting at the administrative level to exchange views on international affairs and common issues.

Prince Faisal agreed and supported the proposal.

Hayashi addressed the recent decision taken by Japan to facilitate the issuance of multiple entry visas for Saudi citizens looking to visit the Asian country. Prince Faisal welcomed the decision.

The two officials expressed their hopes to implement concrete cooperation projects to achieve the vision of making the Middle East a global center for supplying clean energy and vital minerals.

Hayashi clarified Japan’s position regarding the recent discharge of treated water into the sea, while referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s assessment in its comprehensive report.

In response, Prince Faisal stated that Saudi Arabia supports Japan’s efforts in this area.

According to a statement from Japan’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia, Hayashi also stressed the need to lead the international community towards cooperation, instead of division and confrontation, in addressing issues related to peace and stability, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

He also expressed Japan’s hope to work closely with Saudi Arabia, as the two countries share a recognition of the importance of the rule of law and international cooperation.

The two ministers also had a frank exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and East Asia and agreed to continue working together to achieve peace and stability in the two regions.

In addition, Prince Faisal expressed his support for Japan’s position regarding North Korea.

Hayashi is visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in the first Gulf Cooperation Council-Japan Summit, which was set to discuss trade, investment and global security challenges.

He also met with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Japanese foreign minister is set to hold several meetings with other GCC leaders on Thursday to discuss how to further strengthen cooperation between the Gulf and Japan.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia

Islamic Affairs Ministry announces winners of King Abdulaziz International Competition of Holy Quran

Islamic Affairs Ministry announces winners of King Abdulaziz International Competition of Holy Quran
Over 166 contestants competed in the competition. (SPA)
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Islamic Affairs Ministry announces winners of King Abdulaziz International Competition of Holy Quran

Islamic Affairs Ministry announces winners of King Abdulaziz International Competition of Holy Quran
  • Over 166 contestants competed in the competition
  • Prizes worth $1 million were given to the winners during the closing ceremony organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

MECCA: Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah crowned the winners of the 43rd King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Quran in Mecca on Wednesday. 

Prizes worth $1 million were given to the winners during the closing ceremony organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, with the participation of 166 contestants competing in 5 categories from 117 countries worldwide.

In the first category, Ayoub bin Abdulaziz Al-Wahibi from Saudi Arabia secured first place and received a prize of $132,000. 

Ammar bin Salem Al-Shahri from Saudi Arabia claimed first place prize in the second category and was awarded $79,000. 

In the third category, the winner was Mohammed bin Ibrahim Mohammed from Somalia, who received a prize of $53,000.

Mohammed Ghai from Senegal secured the top position in the fourth category, earning a prize of $39,000. 

Finally, Elias Abdou from Larionion secured first place in the fifth category and won a prize of $17,000.

Topics: Islamic Affairs Ministry Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz

KSrelief opens football academy for Syrian children in Jordan

KSrelief opens football academy for Syrian children in Jordan
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

KSrelief opens football academy for Syrian children in Jordan

KSrelief opens football academy for Syrian children in Jordan
  • The program is part of the KSrelief volunteering program and will include 12 volunteers
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) opened a football academy for Syrian refugee children at Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan on Tuesday, reported SPA.
The academy in cooperation with the Saudi Football Federation, will teach children football skills and provide full training for 25 new coaches.
On qualifying they will be eligible for a level C certificate from the International Association Football Federation (FIFA).
The program is part of the KSrelief volunteering program and will include 12 volunteers.
Meanwhile KSrelief - in cooperation with Saudi “Ma’aden” - provided 110,000 kg of fertilizers and agricultural seeds to those affected by the floods, benefiting 1000 needy families in Malawi.
Both programs come within the framework of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to help affected countries and people around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Syrian refugees

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister discusses support for Palestinians with UNRWA official, meets Syrian FM

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister discusses support for Palestinians with UNRWA official, meets Syrian FM
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister discusses support for Palestinians with UNRWA official, meets Syrian FM

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister discusses support for Palestinians with UNRWA official, meets Syrian FM
  • Meetings were held on the sidelines of the third ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue in Cairo
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, met with Syrian foreign minister Fayssal Mikdad and UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini.

Meetings were held on the sidelines of the third ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japanese Political Dialogue in Cairo on Wednesday.
The Saudi minister reviewed the latest developments in Syria and exchanged views on issues of common interest with Mikdad. 

El-Khereiji also discussed Saudi Arabia's continuous efforts to support the Palestinian people with Lazzarini, and explored cooperation between the Kingdom and the UNRWA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)

Saudi crown prince, Putin agree to continue efforts to stabilize global energy markets

Saudi crown prince, Putin agree to continue efforts to stabilize global energy markets
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, Putin agree to continue efforts to stabilize global energy markets

Saudi crown prince, Putin agree to continue efforts to stabilize global energy markets
  • Leaders discussed topics of common interest including the 2023 BRICS summit
  • Reviewed opportunities to develop "distinguished" relations between Kingdom, Russia
Updated 07 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to continue efforts to stabilize global energy markets during a phone call on Wednesday.

They also discussed a number of topics of common interest including the 2023 BRICS summit. The Kingdom’s keenness to build economic partnerships and its aspiration for cooperation with BRICS countries was also discussed.

The distinguished bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Russia and opportunities to develop them in various fields were also reviewed.

