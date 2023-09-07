You are here

Abu Dhabi research center launches Falcon 180B model to boost generative AI development

Falcon 180B is compatible with languages including English, German, Spanish, and French, with limited capabilities in Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Dutch, Romanian, Czech, and Swedish. (AFP/File)
Falcon 180B is compatible with languages including English, German, Spanish, and French, with limited capabilities in Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Dutch, Romanian, Czech, and Swedish.
  • With 180bn parameters new large language model will be one of world’s top performers
  • Model to be offered as open source for research, commercial use
LONDON: Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute has doubled down on the generative artificial intelligence trend with the launch of its large language model Falcon 180B.

The Falcon 180B is an evolution of the government-backed research center’s flagship model Falcon 40B which was launched earlier this year and is expected to boost generative AI capabilities in the region.

Faisal Al-Bannai, secretary-general of the Advanced Technology Research Council, pointed out the positive impact of Falcon on the AI landscape and noted that its “transformative power” was “within everyone’s reach.”

He said: “We are committed to democratizing access to advanced AI, as our privacy and the potential impact of AI on humanity should not be controlled by a select few.

“While we may not have all the answers, our resolve remains unwavering; to collaborate and contribute to the open-source community, ensuring that the benefits of AI are shared by all.”

Large language models are AI systems that can generate human-like text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer questions in an informative way.

They are trained on huge datasets of text and code, and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as research, commercial applications, and education.

In a statement, the Emirati institute said that Falcon 180B, which will be offered as an open access model for research and commercial purposes, would strengthen the UAE’s dominance in AI and help to develop new apps for language technology.

Its developers claim the model has surpassed competitors such as Meta’s LLaMA 2 in various benchmarks, including reasoning, coding, proficiency, and knowledge tests, and ranks just behind OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 and on par with the performance of Google’s PaLM 2, the model powering Bard.

With more than 12 million developers adopting and deploying the first release of Falcon, the upgrade is being tipped to become the premier model for various domains, from chatbots to code generation, and beyond.

Falcon 180B is compatible with languages including English, German, Spanish, and French, with limited capabilities in Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Dutch, Romanian, Czech, and Swedish.

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, executive director and acting chief researcher of the AI Cross-Center Unit at the TII, said: “The launch of Falcon 180B exemplifies our dedication to advancing the frontiers of AI, and we are thrilled to share its limitless potential with the world.

“As we delve into frontiers of science and technology, our vision extends far beyond innovation; it’s about nurturing a profound connection to address global challenges through collaborative breakthroughs.”

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Technology Innovation Institute UAE

Mangomolo, Rotana team up to launch Fast radio channels for Arab world

Mangomolo, Rotana team up to launch Fast radio channels for Arab world
Mangomolo, Rotana team up to launch Fast radio channels for Arab world

Mangomolo, Rotana team up to launch Fast radio channels for Arab world
  • Service will offer Khaleeji music, Egyptian hits via Fannbox app
  • Rotana will use platform to monetize its content
LONDON: Over-the-top video platform provider Mangomolo and Saudi media conglomerate Rotana have teamed up to launch Fast radio channels for the Arab world.

The partnership will allow Rotana to stream three free ad-supported streaming television radio channels 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the Fannbox app. The programming will include Khaleeji music, Egyptian hits and more.

The two companies previously worked together more than three years ago on the launch of Fannbox, which is a one-stop shop for entertainment content.

“Mangomolo offers a flexible and adaptable approach to content curation, streaming and monetization,” said Mohamed Zaghloul, Rotana’s digital product manager.

“The launch of these Fast radio channels demonstrates how we are evolving together and catering to the changing needs of users.”

Under the deal, Rotana will use the Fannbox app to monetize its content through Fast channels, pay-per-view and other methods. Mangomolo also facilitates user management, chat moderation and celebrity content management within a unified platform.

Mangomolo said the Fast channels offered an opportunity to reach “highly engaged, targeted audiences.”

The service was likely to be popular among Arab users because it “enables anyone, from national broadcasters to niche creators, to capture new revenue and grow their audiences,” it added.

“We’re proud to support the growth and monetization of the Fannbox app,” said Wissam Sabbagh, Mangomolo’s founder and CEO.

“Our platform has enabled it (Rotana) to move with greater agility when curating and streaming content while supporting different monetization models. Fannbox is providing access to compelling and cutting-edge content with the ability to interact with the celebrities and shows that users love.”

Topics: Mangomolo Rotana Group

UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education

UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education
UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education

UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education
  • UNESCO suggested introduction of an age limit for users, protection of data privacy
  • 64-page report also calls for government-mandated AI curricula in school education
STOCKHOLM: UNESCO on Thursday published its first guidance on use of Generative AI (GenAI) for education, urging governmental agencies to regulate the use of the technology, including protection of data privacy and putting an age limit for users.
Launched by Microsoft-backed OpenAI in November, GenAI chatbot ChatGPT has become the world’s fastest growing app to date, and its emergence has prompted the release of rivals, such as Google’s Bard.
Students have also taken a liking for GenAI, which can generate anything from essays to mathematical calculations with just a few line of prompts.
“We are struggling to align the speed of transformation of the education system to the speed of the change in technological progress and advancement in these machine learning models,” Stefania Giannini, assistant director-general for education, told Reuters.
“In many cases, governments and schools are embracing a radically unfamiliar technology that even leading technologists do not claim to understand,” she said.
Among a series of guidelines in a 64-page report, UNESCO stressed on the need for government-sanctioned AI curricula for school education, in technical and vocational education and training.
“GenAI providers should be held responsible for ensuring adherence to core values and lawful purposes, respecting intellectual property, and upholding ethical practices, while also preventing the spread of disinformation and hate speech,” UNESCO said.
It also called for prevention of GenAI where it would deprive learners of opportunities to develop cognitive abilities and social skills through observations of the real world, empirical practices such as experiments, discussions with other humans, and independent logical reasoning.
While China has formulated rules on GenAI, the European Union’s AI Act is likely to be approved later this year. Other countries are far behind in drafting their own AI laws.
The Paris-based agency also sought to protect the rights of teachers and researchers and the value of their practices when using GenAI.

Topics: UNESCO artificial intelligence (AI)

Myanmar photojournalist gets 20-year sentence over reports on cyclone’s aftermath, news site says

Myanmar photojournalist gets 20-year sentence over reports on cyclone’s aftermath, news site says
Myanmar photojournalist gets 20-year sentence over reports on cyclone’s aftermath, news site says

Myanmar photojournalist gets 20-year sentence over reports on cyclone’s aftermath, news site says
  • Online news site Myanmar Now says Sai Zaw Thaike was arrested on May 23 in Rakhine region while recording the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha, which killed 148 people
  • He was reportedly slapped with various charges including spreading false information about a disaster with the intention of causing public panic and online defamation
BANGKOK: A court in Myanmar sentenced a photojournalist for a news agency to 20 years in prison with hard labor for his coverage of a deadly May cyclone’s aftermath, the media organization said Wednesday.
The sentence given Sai Zaw Thaike, a photographer for the independent online news service Myanmar Now, appeared to be the most severe for any journalist detained since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.
The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders said in April that Myanmar is the world’s second- biggest jailer of journalists, behind only China. The country ranks near the bottom of the group’s 2023 World Press Freedom Index, placing 176th out of 180 countries.
Myanmar Now, which operates underground, reported that a military tribunal tried, convicted and sentenced Sai Zaw Thaike, 40, during the first court hearing since he was detained in the western state of Rakhine.
The proceedings took place inside Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, where the photographer was jailed after his arrest. The news agency said Sai Zaw Thaike was allowed no family visits and denied legal representation.
“His sentencing is yet another indication that freedom of the press has been completely quashed under the military junta’s rule, and shows the hefty price independent journalists in Myanmar must pay for their professional work,” the news site quoted Myanmar Now Editor-in-Chief Swe Win as saying.
The news outlet said Sai Zaw Thaike was arrested on May 23 in Rakhine’s capital of Sittwe while recording the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha, the country’s most destructive storm in at least a decade. Mocha made landfall near Sittwe just over a week before his arrest and caused widespread flash floods and power outages.
The storm killed at least 148 people in Rakhine state, many of them members of the persecuted Muslim Rohingya minority living in internal displacement camps, and damaged more than 186,000 buildings.
The news service said he was initially indicted on several charges, including under a statute that falls under the general heading of treason but is sometimes referred to as sedition. Other charges included incitement for allegedly causing fear, spreading false news and agitating against a government employee or the military, which carries a maximum prison term of three years.
He also was charged with online defamation, which is punishable by three years’ imprisonment, and with violating a Natural Disaster Management law for allegedly spreading false information about a disaster with the intention of causing public panic, which carries a potential prison term of up to one year.
Myanmar Now said it did not know which charges Wednesday’s conviction covered. Details of political trials are generally closely held by the authorities, and Myanmar Now’s report could not be independently confirmed.
The conviction of Sai Zaw Thaike is the latest assault on press freedom and journalists by the country’s military-installed government, which has cracked down heavily on independent media.
At least 13 media outlets, including Myanmar Now, have had their media licenses revoked and at least 156 journalists were arrested, about 50 of whom remain detained, according to the local monitoring group Detained Journalists Information. Nearly half of those still in custody have been convicted and sentenced.
At least four media workers have been killed and others were tortured while in detention.
Some of the media outlets ordered closed have continued operating underground without a license, publishing online as their staff members carry on reporting while trying to avoid arrest. Others operate from exile.
The military raided Myanmar Now’s office in Yangon a month after the 2021 takeover and some staff members, including chief editor Swe Win, fled criminal charges and went into hiding as authorities had their homes sealed.
Sai Zaw Thaike was the second journalist from Myanmar Now to be arrested. Video journalist Kay Zon Nway was detained while covering an anti-coup protest in Yangon in late February 2021 and released four months later under a broad amnesty.
“We will not waver in our commitment to continue providing news and information to the people of Myanmar, despite the immense challenges we are facing,” Swe Win said from exile.

Topics: Myanmar Myanmar Now Sai Zaw Thaike Reporters Without Borders 2023 World Press Freedom Index

Google reaches tentative settlement with all US states over alleged app store monopoly

Google reaches tentative settlement with all US states over alleged app store monopoly
Google reaches tentative settlement with all US states over alleged app store monopoly

Google reaches tentative settlement with all US states over alleged app store monopoly
  • The tech giant still faces major antitrust lawsuits filed by US government agencies over alleged search-related and advertising market monopolistic behavior
All 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have reached an agreement in principle with Google to settle a lawsuit filed in 2021 over the tech giant’s alleged monopolistic control of app distribution for the software that runs most of the world’s cellphones.
The agreement, cited in a court filing reached Tuesday, is subject to approval by the attorneys general and board of directors of Google’s parent company, execution of an agreement and court approval.
Terms of the temporary pact bar the parties from disclosing its details for now, according to the Utah attorney general’s office, a lead plaintiff in the bipartisan.
“No company is too big to play by the rules, including Google. We brought this lawsuit because it is illegal to use monopoly power to drive up prices,” New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, said in a statement. The bipartisan group “fought for a fair marketplace that encourages competition, innovation, and lower prices for consumers,” she said, and look forward to “finalizing the agreement and sharing more details in the next 30 days.”
Google spokesperson Peter Shottenfels said the company had “no comment at this time.”
A trial date had been set for Nov. 6.
The complaint filed initially by 36 states and the District of Colombia in northern California federal court echoed similar allegations that mobile game maker Epic Games made against Google that is scheduled to go to trial in November.
Apple prevailed in a separate suit Epic filed against it over the separate app store it runs exclusively for iPhones, with a federal appeals court upholding in April its sole control of app distribution.
Google still faces several major antitrust lawsuits filed by the Department of Justice and other government agencies across the US focused on alleged search-related and advertising market monopolistic behavior. Justice’s search-related case is set for trial on Sept. 12.
In November, Google settled with 40 states over the tracking of user location, paying $391 million.
The Utah-led suit was among actions taken in recent years to try to curtail the enormous power amassed by Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, which have built unprecedented digital empires by corralling consumers into services with minimal competitors.
Like the Epic lawsuit, the states’ lawsuit focused primarily on the control Google exerts on its Play app store so it can collect commissions of up to 30 percent on digital transactions within apps installed on smartphones running on the Android operating system. Those devices represent more than 80 percent of the worldwide smartphone market.
Although its app commissions are similar to Apple’s, Google has tried to distinguish itself by allowing consumers to download apps from other places than its Play store. Apple, by contrast, doesn’t allow iPhone users to install apps from any other outlet than its own store.
But the states’ lawsuit took issue with Google’s claim that its Android software is an open operating system that allows consumers more choices. It contended Google has set up anticompetitive barriers to ensure it distributes more than 90 percent of the apps on Android devices — a market share that the attorneys general argued represented an illegal monopoly.
Lawsuits the Mountain View, California, company is still fighting include a landmark case brought by the US Justice Department in 2020 focused on alleged abuses of Google’s dominant search engine and its digital ad network, which generates some $100 billion in annual revenue for its corporate parent, Alphabet Inc.

Topics: Google Epic Games Letitia James Alphabet Inc.

Three-quarters of consumers in UAE are worried about unethical use of AI by businesses

Three-quarters of consumers in UAE are worried about unethical use of AI by businesses
Three-quarters of consumers in UAE are worried about unethical use of AI by businesses

Three-quarters of consumers in UAE are worried about unethical use of AI by businesses
  • This was one of the findings of the latest ‘State of the Connected Customer report by Salesforce, a company that develops software designed to help businesses connect with customers
  • It also found 85% of people want to know when they are interacting with AI, and 57% said greater transparency about the use of AI would improve their trust in a brand
DUBAI: Seventy-seven percent of consumers polled in the UAE are concerned about the unethical use of artificial intelligence by businesses, and 85 percent want to know when they are interacting with AI technology rather than a human.

These were among the findings of the latest “State of the Connected Customer” report by Salesforce, a firm that develops software designed to help businesses connect with customers.

As the use of AI increases throughout society, consumer expectations about the use of the technology by brands are changing, with trust, transparency and the customer experience emerging as key differentiators among businesses, according to the report.

Only 43 percent of the UAE consumers who took part in the survey believed that most brands often communicate honestly and transparently, while 57 percent said greater transparency about the use of AI would improve their level of trust in a brand.

Unsurprisingly, the customer experience was an important factor among consumers; 89 percent expect faster service as a result of advances in technology, and 83 percent said the shopping experience a company provides is just as important as its products and services.

The top three reasons for UAE consumers deciding to switch brands were the level of customer service, product quality and better deals, researchers found.

In addition, macroeconomic trends such as inflation and cost-of-living crises have prompted consumers to become more canny and calculating about purchases and brand choices, as a result of which they are increasingly open to switching brands. In the UAE, 70 percent of those polled said they had switched brand at least once in the past year.

“This research clearly shows that customers in the UAE prioritize quality and tailored customer experiences and are prepared to move to rival brands if they feel the experience falls short of expectations,” said Thierry Nicault, area vice president and general manager of Salesforce Middle East.

“We believe organizations in the UAE must act quickly to embrace digital technologies, including AI, to enable them to provide an unrivaled service to their customers.”

Topics: #ai artificial intelligence (AI) #Digital Transformation

