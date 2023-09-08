Nazaha, Interpol discuss strengthening cooperation to combat corruption-related, cross-border crimes

LYON: Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, president of the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, also known as Nazaha, visited the headquarters of the International Criminal Police Organization — Interpol — in the French city of Lyon on Friday.
Al-Kahmous was received by Interpol’s Secretary-General Jurgen Stock and senior members of the organization.
The parties discussed various topics of mutual interest, focusing on enhancing cooperation between Nazaha and Interpol to help combat corruption and cross-border crimes.
They also explored avenues for strengthening collaboration with relevant organizations within regional and international frameworks and agreements.
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar met with the British Minister of State for International Trade, Nigel Huddleston, for talks on trade and economic ties between the two countries, the Saudi Embassy reported on Friday.
During the meeting at the headquarters of the British Department for Business and Trade, the two sides reviewed the fourth round of free trade negotiations between Gulf Cooperation Council states and the UK held in late July.
RIYADH: As the Indian capital New Delhi hosts the Group of 20 leaders’ summit, expectations are high among delegates that world leaders will achieve consensus on a forward-looking approach to common challenges and issues, including workers’ rights.
Speaking to Arab News, Nasser Al-Jaryad, Saudi Arabia’s representative to the Labour 20 and chairman of the Saudi National Committee of Workers Committees, said he hopes world leaders will take the L20’s recommendations on board.
“As we know, the G20 summit is a big platform where important issues are discussed by leaders,” said Al-Jaryad ahead of the two-day summit, which opens in New Delhi on Saturday.
“There are big challenges, especially from our side, for workers all over the world, and we as L20 representatives are looking forward to this summit considering all the issues of workers and addressing our concerns regarding the future of the economy and what is impacting workers.
“That’s why we are looking forward to all the recommendations. We send them directly to the leaders and we hope all of our recommendations will be considered in the final communique.”
The L20 is a group of unions from G20 countries that aims to ensure the G20 process takes into account the interests and needs of workers. After a series of meetings and consultations earlier this year, the L20 presented a set of recommendations to world leaders.
Its key objectives include promoting job creation, strengthening social protections, ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and promoting gender equality in the workplace. The L20 also advocates for fair and decent wages, safe and healthy working conditions and the elimination of forced and child labor.
Al-Jaryad participated in the L20 summit in Patna, a city in northeast India, in June, where delegates agreed on a multilateral mechanism among G20 member states and associated countries to establish five task forces to address key issues related to the world of work.
These included universal social security, women and the future of work, international migration and the portability of social security benefits, the changing world of work, and skill development.
“All of these recommendations coming from us will be considered in the final discussion and the leaders’ summit,” he said.
Al-Jaryad believes the theme of this year’s G20 summit, “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” should be understood as a call for closer cooperation, not only between nations but within societies, where the needs of working people are occasionally overlooked.
“It gives us a message that we need to think together and try to have a solution for this issue, especially the economic issue, which is impacting all of us in the world, especially the workers, who we think are a weaker section overall in many countries, especially the poor countries and African countries,” he said.
“We never forget anyone and do not want to leave anyone behind. We want to cover all of the needs of this workers’ group. This is what we concentrated on during the discussion in all our meetings of the L20 in 2023 when we started our meeting in India…
“We concentrated on the impact on workers … This is what we need to mention to the leaders, and we hope this summit will cover all of that and think about what we can build in our future, how we can create jobs, how we can cover all of this loss. This is mentioned in our recommendation.”
The global economy has been buffeted in recent years by numerous crises, first by the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the ripple effect of the war in Ukraine, which has contributed to inflation in the prices of food and energy.
The effects of these crises have fallen disproportionately on the shoulders of the world’s workers and poorest, who have seen the price of borrowing rise, the cost of living inflate, and the availability of jobs evaporate, forcing millions more worldwide below the poverty line.
Added to this are anxieties over the impact of new technologies on many manual and clerical jobs, with advances in automation and artificial intelligence poised to replace human workers in many fields.
“We already discussed it in the last L20 summit in June, in which we mentioned very clearly that we need a very strong future plan to cover all of this loss,” said Al-Jaryad.
As the only Arab country among the G20 member states, Saudi Arabia is uniquely placed to act as an ambassador for the wider interests of the Gulf region, particularly in relation to the oil and gas industries, Al-Jaryad said.
“Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest countries in the G20, and as we know, it is the only one from the Arab world and the Gulf,” he said. “We are sure all of these recommendations on the decisions from this summit will impact all of the economies of the Gulf.
“That’s why we think all of the ideas that we discussed as a Saudi representative should be considered (as coming) from the region, and all the recommendations to be issued from the summit should consider this.
“We, all of the Gulf countries, are petroleum-producing countries. All the decisions for the global economy will impact the petroleum-producing countries too …
“We need to know how we can plan our future for our workers and our countries and how we can meet all of these targets to have a strong future for our economies.”
Finally, Al-Jaryad noted that Saudi Arabia and India share very cordial relations, which are set to develop further in the wake of India’s G20 presidency.
“As we know, India is the seventh largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia. This will have a very strong impact especially in the economy and on how we can strengthen relations between India and the Kingdom,” he said.
“India is the fifth largest investor in the Kingdom, which means it is one of the biggest trading partners (with) an investment in Saudi Arabia.
“We know there are many Indian workers in Saudi Arabia. They helped build many of our projects and supported development. This will really strengthen our relations and economies.”
Updated 08 September 2023
SPA
RIYADH: Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met with the deputy special representative for Sudan with the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, and her accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, developments in the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief in Sudan, and ways to enhance them.
Nkweta-Salami praised the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief to all countries in need around the world and to the Sudanese people in particular, to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the needy.
AlUla: The 4th AlUla Dates Festival opened on Friday under the slogan “Taste Our Pride.”
Organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, the annual celebration offers a cultural experience for visitors while boosting the local and national economy. Events will take place every Friday and Saturday through Nov. 11.
One of its main aims is to make AlUla dates more popular and competitive on local, regional and international markets. That is in line with the goals of Vision 2030, which seeks to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as the world’s largest date producer.
The festival is divided into two parts.
From 6-9 a.m. each Friday and Saturday — between Sept. 8 and Oct. 28 — there will be a date auction in Al-Aziziyah district.
Then, from 5-11 p.m. — between Oct. 13 and Nov. 11 — there will be a souq at Manshiya Market. These gatherings allow visitors to meet farmers, producers and artisans, as well as sample the many date-based culinary treats on offer.
During the two months of the festival, the commission also stages various courses and workshops to allow producers and other interested parties to learn new skills and share their expertise.
Farmers can also register for the Saudi Dates Mark platform, which is a trademark granted to the owners of farms, factories and other related businesses that meet the global market standards on food safety.
During the event, some AlUla farmers will be selected to take part in the 4th International Dates Conference & Exhibition, which will be held in Riyadh at the end of the year.
AlUla is home to more than 2 million palm trees dotted across 10,000 hectares of dedicated farmland. The date market has seen a resurgence in recent years and the region now produces over 90,000 tons of the fruit annually. It is home to many varieties, including the Mabroom, Barni, Al-Helwa and Medjool.
RIYADH: The Kingdom will host the 4th Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union — the UN agency responsible for leading the development, regulation, interoperability and sustainability of the international postal network — in Riyadh from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5.
Congress is the supreme decision-making body of the UPU, convening plenipotentiaries from the organization’s 192 member countries every four years.
An extraordinary congress is convened at the request of member countries when there are urgent postal sector issues pending decisions that cannot wait until the next quadrennial meeting. During the event, UPU member countries will discuss opening the union to wider postal sector players, planning a path for climate action in the sector, the future of postal financial services, and other urgent matters.
Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for sponsoring the event.
The congress is being held under the patronage of King Salman.
Masahiko Metoki, director general of the union, said: “This extraordinary congress comes at a pivotal moment for the union when the organization is engaged in building new partnerships and bridges with all segments of the postal sector at large.”