Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts in Sudan praised

RIYADH: Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, met with the deputy special representative for Sudan with the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, and her accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, developments in the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by KSrelief in Sudan, and ways to enhance them.
Nkweta-Salami praised the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief to all countries in need around the world and to the Sudanese people in particular, to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the needy.
