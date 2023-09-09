You are here

  • Home
  • Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
G20 India
G20 India

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
1 / 2
Visitors attend the Media Oasis exhibition organized by the Saudi Ministry of Media on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Sept. 9, 2023. (AN photo/Rahaf Jambi)
Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
2 / 2
Visitors attend the Media Oasis exhibition organized by the Saudi Ministry of Media on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Sept. 9, 2023. (AN photo/Rahaf Jambi)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ebk2

Updated 16 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
  • New Delhi event is the third Media Oasis edition, and the first to be held outside Saudi Arabia
  • Exhibition takes visitors on a virtual tour of Saudi heritage sites, futuristic infrastructure
Updated 16 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

NEW DELHI: A special exhibition by the Saudi Ministry of Media, being held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, offers an interactive multimedia experience of the Kingdom’s main mega-projects under Vision 2030.

The three-day Media Oasis at The Oberoi Hotel has been organized in partnership with the Saudi flagship $500 billion smart city project NEOM, the Saudi ministries of energy, sports, culture, as well as the Future Investment Initiative, Invest Saudi, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts.

The opening of the exhibition on Saturday was witnessed by ministers from the official G20 Saudi delegation, as well as foreign officials and dozens of international media outlets.

“Media Oasis is a new initiative by the Ministry of Media to redefine media coverage by leveraging modern technology to achieve greater creativity, innovation and excellence in covering national events, major occasions, and Saudi Arabia’s international engagements,” Alhanouf Abohaimed, head of partnerships at the Saudi Center of Government Communications, told Arab News at the venue.

She said the exhibition was “utilizing cutting-edge technologies to showcase the milestones reached by significant national transformative initiatives” under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social and economic diversification plan.

The interactive exhibition takes visitors on a virtual tour where they can engage with UNESCO-class Saudi heritage sites, resorts along the Red Sea coast, new high-tech solutions for clean energy, the residential designs and infrastructure of the future, and projects taking sporting experiences to the next level.

The Media Oasis in New Delhi is the exhibition’s third edition, but the first one outside the Kingdom. Two earlier ones took place in Jeddah in June this year.

Indian visitors who came to the exhibition were fascinated not only by the immersive experience it offered, but also the sustainable solutions in place and spearheaded and developed in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s really interesting to see how advanced technology is being leveraged by Saudi Arabia to create such wonderful outcomes. What I really like, or what I really enjoy, is the undivided focus on the idea of sustainability that I’m getting to witness here,” Haripriya Arora, a social media influencer, told Arab News.

“I am seeing representations by SABIC, for example, just seeing how they are so invested in the idea of recycling ocean waste, for example, and creating something so useful out of it. It really helps you get a vision of how important sustainability is and how it can’t be compromised, how the future is dependent on it.”

The experience was eye-opening even for someone like Zikrur Rahman, who has lived in the Kingdom. He was in awe of how many projects have been launched by Saudi Arabia in recent ears and how “progress has been given a push” in all industries and sectors.

“The progress that you are making, this is not known to the world, I wish that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia showcase(s) such an event in other countries also,” he said.
“Media Oasis is a very good initiative. It’s a projection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ... it was very, very much needed in a country like India.”
 

Topics: G20 India

Related

Saudi Arabia and US sign deal to set up intercontinental green transit corridors

Saudi Arabia and US sign deal to set up intercontinental green transit corridors
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and US sign deal to set up intercontinental green transit corridors

Saudi Arabia and US sign deal to set up intercontinental green transit corridors
  • The project aims to facilitate the transit of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen via transmission cables and pipelines
  • It is also intends to enhance energy security
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US announced that they had signed a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on Friday, the two governments said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The bilateral MoU provides a framework for developing a protocol for establishing intercontinental green transit corridors through the Kingdom to connect the continent of Asia with the continent of Europe, they added.

The project aims to facilitate the transit of renewable electricity and clean hydrogen via transmission cables and pipelines, as well as constructing rail links.

It is also intends to enhance energy security, support efforts for the development of clean energy, promote the digital economy through digital connectivity and transmission of data via fiber cables, and promote trade and transportation of goods by rail and through ports.

The Kingdom said that it welcomed the role of the US to facilitate and support the negotiations, establishment and implementation of the green corridors transit protocol with the relevant countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States

Related

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan launch joint naval exercise to boost bilateral ties, interoperability
Pakistan
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan launch joint naval exercise to boost bilateral ties, interoperability
Update Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia signs MoU for economic corridor between India, Mideast and Europe

Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions

Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions
Updated 09 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions

Heritage Commission promotes Kingdom’s rich history, traditions
  • Jeddah event showcases diverse cultural heritage and supports local businesses
  • An antiquities area showcased key archaeological sites in Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 September 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The Saudi Heritage Commission recently organized an event in Jeddah to promote awareness about the importance of the country’s history, culture and traditional art to its development.
The three-day event was part of a series of heritage and cultural activities organized by the commission in different regions of the Kingdom.
It aimed to spotlight the nation’s diverse cultural heritage, promote its development and preserve it for future generations.
An antiquities area showcased key archaeological sites in Saudi Arabia and highlighted excavation methods and preservation techniques, while an intangible heritage zone featured the traditional seating area, Al-Majlis, and Saudi coffee.
Other attractions included a story-telling area, a photographic exhibition, folklore shows, handicraft pavilions and a heritage section.
The event also featured tourism and economic activities, with the goal of supporting local families and small businesses in the governorate. Temporary marketing outlets were set up at the event site to showcase and sell products from the businesses.
Falcons and their handlers were also present with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of falconry as a traditional and cultural art. Falconers introduced visitors to various sustainable hunting methods and emphasized the ethics of falconry.
The event also featured entertainment activities, including Saudi traditional games and competitions for children. Cultural activities and training sessions were also held to enrich children’s experiences and teach them handicraft methods.
More than 100 exhibitors participated in the cultural event, showcasing arts and crafts, traditional costumes, food stations and various other forms of traditions and culture.
Saeed Al-Adwani, 47, who visited the exhibition with his family, spoke to Arab News while watching the folklore show performed by a local band. He said: “It is an excellent opportunity for entertainment as well as learning about the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia.”
Hazim Abdul Raoof, an Egyptian visitor who came with his family to the cultural area, expressed that the festival offered an opportunity to be immersed in Saudi heritage.
“My family and I found it very interesting, especially for the kids, to see how the previous generations of Saudi Arabia lived. What caught our attention were the arts, crafts, dances, and traditions.”
Zaki Abu Hussain, a resident of Makkah who was visiting Jeddah for the weekend, said: “It is a wonderful experience for both adults and young children to explore and learn about the history and heritage of Saudi Arabia through this immersive event.”
Hussain highlighted the significance of heritage as a special connection that bridges past, present and future. He said: “I am delighted that my two sons had the opportunity to visit the crafts corner and participate in various cultural activities and heritage programs.”

Topics: Saudi Heritage Commission Jeddah culture

Related

Al-Aan Palace or Saadan Palace is a heritage site located in Najran city. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi heritage chiefs unveil plans to give tourism makeover to historic sites
Special Saudi Heritage Commission’s project aims at cleaning historic sites, artifacts  photos
Art & Culture
Saudi Heritage Commission’s project aims at cleaning historic sites, artifacts 

KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen

KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen

KSrelief launches water, food projects in Yemen
  • The agency is collaborating with UNICEF to establish and renovate water systems in Marib
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief recently initiated seven environmental sanitation projects in Yemen’s Marib governorate.

The agency is collaborating with UNICEF to establish and renovate water systems in Marib. The sanitation system at the community college camp for displaced individuals will also be upgraded. In Harib, projects include renovating the water system, main water tank and line pump. These efforts will benefit approximately 145,000 displaced individuals and members of the host community.

Marib’s deputy governor, Abd-Rabbu Miftah, commended the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts, through KSrelief, to assist displaced and affected families in Marib, and emphasized the importance of these projects, which he said “alleviate the suffering of those in need in Yemen.”

KSrelief also distributed fishing equipment — including containers and life vests — to Yemeni fishermen in Al-Mahrah governorate as part of an emergency assistance project implemented in cooperation with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. The project, which benefits 3,000 fishermen, will help to provide the local market with high-quality products and improving the men’s living conditions, according to KSrelief.

The agency also recently concluded the three-day Saudi Pulse campaign at Al-Ghaydah Central Hospital in Al-Mahra governorate. The campaign received more than 20 patients daily for diagnostic and therapeutic catheterization procedures and open-heart surgery.

Mohammed Ali Yasser, governor of Al-Mahrah, praised the Kingdom for organizing such campaigns to assist patients in the governorate.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

KSrelief opens football academy for Syrian children in Jordan
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief opens football academy for Syrian children in Jordan
Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts in Sudan praised
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s relief efforts in Sudan praised

Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah

Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah

Film Criticism Forum concludes Tabuk tour, heads to Buraidah
  • Film Commission brings together experts and film enthusiasts to discuss technology’s influence on movies
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The fourth Film Criticism Forum, organized by Saudi Arabia’s Film Commission in collaboration with the University of Tabuk, has drawn to a close.

The forum, with the theme “Technology and the Film Viewing Experience,” received significant participation from experts and film enthusiasts.

An esteemed group of critics, academics, and film artists were also present at the forum, which included workshops, screenings, and panel discussions that provided a platform for direct communication between film enthusiasts and local and international film critics and academics.

Abdullah Al-Ayyaf, CEO of the Film Commission, said: “This edition has successfully continued the tradition of previous film criticism forums. We aim to inspire critics and filmmakers to engage in critical activities that align with the growth in the field of film production within the Kingdom.”

The forum kicked off with a workshop titled “Introduction to the World of VFX,” exploring the vast field of visual effects. It also highlighted the achievements of Saudi filmmakers and producers, showcasing their cinematic experiences.

A comprehensive presentation centered on three films that have made significant advancements in technical expertise in creating digital images. The presentation showcased how computer-generated graphics are used in environmental media and documentaries, and also discussed the various purposes for which they have been used, including depicting historical events, documenting environmental systems, portraying environmental disasters, representing natural phenomena, and forecasting their application in future climate crises.

The presentation highlighted the important role of films in raising awareness about environmental issues, as well as their contribution to planning for future challenges.

The presentation, titled “Speculative Forms: Visual Futurisms and the Life of Images,” also touched on the importance of equipping cinema enthusiasts with a comprehensive understanding of the relationship between images and reality. This is especially crucial in light of the proliferation of new media technologies, ranging from traditional film to post-cinema, as well as the content generated by digital media users and similar sources.

The forum included a discussion on the multifaceted dimensions of reality, influenced by human identity. It also explored how art critics interpret contemporary artistic practices and how artists utilize advancements in artistic techniques in the age of technology to enhance their work.

This edition of the forum is part of the ongoing tour, which began in Jeddah in March, followed by stops in Dhahran in May and Abha in July.

The spotlight will now shift to the fifth stop in Buraidah, scheduled for October. The tour will culminate in Riyadh with an international conference in November.

The Film Commission supports the national cultural system by hosting the Film Criticism Forum and Riyadh Film Criticism Conference. These events aim to strengthen the Kingdom’s intellectual position globally, provide opportunities for emerging film critics to showcase their work, and facilitate interaction with international experiences.

Additionally, they aim to solidify the concept of film criticism and analysis, as well as artistic, cultural, and intellectual analysis in general.

This effort helps gain acceptance for film criticism among specialized and general audiences in the national film landscape. It also establishes an annual platform for the growth and sustainability of film criticism, while facilitating connections between Saudi and international specialists.a

Topics: Saudi Arabia Film Criticism Forum Tabuk city Buraidah Saudi Film Commission (SFC)

Related

Saudi film ‘Mandoob’ premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Lifestyle
Saudi film ‘Mandoob’ premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Saudi Ministry of Culture organizes closing ceremony of National Cultural Awards
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Culture organizes closing ceremony of National Cultural Awards

King Salman academy strikes partnership to enhance Arabic-language education

King Salman academy strikes partnership to enhance Arabic-language education
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

King Salman academy strikes partnership to enhance Arabic-language education

King Salman academy strikes partnership to enhance Arabic-language education
  • Academy and Saleh Kamel foundation will create innovative new tools together
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language and the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation signed an agreement on Saturday to promote and enhance Arabic-language education for children.

The memorandum of understanding also seeks to “activate the role of strategic partnerships between the government sector and the nonprofit sector,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, deputy minister of culture and member of the academy’s board of trustees, attended the signing ceremony between the two parties, who were represented by Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, secretary-general of the academy, and Hammam Zare, CEO of the foundation.

The academy and the foundation will collaborate to create educational platforms and tools to enrich children’s Arabic-language learning experience.

The MoU will lead to the creation of an illustrated digital audio dictionary specifically designed for kindergarten-aged children, a linguistic-education guidance manual for families, educational series, and “enriching materials for Arab and Arabic-learning children.”

It will also “support digital innovations in Arabic-language education for children,” according to the SPA.

The academy’s goal in signing such agreements is “to enhance the usage and proficiency of Arabic, promote and preserve the language, and ensure its transmission to future generations as a vital part of Saudi national identity,” in line with the Human Capability Development Program, a part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi education

Related

Saudi education minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to support G20 objectives on global challenges
Business & Economy
Saudi education minister highlights Kingdom’s efforts to support G20 objectives on global challenges
UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education
Media
UNESCO seeks regulation in first guidance on GenAI use in education

Latest updates

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
Syrian American CEO says Arab heritage is an asset, not a hinderance
Syrian American CEO says Arab heritage is an asset, not a hinderance
Egypt’s tourism sector breaks records as visitor numbers soar
Egypt’s tourism sector breaks records as visitor numbers soar
Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
Green Falcons resume training in Newcastle
Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s charge its troops opened fire as tensions flare
Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s charge its troops opened fire as tensions flare

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.