Saudi crown prince meets heads of state on sidelines of G20

Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sohail Ejaz Khan has emphasized the significance of the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India and his participation in the G20 leaders’ summit, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Khan said that the visit holds utmost importance both for the G20 summit, which was held in New Delhi on Saturday, and for bilateral relations.
He highlighted the various meetings in which the Kingdom participated throughout India’s presidency of the summit. The meetings covered a wide range of topics, including energy, finance and G20-related activities.
India’s commitment to global cooperation was evident as it hosted more than 220 meetings across 60 cities, welcoming 18,000 delegates from more than 115 different nationalities.
Khan said that India’s presidency of the G20 played a pivotal role in seeking inclusive solutions to address the world’s most pressing challenges and to promote comprehensive development.
India took on the presidency of the G20 for 2023, drawing the participation of 19 members, including the EU, along with nine guest countries and three regional organizations. India is set to host more than 40 world leaders during this period.
Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to India Saleh Eid Al-Hussaini emphasized the pivotal role played by the Kingdom within the G20, serving as a key component of international efforts to foster global economic growth and prosperity.
Al-Hussaini also underscored the significance of the visit by the crown prince to the Indian capital.
He pointed to the deep and historic relationship between the Kingdom and India, which had evolved significantly since 2019, highlighted by the establishment of the strategic partnership council, co-chaired by the crown prince and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Al-Hussaini spoke of the economic prominence of both countries in their respective regions and globally, citing the complementarity of their economies and their shared commitment to implementing significant visions.
These factors provided extensive opportunities for trade, investment and technology transfer, and played a crucial role in global economic security, energy and food security, he said.
The ambassador said that the Kingdom was India’s fourth-largest trading partner, while India ranks as the Kingdom’s second-largest trading partner, and the volume of trade exchange between the two countries has surged by 50 percent, reaching $53 billion, compared to $35 billion in 2021.
He highlighted the mutual dependence of the Kingdom and India in various supply chains for strategic goods and services. The Kingdom served as a reliable source of India’s imports of oil, petrochemicals and fertilizers and played a pivotal global role in energy security and price stability. In return, India contributed to food security and was a significant source of foreign transfers.
Additionally, the Indian workforce in the Kingdom enhanced labor market dynamics and fostered stronger relations between the two nations.
Al-Hussaini said that the Kingdom’s influence extended beyond the regional level to the global stage, as it ranks among the world’s major economies and is the sole Middle East member of the G20, which is a vital international platform for addressing global economic challenges.
The timing of the G20 summit in India this year is particularly significant, given India’s economic growth in 2022, making it one of the world’s largest countries by population and the fifth-largest economy globally.
Al-Hussaini also said that the volume of trade between the Kingdom and G20 countries in 2022 reached $421 billion. The G20 nations collectively represent 85 percent of the global domestic product, house 60 percent of the world’s population, and account for 75 percent of global trade volume.
This underscored the importance, effectiveness and influence of G20 member states in promoting economic growth and stability, and their capacity to address global economic challenges, he said.
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Sheikh Al Al-Sheikh held a meeting in Amman on Saturday with President of the Jordanian Senate Faisal Al-Fayez as part of an official visit by a Shoura Council delegation to Jordan, the state-run SPA news agency reported.
During the meeting, which was also attended by Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Ahmed Al-Safadi, Al-Fayez welcomed Al Al-Sheikh and his delegation, emphasizing the deep connection between the countries.
Al-Fayez also stressed the significance of the strong parliamentary relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia in advancing the shared interests of both nations.
Al Al-Sheikh reiterated the historical Saudi-Jordanian relationship, underscoring the importance of parliamentary meetings in strengthening bilateral ties and realizing the aspirations of both countries’ leaderships.
The meeting also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Shoura Council and the Jordanian Senate, as well as other topics of mutual interest.
Al Al-Sheikh, whose visit comes in response to an official invitation extended by his Jordanian counterpart, also held separate talks with Al-Safadi.
Al-Safadi underscored the robust relations between the two countries, expressing Jordan’s gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support across various domains. He also commended the progress made in parliamentary relations between the Shoura Council and the Jordanian House of Representatives.
During the session, Al Al-Sheikh lauded the ties that bind the two nations together, acknowledging the continuing development in various aspects of bilateral relations.
Meanwhile, a delegation representing the Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council, led by council member and committee chairman, Ibrahim Al-Qannas, held a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives Shakhwan Abdullah during their visit to the capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.
Abdullah underscored the Kingdom’s significant roles in the regional and international arenas, as well as its efforts to promote peace and security.
He praised Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Iraq’s stability and development.
Al-Qannas stressed the importance of maintaining collaborative efforts to strengthen Saudi-Iraqi relations across all levels, particularly within the parliamentary domain.
The delegation held discussions with the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary friendship committee within the Iraqi House of Representatives.
The talks covered a range of topics related to cooperation between the two committees and strategies for their enhancement and growth.
The meeting emphasized the value of reinforcing joint endeavours between the two parliamentary councils to further advance bilateral relations, recognizing the pivotal roles played by both councils.
The delegation also held talks with the foreign relations committee of the Iraqi Parliament, exploring various issues of mutual interest and cooperation.
NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning to lead the Kingdom’s delegation to the G20 leaders’ summit and for a state visit to India.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that the first leaders’ meeting of the council is expected to take place on Monday and will be co-chaired by the crown prince and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“They will review the progress made under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council, i.e. the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and the Committee on Economy and Investments Cooperation,” the ministry said.
“They will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations including political, security, defense, trade and economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Both the leaders will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.”
This is the Saudi crown prince’s second official trip to New Delhi, following a visit in February 2019, which lifted Saudi-Indian relations to new heights.
In October that year, Modi reciprocated with a visit to Riyadh, where the two countries agreed to establish the Strategic Partnership Council to manage the relationship
While the Saudi-Indian strategic partnership is focused on four areas — political, security, socio-cultural relations and defense — the council also supervises bilateral relations in the fields of investment, economic partnerships, and counterterrorism.
This time it is the economy that is expected to be the main focus of the crown prince’s visit, especially as it follows the G20 summit — the key annual meeting of the world’s biggest economies — and will coincide with the Saudi-India Investment Forum in New Delhi, co-hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Investment on Sept. 11.
The forum is part of an initiative designed to attract investment to Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030 and the National Investment Strategy.
INNUMBER
2.59 million Indian citizens living in Saudi Arabia.
SR9.1 billion Value of Saudi exports to India (May 2023).
“It’s a very significant visit, for a host of reasons,” Kabir Taneja, strategic affairs program fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, told Arab News. “The fact that India is hosting the crown prince immediately after the G20 showcases the importance of the visit.
“There are multiple sorts of facets to the bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia. But, first and foremost, I think right now it’s economics.”
He said that both countries were looking to find external investors and “like-minded countries to work with, find like-minded countries to partner with on economic prosperity for their respective populations,” but also to work together in the global geopolitical landscape, where economics has become the crux of many things.
“Geoeconomics is as important, if not more, as geopolitics and geopolitics itself is now sort of anchored in economics — increasingly, at least,” said Taneja.
“So this is a very opportune time for both countries to sit down and talk economics. We are also hearing that there’s going to be a special sort of roundtable on investments.”
From the Indian side, another important issue likely to be raised during the crown prince’s visit is energy. According to Taneja, India’s increasing reliance on oil imports is “something that is critical for New Delhi to factor into all kinds of geopolitics and geo-economics it wants to work around.”
While Saudi-India ties have developed quickly since the crown prince’s first visit, engagements between the two countries throughout the 2023 Indian presidency of the G20 have seen them further solidified.
“The visit highlights the growing shared interests between India and Saudi Arabia on various global issues,” Mohammed Soliman, strategic technologies director at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, told Arab News.
“Riyadh and Delhi actively cooperate on regional stability and integration, energy security, and economic collaboration. Saudi Arabia plays a significant role in the G20, having assumed the G20 presidency in 2020.
“The visit also provides an opportunity for highlighting Saudi Arabia’s viewpoints on global issues, including energy, climate change, and economic cooperation, positioning Saudi Arabia as a major player in the G20’s efforts to embrace diverse perspectives beyond the G7.”
Updated 09 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is heading the Kingdom’s delegation at the G20 leaders’ summit, met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they discussed Saudi-Japanese relations in various fields and chances for developing them, in addition to touching on various issues of common interest.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, and Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.