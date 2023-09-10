Model Roz spotted at New York Fashion Week 

You are here

Model Roz was spotted at the Prabal Gurung show at New York Fashion Week and also attended a launch party in the city.
DUBAI: Saudi social media influencer Model Roz gave her 15.3 million Instagram fans a sneak peek of New York Fashion Week as she attended a number of events in the city, including the Prabal Gurung show.  

 “Bracing the rain for @prabalgurung,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph in which she can be seen clutching an umbrella before the show in the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@model_roz)

Celebrity guests at the runway event included Maddie Ziegler, Awkwafina and Lori Harvey. 

Roz was also spotted at the Smart Tox kick-off event with Vogue last week, which celebrated the beginning of New York Fashion Week.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@model_roz)

The Saudi model’s trip to the Big Apple comes after a summer spent in sunny Montenegro. 

The social media heavyweight travelled to the Balkan country in August and went on to share picture perfect snapshots and videos from her trip.  

The Jubail-born Riyadh-raised model, who prefers to go by her social media name, is based in Los Angeles but hopped on a flight to explore the country’s natural offerings.   

“Drenched in awe and wonder, chasing waterfalls above Budva, Montenegro. This amazing adventure was a true gem and easily one of the best experiences of my life,” she posted alongside a clip of her traversing a range of mini waterfalls in Budva, a town on the Adriatic Sea.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@model_roz)

“Had great experience today to visit Lady of the Rocks. This is a manmade island in Boka Bay. For over 200 years men brought stones and sunken ships and threw them on the same spot to build this island. Absolutely magical! (sic)” she shared in another post, detailing her visit to an islet in the Bay of Kotor.  

Roz shot to fame in 2019 when she modelled for a Victoria’s Secret’s Pink campaign, showing off the label’s sportswear in a sun-drenched video. 

She moved to the US in 2013 to pursue a degree in interior design, but her hopes of becoming a model pushed her to give it a shot.  

“Ever since I was young, becoming a model was always a dream of mine. It was a bit difficult for me as a Saudi woman… but to me nothing is impossible” Roz previously told Arab News.  

Challenging stereotypes proved to be one of the major hurdles Roz had to face, but “with my persistence, I was able to prove to brands that I am not just famous… I am also influential to many people,” Roz said.  

The model’s Instagram feed is littered with photographs of her various advertising campaigns, as well as visits to many a product launch party — from NYX Cosmetics events to TikTok gatherings. 

 

Topics: NYFW New York fashion week Model Roz

LONDON: An electronic music festival in London is celebrating Palestinian creatives tackling injustice through their art. 

Exist, which kicked off on Friday, is organized by a global group of artists, musicians, DJs and curators who say they are united “through their engagement with anti-colonialism in the context of Palestine and beyond.”  

The three-day event aims to serve as a platform for people who support the Palestinian cause. It was founded in 2019 by Palestinian DJ Odai Masri, who died recently. 

Following its debut in Ramallah, Exist has expanded to cities around the world, including Amman, Beirut, Athens, Oslo and Berlin. The latest edition in London is dedicated to Masri.

 

Topics: Palestinian cause electronic music London

RIYADH: KCON is returning to Riyadh on Oct. 6 to celebrate all things South Korean. 

The second Saudi edition of the Korean cultural festival will be held at Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. 

The two-day festival will include a music concert featuring 14 Korean bands, a cultural exhibition, and a market selling a variety of Korean products.

KCON, which launched in Los Angeles in 2012, is said to be one of the largest Korean cultural festivals. It has been held in seven countries across the globe, drawing over a million visitors. 

The Kingdom’s hosting of the event is part of an agreement signed between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Seoul-based entertainment company CJ ENM in June 2022. It also reflects the ministry’s efforts to boost international cultural exchange in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

 

Topics: KCON K-pop Boulevard Riyadh City

DUBAI: Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat was this week named regional ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari.

The actor, who is based in Dubai, took to Instagram to share the news with his 2.3 million followers.

“I am extremely proud and excited to join Bulgari family as the first male regional ambassador,” he wrote, sharing images of his shoot with the brand. “This opportunity allows me to embody the brand’s rich legacy and heritage, reflecting its charm and sophistication.”

Khaiat is one of the most in-demand actors in the Arab word. His career spans more than two decades and he is most famous for his roles in “Al Thaman,” “The Killing,” “30 Days,” and more.

Topics: Bassel Khaiat Bulgari

DUBAI: The dark comedic crime thriller “Mandoob,” supported by the Red Sea Film Foundation, this week had its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. 

Directed by Saudi filmmaker, writer and producer Ali Kalthami, the movie is set in Riyadh and tells the story of Fahad Al-Gadaani, a mentally fragile man racing against time to save his sick father. 

Al-Gadaani’s life takes an unexpected turn when he is fired from his call center job and is forced to make ends meet by working as a delivery driver. 

Kalthami said: “I was always drawn to underground subcultures in cities, and I know that Riyadh has many of these underground labyrinths and intersections and social phenomena that not many see in everyday life on the surface.”

The premiere was attended by Kalthami, screenwriter Mohammad Algarawi and Saudi actors Mohammed Aldokhei, who plays Fahad, and Hajjar Alshammari, who stars as Sara. 

The Red Sea Film Foundation has also supported other movies that will screen at the prestigious festival: “Four Daughters” by Kaouther Ben Hania, “The Mother of All Lies” by Asmae El-Moudir, and “Banel & Adama” by Ramata-Toulaye Sy. 

Topics: Mandoob Toronto International Film Festival

LONDON: Over the past five years, Jordanian Palestinian architect, artist and cultural producer Abeer Seikaly has been working closely with Bedouin women of the Howeitat tribe in Al-Jafr within Jordan’s Badia desert landscape to incorporate their knowledge of ancient styles of weaving into her designs. 

She has described the women as the “silent architects” behind “Beit Al-Sha’ar” — literally “House of Hair” or Bedouin tent — and regards the gradual loss of their traditional craftsmanship knowledge and heritage as a “waste of valuable economic potential.” 

Terroir Textiles Rolled for Transportation, Abeer Seikaly. (Supplied)

She used the yarns woven on their traditional ground looms to create a structure that has a modern aesthetic with clear cultural and historical ties to the region. The mobile pavilion, named “Terroir” which translates as “land” or “earth,” celebrates Bedouin heritage and lineage. It is rollable, easy to set up, dismantle and transport and ideal as a place for respite or community events. 

She noted: “Technologies of handcraft, merged with the digital processes of today, can bring fluidity to contemporary architectural and design practices. This combination can create intricate connections among systems and deepen our understanding of how material, geometry, and structural form interact and influence each other, as well as how they adapt to the environment.” 

Abeer finishing her Woven Textiles. (Supplied)

For Seikaly the link with her heritage goes deep. One of her most treasured possessions is a Bedouin rug handwoven by her great-grandmother which is characteristic — through its colors and pattern — of the town of Madaba in Jordan. 

 She explained to Arab News that increasingly she asks herself in relation to her work: “How do you use shelter as a catalyst in order to allow communities to thrive?” The project, she said, has been beneficial in terms of providing the women with a source of income and showing how ancient crafts and techniques can work within contemporary design. 

Seikaly’s great grandmother, Eideh-Shuwayhat. (Supplied)

Alongside her collaboration with the Bedouin collective, Seikaly is also continuing to work on an innovative refugee shelter. The lightweight structure is “able to withstand varying climatic conditions, integrate water collection, harness renewable energy  (the structure absorbs solar energy, transforming it into electric energy stored in special batteries) and allows for controlled ventilation, providing many of the comforts of a dignified contemporary life,” she said.  

She has just been granted a patent in the UK where many of the engineers she works with are based and has also applied for a patent in the US. 

She wants to bring fresh thinking to what is an increasingly severe global humanitarian crisis. The goal is to find approaches that work in harmony with natural resources, long-established ways of living and the industrialized world. 

Topics: Abeer Seikaly

