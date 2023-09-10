Model Roz spotted at New York Fashion Week 

DUBAI: Saudi social media influencer Model Roz gave her 15.3 million Instagram fans a sneak peek of New York Fashion Week as she attended a number of events in the city, including the Prabal Gurung show.

“Bracing the rain for @prabalgurung,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph in which she can be seen clutching an umbrella before the show in the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island.

Celebrity guests at the runway event included Maddie Ziegler, Awkwafina and Lori Harvey.

Roz was also spotted at the Smart Tox kick-off event with Vogue last week, which celebrated the beginning of New York Fashion Week.

The Saudi model’s trip to the Big Apple comes after a summer spent in sunny Montenegro.

The social media heavyweight travelled to the Balkan country in August and went on to share picture perfect snapshots and videos from her trip.

The Jubail-born Riyadh-raised model, who prefers to go by her social media name, is based in Los Angeles but hopped on a flight to explore the country’s natural offerings.

“Drenched in awe and wonder, chasing waterfalls above Budva, Montenegro. This amazing adventure was a true gem and easily one of the best experiences of my life,” she posted alongside a clip of her traversing a range of mini waterfalls in Budva, a town on the Adriatic Sea.

“Had great experience today to visit Lady of the Rocks. This is a manmade island in Boka Bay. For over 200 years men brought stones and sunken ships and threw them on the same spot to build this island. Absolutely magical! (sic)” she shared in another post, detailing her visit to an islet in the Bay of Kotor.

Roz shot to fame in 2019 when she modelled for a Victoria’s Secret’s Pink campaign, showing off the label’s sportswear in a sun-drenched video.

She moved to the US in 2013 to pursue a degree in interior design, but her hopes of becoming a model pushed her to give it a shot.

“Ever since I was young, becoming a model was always a dream of mine. It was a bit difficult for me as a Saudi woman… but to me nothing is impossible” Roz previously told Arab News.

Challenging stereotypes proved to be one of the major hurdles Roz had to face, but “with my persistence, I was able to prove to brands that I am not just famous… I am also influential to many people,” Roz said.

The model’s Instagram feed is littered with photographs of her various advertising campaigns, as well as visits to many a product launch party — from NYX Cosmetics events to TikTok gatherings.