IsDB allocates $800m to improve living conditions among member nations

The approved projects will cater to various sectors, including energy, education, health and transportation. Reuters
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: People in member countries of the Islamic Development Bank can expect better living conditions, with the financial institution allocating $800 million to finance vital projects in these regions.

During the board meeting in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Jasser, the bank chairman, explained that the approved projects will cater to various sectors, including energy, education, health and transportation, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The project financing aligns with the strategic objectives and the IsDB Group’s commitment to supporting member countries in their pursuit of prosperity and resilience.

Al-Jasser clarified that in addition to promoting the achievement of sustainable development goals, this move will also contribute to alleviating the effects of the social and economic challenges faced by the population in the member countries of the IsDB Group, especially for those living in vulnerable communities.

Moreover, these projects are also projected to accelerate further the achievement of priority goals within the sustainable development goals, the chairman said.

Al-Jasser described the projects approved by the council as representing a “turning point” that will shift society for the better and have a considerable impact on achieving the SDGs.

He continued that the bank made an emergency intervention to support the most vulnerable segments affected by the conflict in Sudan.

This step ascertained that the IsDB Group and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development will contribute to responding to emergencies in many sectors while providing life-saving support to about 125,000 people affected by the sudden outbreak of conflict in the African country.

In May, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the group signed 77 financing agreements worth $1.44 billion with 24 member countries as it concluded its annual meeting in Jeddah.

Last September, the lender approved two energy sector public-private partnership projects for Uzbekistan and Uganda.

This outlay was part of the prevalent approach of using the public-private partnership financing model to attract investments and accelerate economic growth.

The $101 million Surkhandarya Combined Cycle Power Plant Project in Uzbekistan is financed by the IsDB Group and is expected to meet the country’s energy consumption demand.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank

NIDLP holds Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh

Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom. (@NIDLP_2030)
Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom. (@NIDLP_2030)
Updated 10 min ago
Arab News

NIDLP holds Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh

Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom. (@NIDLP_2030)
  • The event aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom and pursue investment opportunities between the two countries
Updated 10 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program held a Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The event aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom and pursue investment opportunities between the two countries to seek new capabilities and promising opportunities.

It also aims to enhance international trade and economy, improve bilateral communication and establish partnerships of mutual economic values and benefit.

The conference discussed the positive effects of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its goal to become a leading industrial power and global logistics center.

It also discussed the role of NIDLP in facilitating investors’ dealings with companies and ministries in the Kingdom to get rid of investment risks and increase their returns in a sustainable way.

A number of Saudi and Swiss speakers carried out presentations at the conference and representatives of various ministries reviewed promising investment and economic growth opportunities.

Non-oil Saudi exports to Switzerland amount to approximately SR3.5 billion riyals ($0.93 billion) while total imports from Switzerland to the Kingdom amount to approximately SR8 billion.

The symposium, titled “The power of now,” was attended by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh AI-Jasser, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, and representatives of more than 140 Saudi and Swiss companies.

Director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda is received by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim. (SPA)

Artieda met with Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim on Sunday and the two discussed strengthening economic relations and opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between their countries. They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Switzerland Riyadh National Industrial Development and Logistics Program

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August

Saudi Arabia issues over 36k certificates of origin in August
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to bolster the export sector, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 36,293 certificates of origin in the month of August, up from 34,926 in July, according to the ministry’s monthly bulletin.

The initiative is seen as a part of the ministry’s efforts to boost exports across various sectors.

Certificates of origin serve as a pivotal document in international trade, validating that the exported goods are of a national origin or have met the criteria to be deemed so.   

The latest data reveals this service is not limited to large corporations or industrial conglomerates but encompasses a broad array of economic actors, including but not limited to farmers, fishermen, individual entrepreneurs, and local craftsmen.

Furthermore, the ministry’s issuance system offers four distinct models of the certificate of origin, catering to a wide range of export scenarios.   

The models include a specific version for products being exported to Gulf Cooperation Council countries and another for goods headed to other Arab countries.   

A preferential standard model is also available for GCC exports to countries and economic blocs with which free trade agreements are in place.

For countries that do not offer preferential treatment, a certificate in both English and Arabic languages is also provided by the ministry.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 exports

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn

ROSHN Group announces 4 commercial partnerships worth $2.4bn
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer ROSHN Group on Sunday announced four commercial partnerships worth SR9 billion ($2.4 billion) in the construction and infrastructure space. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, these partnerships align with the Public Invest Fund-backed group’s objective to achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

The SPA report revealed that the developer signed a deal worth SR7.69 billion with China Harbor Engineering to develop 6,700 residential units in the Sedra and Warfa communities in Riyadh. 

The deal will also see ROSHN and the Chinese company working together to develop mosques, community centers, retail areas and utilities for these communities. 

ROSHN signed another agreement worth SR840 million with BC Marine Services to carry out canal and bridge works on the recently announced MARAFY project in Jeddah. 

It is considered one of the largest mixed-use projects, accommodating over 130,000 people and including a 100-meter wide manmade canal that extends 11 km, connected to Obhur Creek. 

The developer signed another agreement worth SR12 million with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to cover the primary and secondary infrastructure works for the new and upcoming ROSHN communities in the western region.

ROSHN also signed another cooperation agreement with Saudi Abyat to design and supply 12,000 kitchens for several of its future communities.

“We, at ROSHN, follow a strategy aimed at building diverse partnerships based on deep Saudi expertise and global excellence, to ensure exceptional solutions for our residents and communities,” said David Grover, CEO of ROSHN. 

He added: “With these huge agreements, we strengthen our strategy and expand supply networks, as they represent real progress toward achieving the ambitious goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.” 

Earlier this month, ROSHN was named the top developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

ROSHN was selected as the winner based on a number of criteria, including the value of completed projects, the value of projects under construction, the value of recently awarded contracts, and the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability endeavors.

Topics: ROSHN

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry
Updated 10 September 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry

Russia’s economic forum begins with an event on falconry
Updated 10 September 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

VLADIVOSTOK: The opening day of the eighth Eastern Economic Forum began with the first Falcon Day International Forum on Sunday in Vladivostok, Russia.

The forum aims to raise awareness about these birds of prey and address issues related to their conservation. According to the organizers, the launch of the eighth economic forum with an event related to birds, known for their speed, symbolizes a rapidly changing world.

The falcon forum will focus on ways to preserve and bolster the populations of gyrfalcons, peregrine falcons, saker falcons, and other species.

“One of the primary objectives of the event is the adoption of the Framework Declaration of Intent for the Conservation of the Gyrfalcon Population by the range states,” the forum’s official website says.

The gyrfalcons have been brought to the event from the Kamchatka Falcon Center. Opened in 2022, it is Russia’s first center for the conservation and reproduction of rare species of birds of prey.

A falcons' auction will also be organized, which will be attended by representatives of various Arab Gulf countries.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the forum, the founder and CEO of the Saudi-based 60 Minutes Consultation, Mubarak Swilim Al-Swilim, said the falcon forum reflects the importance that is given by different countries to the preservation and multiplication of rare species of falcons, like the gyrfalcon. He said it will serve as a platform to promote falconry and discuss the relevant issues. “This is not only about sport and hunting, it is really good for the economy, especially for the dynamically developing Far East,” Al-Swilim added.

Observers may recall that Russian President Vladimir Putin presented King Salam with a Kamchatka gyrfalcon during his visit to Riyadh in October 2019.

The theme of this year’s economic forum is “On the way to cooperation, peace, and prosperity.”

Delegates from more than 50 countries are scheduled to attend the economic forum, which begins at the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Putin is also expected to speak at the forum.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is also expected to visit Russia and hold a meeting with Putin.

Topics: Falconry Russia economic forum

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1

Oman’s insurance sector reports 12% growth in H1
Updated 10 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s insurance sector has showcased resilience and growth with a 11.9 percent surge in premiums during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year, reported the state-run news agency.

According to Oman News Agency, the total insurance premiums collected soared to 332.9 million Omani rials ($866 million), reflecting a robust financial landscape for insurance firms operating within the Sultanate.

The industry’s performance is notably attributed to national companies, which commanded a significant 85.7 percent share of the total premiums, amassing 285 million Omani rials.

Topics: Oman insurance premiums

