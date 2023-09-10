You are here

Qatari investors in talks with Daily Mail group to buy rival newspaper group TMG

DMGT, which owns the Daily Mail and the i and Metro newspapers, is looking to secure financing for a deal worth £500 million ($624 million). (Reuters/File Photo)
DMGT, which owns the Daily Mail and the i and Metro newspapers, is looking to secure financing for a deal worth £500 million ($624 million). (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

  • DMGT, which owns the Daily Mail and the i and Metro newspapers, is looking to secure financing for a deal worth £500 million ($624 million)
Arab News

LONDON: Qatari investors are in talks with the British newspaper group Daily Mail and General Trust to support a combined bid for the Telegraph Media Group, the Financial Times reported over the weekend.

DMGT, which owns the Daily Mail and the i and Metro newspapers, is looking to secure financing for a deal worth £500 million ($624 million).

TMG owns the Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers as well as the The Spectator magazines. Goldman Sachs and Lazard are reportedly involved in leading the sale with an auction set to begin in the coming weeks, according to reports.

Earlier this year, Lloyds Banking Group took control of TMG until a new owner was found, following a dispute between the high street lender and the Barclay family over debts owned to its subsidiary Bank of Scotland of allegedly nearly £1 billion.

Brothers David and Frederick Barclay bought TMG in 2004 for £665 million.

Potential Qatari investors would face competition from the UAE after it was reported Abu Dhabi-based RedBird IMI, headed up by Jeff Zucker, also held talks with DMGT and the Barclay family — former owners of the TMG — held talks with investors in the emirates to assist them in a bid to buy the group back.

“Over the past few years we have been approached and have had talks with a number of Middle Eastern investors who have shown an interest in participating in a bid for the Daily Telegraph,” DMGT spokesperson Sean Walsh said in a statement.

“To date we do not have a formal relationship with any investors. However, if we did, we would only do so if we have the majority of economic and equity risk and the control needed to invest in the business and protect its editorial independence,” he added.

Topics: media UK Qatar UAE Daily Mail Daily Telegraph

First Saudi social network attracts 1m users in 2 months

First Saudi social network attracts 1m users in 2 months
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s first social media network has attracted more than 1 million users in its first two months.

Announcing the milestone at a launch ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, supervisor of the Jaco network, Fahd Al-Shidi, said the aim was to achieve 5 million users through a nationwide online campaign using the hashtags #Jaco_Million_User and #Jaco_Million_Subscriber.

The event was attended by several influencers and high-profile guests.

Topics: Jaco

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
  • New Delhi event is the third Media Oasis edition, and the first to be held outside Saudi Arabia
  • Exhibition takes visitors on a virtual tour of Saudi heritage sites, futuristic infrastructure
NEW DELHI: A special exhibition by the Saudi Ministry of Media, being held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, offers an interactive multimedia experience of the Kingdom’s main mega-projects under Vision 2030.

The three-day Media Oasis at The Oberoi Hotel has been organized in partnership with the Saudi flagship $500 billion smart city project NEOM, the Saudi ministries of energy, sports, culture, as well as the Future Investment Initiative, Invest Saudi, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts.

The opening of the exhibition on Saturday was witnessed by ministers from the official G20 Saudi delegation, as well as foreign officials and dozens of international media outlets.

“Media Oasis is a new initiative by the Ministry of Media to redefine media coverage by leveraging modern technology to achieve greater creativity, innovation and excellence in covering national events, major occasions, and Saudi Arabia’s international engagements,” Alhanouf Abohaimed, head of partnerships at the Saudi Center of Government Communications, told Arab News at the venue.

She said the exhibition was “utilizing cutting-edge technologies to showcase the milestones reached by significant national transformative initiatives” under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social and economic diversification plan.

The interactive exhibition takes visitors on a virtual tour where they can engage with UNESCO-class Saudi heritage sites, resorts along the Red Sea coast, new high-tech solutions for clean energy, the residential designs and infrastructure of the future, and projects taking sporting experiences to the next level.

The Media Oasis in New Delhi is the exhibition’s third edition, but the first one outside the Kingdom. Two earlier ones took place in Jeddah in June this year.

Indian visitors who came to the exhibition were fascinated not only by the immersive experience it offered, but also the sustainable solutions in place and spearheaded and developed in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s really interesting to see how advanced technology is being leveraged by Saudi Arabia to create such wonderful outcomes. What I really like, or what I really enjoy, is the undivided focus on the idea of sustainability that I’m getting to witness here,” Haripriya Arora, a social media influencer, told Arab News.

“I am seeing representations by SABIC, for example, just seeing how they are so invested in the idea of recycling ocean waste, for example, and creating something so useful out of it. It really helps you get a vision of how important sustainability is and how it can’t be compromised, how the future is dependent on it.”

The experience was eye-opening even for someone like Zikrur Rahman, who has lived in the Kingdom. He was in awe of how many projects have been launched by Saudi Arabia in recent ears and how “progress has been given a push” in all industries and sectors.

“The progress that you are making, this is not known to the world, I wish that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia showcase(s) such an event in other countries also,” he said.
“Media Oasis is a very good initiative. It’s a projection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ... it was very, very much needed in a country like India.”
 

 

Topics: G20 India NEOM Media Oasis Saudi Ministry of Media Saudi Vision 2030

Amazon is consumers’ top ad platform, finds study

Amazon is consumers’ top ad platform, finds study
  • Assessment in latest Kantar Media Reactions 2023 report
  • TikTok is ‘most attention-grabbing’ for consumers, marketers
DUBAI: Amazon, for the second year in a row, is consumers’ most preferred ad platform, while TikTok is the most “attention-grabbing,” according to the Kantar Media Reactions 2023 report.

The annual study, conducted by marketing insights and analytics company Kantar, delves into the attitudes of consumers and marketers to ad platforms and channels.

The global study was conducted across 23 markets including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

For consumers, the most-preferred ad platforms are Amazon, followed by Google, TikTok, Instagram and Spotify.

Among marketers, YouTube has jumped to the top of the list, improving trust by 6 percent year-on-year, followed by Google, Instagram, TikTok and Spotify.

Marketers favor YouTube and Google because they are established brands, even if the former does not rank in consumers’ most-preferred ad platforms, according to the report.

While Instagram has moved up for consumers, it has gone down for marketers. Consumers find Instagram ads to be more fun and entertaining this year, but for marketers, the innovation of ads on Instagram has fallen 12 percent since 2021.

TikTok, on the other hand, is popular with both marketers and consumers making it the most attention-grabbing ad platform, according to the research.

The app featured in the top five preferred ad platforms for both groups and was voted as the single best ad platform for capturing attention by both groups.

Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, has suffered “reputational damage” among marketers, according to the report, which shows a decline in perceptions of both innovation and trust.

Moreover, 14 percent of marketers said they will reduce their ad investment on the platform in 2024.

Artificial intelligence has been a buzzing topic in the media industry and both consumers (55 percent) and marketers (66 percent) are positive about it. However, it is still early days for AI in marketing, according to the report.

Another digital innovation that made waves last year was the metaverse with 61 percent of marketers claiming they would increase spending in the metaverse in 2023. However, the actual net increase was only 12 percent.

This year’s report also showed that in-person touchpoints dominate consumers’ preferred channels with sponsored events taking the lead followed by cinema ads, point of sale, and out-of-home as well as digital out-of-home.

Marketers, however, seem to be more focused on digital channels with the most preferred being online video, followed by sponsored events, digital-out-of-home, video streaming ads and online stories.

Television, which has historically been a marketer’s favorite channel, was notably missing from the top five list, falling from third place last year to 12th in 2023.

Marketers’ trust in TV ads is still high, but it has fallen 5 percent since 2021. The increase in trust in other channels combined with TV’s lack of innovation has resulted in only 6 percent of marketers saying they will increase spend on TV in 2024.

“While TV as a preferred channel is losing steam amongst global marketers, it remains a key channel in the Middle East and the lynchpin of ad campaigns for marketers in the region, so while online gains traction, traditional channels are here to stay,” said Sagar Dhal, media lead at Kantar Middle East.

“In Saudi Arabia, we see that audiences continue to favor local channels with the highest trust still concentrated among offline channels,” he told Arab News.

In the UAE, TV is the most popular ad channel followed by out-of-home and digital out-of-home with consumers having a more positive attitude toward out-of-home ads, Dhal added.

Globally and in the Middle East, the report suggests a dissonance between consumers’ and marketers’ preferred platforms and channels.

“Both groups have a positive attitude towards digital-out-of-home, e-commerce, cinema and social media, but channels such as sponsored events, newspaper, magazines and TV show a variation in attitudes; consumer expectations are skewed towards these channels whereas marketers are not,” Dhal said.

He added that “marketers need to bridge this gap to address consumer expectations” and particularly in Saudi Arabia, “marketers need to focus on channels that matter for each campaign depending on the objective and not dilute the media mix per campaign.”

Topics: Kantar TikTok social media

New flaw in Apple devices led to spyware infection, researchers say

New flaw in Apple devices led to spyware infection, researchers say
Updated 08 September 2023
  • Citizen Lab says it found the flaw had been used to infect the device with NSO’s Pegasus spyware
  • It said the flaw allowed compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS without any interaction from the victim
Researchers at digital watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Thursday they found spyware they linked to Israeli firm NSO that exploited a newly discovered flaw in Apple devices.

While inspecting the Apple device of an employee of a Washington-based civil society group last week, Citizen Lab said it found the flaw had been used to infect the device with NSO’s Pegasus spyware, it said in a statement.
“This shows that civil society is once again serving as the early warning system about really sophisticated attacks,” said John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab, which is based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.
Citizen Lab did not provide further details on the affected individual or the organization.
The flaw allowed compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim, the digital watchdog said.
Apple issued new updates on its devices after investigating the flaws reported by Citizen Lab. An Apple spokesperson said it had no further comment, while Citizen Lab urged consumers to update their devices.
A NSO spokesperson said it did not have any immediate comment on the Citizen Lab research.
The Israeli firm has been blacklisted by the US government since 2021 for alleged abuses, including surveillance of government officials and journalists.

 

 

Topics: iPhones Citizen Lab Pegasus spyware

Abu Dhabi research center launches Falcon 180B model to boost generative AI development

Abu Dhabi research center launches Falcon 180B model to boost generative AI development
Updated 07 September 2023
  • With 180bn parameters new large language model will be one of world’s top performers
  • Model to be offered as open source for research, commercial use
LONDON: Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute has doubled down on the generative artificial intelligence trend with the launch of its large language model Falcon 180B.

The Falcon 180B is an evolution of the government-backed research center’s flagship model Falcon 40B which was launched earlier this year and is expected to boost generative AI capabilities in the region.

Faisal Al-Bannai, secretary-general of the Advanced Technology Research Council, pointed out the positive impact of Falcon on the AI landscape and noted that its “transformative power” was “within everyone’s reach.”

He said: “We are committed to democratizing access to advanced AI, as our privacy and the potential impact of AI on humanity should not be controlled by a select few.

“While we may not have all the answers, our resolve remains unwavering; to collaborate and contribute to the open-source community, ensuring that the benefits of AI are shared by all.”

Large language models are AI systems that can generate human-like text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer questions in an informative way.

They are trained on huge datasets of text and code, and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as research, commercial applications, and education.

In a statement, the Emirati institute said that Falcon 180B, which will be offered as an open access model for research and commercial purposes, would strengthen the UAE’s dominance in AI and help to develop new apps for language technology.

Its developers claim the model has surpassed competitors such as Meta’s LLaMA 2 in various benchmarks, including reasoning, coding, proficiency, and knowledge tests, and ranks just behind OpenAI’s latest GPT-4 and on par with the performance of Google’s PaLM 2, the model powering Bard.

With more than 12 million developers adopting and deploying the first release of Falcon, the upgrade is being tipped to become the premier model for various domains, from chatbots to code generation, and beyond.

Falcon 180B is compatible with languages including English, German, Spanish, and French, with limited capabilities in Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Dutch, Romanian, Czech, and Swedish.

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, executive director and acting chief researcher of the AI Cross-Center Unit at the TII, said: “The launch of Falcon 180B exemplifies our dedication to advancing the frontiers of AI, and we are thrilled to share its limitless potential with the world.

“As we delve into frontiers of science and technology, our vision extends far beyond innovation; it’s about nurturing a profound connection to address global challenges through collaborative breakthroughs.”

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Technology Innovation Institute UAE

