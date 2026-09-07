DOHA: CNN has announced the first group of speakers for the inaugural Middle East edition of its Global Perspectives events franchise, which will take place in Doha on Oct. 29.

The one-day event, titled Global Perspectives: In Doha, will bring together political figures, business leaders, technology executives, athletes and cultural figures for discussions on the forces shaping the global economy and society.

Among the first speakers announced are Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority; Tareq Amin, CEO of Saudi artificial intelligence company HUMAIN; Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council; and Mutaz Barshim, Qatar’s Olympic and world champion high jumper.

Other participants include Kyiv Mayor and former world heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko; Alex Mashrabov, CEO of artificial intelligence video company Higgsfield; Ester Baiget, president and CEO of Novonesis; Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; actress and singer Yasmina El Abd; Julie Uhrman, co-founder and principal adviser at Angel City FC; Courtney Powell, COO and managing partner at 500 Global; and Shamina Singh, founder and president of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

CNN anchors and correspondents Wolf Blitzer, Christiane Amanpour, Richard Quest, Becky Anderson, Eleni Giokos and Bijan Hosseini are expected to lead discussions during the event.

This year’s program will be built around the theme “The Invisible World,” examining the systems and forces that influence economies, communications and daily life but often operate outside public view.

Sessions will also explore how attention is shaped and controlled, and how human creativity, leadership, instinct and resilience could become increasingly important as AI and automation play a greater role in economic and social systems.

Ellana Lee, CNN’s group senior vice president and global head of productions, said the event would bring together voices from the region and around the world to examine the intersection of power, technology, business and culture.

“Together we’ll be exploring the ways in which power, influence, technology, business, and culture intersect in today’s constantly shifting world,” she said.

She added that the discussions would examine global developments “through the prism of this unique and increasingly important region.”

Highlights and interviews from the event are expected to appear across CNN platforms, followed by a dedicated program on CNN International and for CNN All Access subscribers in the US.

The event will be held at Rosewood Doha in partnership with Media City Qatar.

CNN said further speakers and programming details would be announced ahead of the event.