NIDLP holds Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program held a Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The event aimed to shed light on the essence of the economic transformation in the Kingdom and pursue investment opportunities between the two countries to seek new capabilities and promising opportunities.

It also aims to enhance international trade and economy, improve bilateral communication and establish partnerships of mutual economic values and benefit.

The conference discussed the positive effects of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its goal to become a leading industrial power and global logistics center.

It also discussed the role of NIDLP in facilitating investors’ dealings with companies and ministries in the Kingdom to get rid of investment risks and increase their returns in a sustainable way.

A number of Saudi and Swiss speakers carried out presentations at the conference and representatives of various ministries reviewed promising investment and economic growth opportunities.

Non-oil Saudi exports to Switzerland amount to approximately SR3.5 billion riyals ($0.93 billion) while total imports from Switzerland to the Kingdom amount to approximately SR8 billion.

The symposium, titled “The power of now,” was attended by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh AI-Jasser, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, and representatives of more than 140 Saudi and Swiss companies.







Director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda is received by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim. (SPA)



Artieda met with Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim on Sunday and the two discussed strengthening economic relations and opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between their countries. They also discussed a number of issues of common interest.