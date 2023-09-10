Closing bell: TASI sheds 61 points to 11,154

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 61.51 points, or 0.55 percent, to close at 11,154.05.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.88 billion ($1.30 billion), as 113 of the listed stocks advanced while 106 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also slipped 354.14 points, or 1.53 percent, to close at 22,844.11. This fall came as 13 stocks progressed and 35 withdrew.

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 6.8 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 1,441.54.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Steel Pipe Co. The company’s share price surged 10 percent to SR39.05.

Other top performers included Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. The share prices of both companies soared 9.99 percent to SR41.85 and SR160.80, respectively.

Other top performers included Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co.

The worst performer was Electrical Industries Co. The firm’s share price dropped 5.76 percent to SR41.70.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. and Elm Co. also performed poorly. Their share prices dropped 4.82 percent to SR146.20 and SR746.80, respectively.

In Nomu, Paper Home Co. was the top gainer, with its share price rising 17.48 percent to SR242.

Other best performers in Nomu were Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. and Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co., whose share prices soared 6.52 percent and 6.5 percent to SR40 and SR91.80, respectively.

Academy of Learning Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped 7.78 percent to SR8.30.

The share prices of Ladun Investment Co. and Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. also fell 5.52 percent and 4.03 percent to SR3.08 and SR10.96, respectively.

On the announcements front, Red Sea International Co. disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023.

According to a statement to Tadawul, the company narrowed its losses to SR39.1 million, compared to a loss of SR67.3 million in the same period a year ago.

On another note, a bourse filing revealed that Al-Rashid Industrial Co. will start trading on Nomu on Sept. 12.