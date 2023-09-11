You are here

  • Home
  • Young Indians have a message for Saudi Arabia: ‘You’re amazing’
G20 India
G20 India

Young Indians have a message for Saudi Arabia: ‘You’re amazing’

Special Young Indians have a message for Saudi Arabia: ‘You’re amazing’
Workers decorate a G20 installation at the International Media Center (IMC) on the eve of the two-day G20 summit in New Delhi on September 8, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ygn44

Updated 8 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Young Indians have a message for Saudi Arabia: ‘You’re amazing’

Young Indians have a message for Saudi Arabia: ‘You’re amazing’
  • Awareness of ongoing social transformation and economic diversification projects has created a buzz in India
  • As Kingdom’s tourism promotion campaigns in India intensify, some want Saudis also to begin visiting India
Updated 8 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

NEW DELHI: Saudi Indian ties began to see engagement at a high level in 2019 when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman undertook his first official trip to India.

Now that he has begun his second state visit, not only Indian politicians but also the nation’s people have noticed how close relations between the two countries have steadily become.

Many diplomatic, economic, trade, and cultural exchanges have taken place since then, especially during India’s G20 presidency this year, including intensified efforts by the Saudi Tourism Authority to promote the Kingdom’s heritage sites and mega-projects among Indians.

Arab News spoke to several young Indians in New Delhi.

Shri Sehgal, a young entrepreneur, said: “It’s amazing — our economic and trade relations and our respect for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We have a huge amount of respect for what he is doing for Saudi Arabia and how he is growing the relationship between Saudi Arabia and India.”

He added that he had been impressed by the projects underway in Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030 and noted that footballing star Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to sign for Al-Nassr last year highlighted the transformation taking place in the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is developing, its cities are changing, and the arrival of Ronaldo has changed the face of Saudi football. I hope Saudi Vision 2030 will gain further momentum going forward.

“You guys are amazing. Keep it up. There’s a great future awaiting Saudis, and I believe things are only going to get better,” Sehgal said.

Abhiraj Sharma, a sales representative, said he had been following local media coverage of India’s efforts to further cement ties with Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve become close lately and the relation between us and Saudi Arabia is very good. And our prime minister is supportive of the Saudis,” he added.

While Saudi Arabia had recently been promoting the country’s tourist attractions to Indian travelers, Sharma hoped Saudis would visit India too.

He said: “To make the relationship, the bond, stronger, we want Saudis also to come here. My message to Saudis would be to come and explore India.”




A vehicle moves through a deserted road on the eve of the two-day G20 summit in New Delhi on September 8, 2023. (AFP)

Saudi Indian relations may have rapidly gained momentum in recent years, but they began growing after the Kingdom opened its doors to Indian expatriate workers.

Raju John, a hospitality professional originally from Kerala, said the Gulf connection brought sudden prosperity to his home state in the 1980s.

“Since the development boom in Saudi Arabia that began 30 or 40 years ago, the Kingdom has been providing enormous job opportunities for Indian workers.

“I have heard about the generosity and kindness of Saudis among other good qualities. I feel very happy about the fast-improving current ties between Saudi Arabia and India,” he added.

 

Topics: G20 India Saudi Arabia

Related

Special From Global South advocacy to joint statement consensus, India earns plaudits for G20 stewardship photos
World
From Global South advocacy to joint statement consensus, India earns plaudits for G20 stewardship
Special What are Brazil’s priorities and challenges as it takes over G20 presidency from India?
World
What are Brazil’s priorities and challenges as it takes over G20 presidency from India?

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to bring aid to Morocco after earthquake

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to bring aid to Morocco after earthquake
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to bring aid to Morocco after earthquake

King Salman, Crown Prince order air bridge to bring aid to Morocco after earthquake
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Under directives issued on Sunday by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) will operate an air bridge to provide relief aid to Morocco following a deadly earthquake in the country, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah confirmed that the assistance provided comes out of the keenness of the king and crown prince to stand by and support those affected by Friday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake.

More to follow...

Mawhiba Classes program to nurture gifted students in Saudi Arabia

Mawhiba Classes program to nurture gifted students in Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Mawhiba Classes program to nurture gifted students in Saudi Arabia

Mawhiba Classes program to nurture gifted students in Saudi Arabia
  • The program aims to create an enriching educational environment specifically designed for exceptionally gifted students, ranging from the fourth grade of primary school to the third year of secondary education
Updated 22 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity has announced the opening of registration for public and private schools interested in participating in the Mawhiba Classes program. The registration period will continue until Oct. 17.

The program aims to create an enriching educational environment specifically designed for exceptionally gifted students, ranging from the fourth grade of primary school to the third year of secondary education.

It offers advanced, globally recognized curricula in addition to the high-quality curricula endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

These programs, led by highly qualified educators, aim to enhance the capabilities and nurture the talents of exceptional students through partnerships with distinguished schools. They offer advanced curricular content, engaging activities, and also provide professional development programs for educators.

Issa Al-Fifi, director of partnership with schools at Mawhiba, said that agreements are established with schools that meet specific criteria. These criteria include student achievements, leadership, management, ethos, teaching quality, classroom management, character development, parent involvement and well-equipped facilities.

This collaborative effort aims to expand opportunities for nurturing gifted students and enables public and private schools to actively contribute to this endeavor through various partnership models, including government, supportive, classification and partnership models.

Partner schools selected to participate in the Mawhiba Classes program benefit from a suite of services, including training programs, educational consultations and supplementary curricula developed in collaboration with renowned local and international educational experts.

Additionally, these schools gain access to a select group of gifted students, which elevates overall academic performance and fosters teacher training and development.

Al-Fifi said that the selection of participating schools adheres to international standards and is assessed through various evaluation mechanisms and stages. Trained local experts proficient in employing Mawhiba’s methods and criteria for school assessment carry out this rigorous process to identify schools that fulfill the criteria.

The program’s reach has expanded, with 152 schools from 13 different cities in the Kingdom currently participating and a 12 percent increase compared to the previous year. The number of students enrolled in Mawhiba Casses has reached 8,600.

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) Mawhiba Classes program

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program identifies 186,915 gifted individuals in 12 years
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba program identifies 186,915 gifted individuals in 12 years
Update Mawhiba celebrates ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba celebrates ‘Gifted Arabs’ initiative in Riyadh

Saudi, Swiss ministers discuss ways to boost economic relations

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim holds talks with Helene Budliger Artieda in Riyadh. (SPA)
Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim holds talks with Helene Budliger Artieda in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Swiss ministers discuss ways to boost economic relations

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim holds talks with Helene Budliger Artieda in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • They discussed the most prominent developments in regional and international arenas of mutual concern
Updated 22 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim on Sunday met Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Ibrahim and Artieda discussed strengthening economic relations and opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, and a number of issues of common interest.

They also discussed the most prominent developments in regional and international arenas of mutual concern.

 

Topics: Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim Helene Budliger Artieda

Related

Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia’s upcoming presidency of G20
Saudi Arabia
Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia’s upcoming presidency of G20
Saudi economy minister receives ambassador of Portugal to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy minister receives ambassador of Portugal to Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman bin Mansour, acting CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank

Abdulrahman bin Mansour
Abdulrahman bin Mansour
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdulrahman bin Mansour, acting CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank

Abdulrahman bin Mansour
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Abdulrahman bin Mansour is a financial expert and leader, currently serving as the acting CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank.

He is also the chairman of the board of directors of the Financing Guarantee Program known as Kafalah and holds a pivotal role as a member of the executive committee supervising SABIC’s national initiative Nusaned.

With more than two decades of experience in the financial industry, Mansour has demonstrated expertise in investment, financing and financial management.

Throughout his career, Mansour has proven to be an expert in developing financial strategies, investment and project finance. His contributions have positively impacted numerous leading institutional investors and major projects, both locally and internationally.

Mansour’s financial capability extends to leading international joint ventures in various sectors, including the Alcoa projects, metals companies, and maritime industry projects of Saudi Aramco. His ability to navigate complex financial transactions has been instrumental in the success of these ventures.

Mansour had previously served as vice president for finance and investment, overseeing the Qiddiya project. His work at the Saudi Arabia Industrial Investments Company, where he held the position of executive vice president of business, further added to his experience and leadership capabilities.

He is a certified management accountant and earned a master’s degree in business administration with a specialization in finance from the University of Manchester in the UK. He also obtained a certificate in executive financial education from both INSEAD College in France and University of London’s business college.

 

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Enezi, new Saudi ambassador to Iran
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah Al-Enezi, new Saudi ambassador to Iran
Who’s Who: Mohammed Qurban, CEO of Saudi National Center for Wildlife
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Mohammed Qurban, CEO of Saudi National Center for Wildlife

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
Updated 10 September 2023
Rahaf Jambi

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit

Futuristic Saudi exhibition showcases Vision 2030 mega-projects on sidelines of G20 summit
  • New Delhi event is the third Media Oasis edition, and the first to be held outside Saudi Arabia
  • Exhibition takes visitors on a virtual tour of Saudi heritage sites, futuristic infrastructure
Updated 10 September 2023
Rahaf Jambi

NEW DELHI: A special exhibition by the Saudi Ministry of Media, being held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, offers an interactive multimedia experience of the Kingdom’s main mega-projects under Vision 2030.

The three-day Media Oasis at The Oberoi Hotel has been organized in partnership with the Saudi flagship $500 billion smart city project NEOM, the Saudi ministries of energy, sports, culture, as well as the Future Investment Initiative, Invest Saudi, the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence, and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts.

The opening of the exhibition on Saturday was witnessed by ministers from the official G20 Saudi delegation, as well as foreign officials and dozens of international media outlets.

“Media Oasis is a new initiative by the Ministry of Media to redefine media coverage by leveraging modern technology to achieve greater creativity, innovation and excellence in covering national events, major occasions, and Saudi Arabia’s international engagements,” Alhanouf Abohaimed, head of partnerships at the Saudi Center of Government Communications, told Arab News at the venue.

She said the exhibition was “utilizing cutting-edge technologies to showcase the milestones reached by significant national transformative initiatives” under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social and economic diversification plan.

The interactive exhibition takes visitors on a virtual tour where they can engage with UNESCO-class Saudi heritage sites, resorts along the Red Sea coast, new high-tech solutions for clean energy, the residential designs and infrastructure of the future, and projects taking sporting experiences to the next level.

The Media Oasis in New Delhi is the exhibition’s third edition, but the first one outside the Kingdom. Two earlier ones took place in Jeddah in June this year.

Indian visitors who came to the exhibition were fascinated not only by the immersive experience it offered, but also the sustainable solutions in place and spearheaded and developed in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s really interesting to see how advanced technology is being leveraged by Saudi Arabia to create such wonderful outcomes. What I really like, or what I really enjoy, is the undivided focus on the idea of sustainability that I’m getting to witness here,” Haripriya Arora, a social media influencer, told Arab News.

“I am seeing representations by SABIC, for example, just seeing how they are so invested in the idea of recycling ocean waste, for example, and creating something so useful out of it. It really helps you get a vision of how important sustainability is and how it can’t be compromised, how the future is dependent on it.”

The experience was eye-opening even for someone like Zikrur Rahman, who has lived in the Kingdom. He was in awe of how many projects have been launched by Saudi Arabia in recent ears and how “progress has been given a push” in all industries and sectors.

“The progress that you are making, this is not known to the world, I wish that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia showcase(s) such an event in other countries also,” he said.
“Media Oasis is a very good initiative. It’s a projection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ... it was very, very much needed in a country like India.”
 

Latest updates

Mossad chief accuses Iran of plotting deadly attacks, vows to hit perpetrators ‘in heart’ of Tehran
Mossad chief accuses Iran of plotting deadly attacks, vows to hit perpetrators ‘in heart’ of Tehran
Young Indians have a message for Saudi Arabia: ‘You’re amazing’
Young Indians have a message for Saudi Arabia: ‘You’re amazing’
Williams sisters paved way, says Gauff after US Open win
Williams sisters paved way, says Gauff after US Open win
68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean
68 migrants rescued from Mediterranean
Germany sack coach Flick ahead of Euro 2024
Germany sack coach Flick ahead of Euro 2024

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.