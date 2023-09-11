Saudi defense minister, Yemeni leader discuss relations 

RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi minister of defense, has made a phone call to Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, the Saudi Press Agency said early Monday.
Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom’s continued support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, and its constant keenness to back all efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis to achieve security and stability for the country and its people.
The pair also reviewed bilateral relations, the latest development in Yemen and issues of mutual interest.
TOKYO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday that Saudi Arabia may consider an increase in oil production in response to global demand, according to a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, Kishida said he hopes Saudi Arabia would continue to play a leading role in stabilizing the international crude oil market.
He added that Japan and Saudi Arabia were seeking to further strengthen ties, including on the clean energy “Lighthouse Initiative.” To support this initiative, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi recently visited the Kingdom.
The crown prince said he was pleased with the outcome of the meeting he had with Kishida during the latter’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July and hoped cooperation would be further strengthened.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Monday several key agreements with India.
The crown prince was welcomed by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ceremonial reception at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
This is the second visit of the Saudi crown prince, who previously went to India on in February 2019.
“We are very glad to be in India the relation between India and the Arabian peninsula goes back thousand years of history. The relationship between us is in our DNA in Saudi Arabia. India is our friend, they helped us build Saudi Arabia over the past 70 years. There is a lot of Saudi work in India, helping development,” the crown prince said during the ceremonial reception.
“This trip will highlight the Saudi work done here in India and ensure that our relationship is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries and with the leadership of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am sure this will happen,” he said.
RIYADH: Prince Badr bin Abdullah, Saudi minister of culture, inaugurated on Sunday in Riyadh the 45th extended session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.
During his opening remarks, he stressed the Kingdom’s belief in the importance of heritage as a cultural treasure and a human and knowledge heritage.
The minister cited Saudi Arabia’s work with the UNESCO on heritage and antiquities programs, as well as support for the preservation of global heritage sites by adopting a capacity-building strategy for those working in the field for the next ten years.
Prince Badr commended the efforts of UNESCO and all international organizations contributing to the preservation of natural and cultural heritage around the world, and to the launch of developmental facilitators of education, culture and science to achieve the sustainable development goals.
Saudi Arabia hosts the event this year from September 10-25 in Riyadh as the current chair of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO.
Separately, the minister met with UNESCO’s Director General Audrey Azoulay on the sidelines of the event.
The meeting discussed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and UNESCO in preserving and protecting world heritage and the Kingdom’s backing for the organization’s efforts to support small island developing states.
Prince Badr also reviewed the projects funded by the Kingdom at UNESCO in support of the protection and promotion of culture and heritage. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the projects and programs proposed by the organization.
NEW DELHI: On the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in the Indian capital New Delhi, which drew to a close on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held bilateral talks with several world leaders and their representatives.
The crown prince was in the city to lead the Kingdom’s delegation at the summit before embarking on an official state visit at the invitation of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will take in trade talks and a business forum.
The crown prince met Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday, the parties discussing developments in Saudi-Japanese relations. The nations have enjoyed long-standing cooperation on energy, including hydrogen power.
High-ranking officials from both governments attended the talks, including the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan; National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi; Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih; and Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.
The crown prince held talks with Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, on Sunday morning, during which he reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to bolstering relations with the South Asian nation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The crown prince told of his satisfaction with Saudi Arabia’s many investments in Bangladesh, including the Patenga Container Terminal, the Port of Payra, and ACWA Power’s solar projects across the country. Hasina formally invited the crown prince to visit Bangladesh.
Latin American leaders also sat down with the crown prince on Sunday, including Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The crown prince also held talks with Charles Michel, president of the European Council.
Throughout India’s presidency of the G20, Saudi Arabia’s delegations have proactively participated in various meetings covering a wide range of topics, from energy and finance to culture, youth, and women’s empowerment.
India concluded its G20 presidency on Sunday after hosting the leaders and representatives of the 19 permanent members alongside those of nine guest nations and three regional organizations. Brazil is now poised to assume the G20 presidency for 2024.
Upon accepting the ceremonial gavel, Brazil’s President Lula said on Sunday his country’s presidency would prioritize social inclusion and the fight against hunger, along with energy transition, sustainable development, and the reform of global governance institutions.
NEW DELHI: Saudi Indian ties began to see engagement at a high level in 2019 when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman undertook his first official trip to India.
Now that he has begun his second state visit, not only Indian politicians but also the nation’s people have noticed how close relations between the two countries have steadily become.
Many diplomatic, economic, trade, and cultural exchanges have taken place since then, especially during India’s G20 presidency this year, including intensified efforts by the Saudi Tourism Authority to promote the Kingdom’s heritage sites and mega-projects among Indians.
Arab News spoke to several young Indians in New Delhi.
Shri Sehgal, a young entrepreneur, said: “It’s amazing — our economic and trade relations and our respect for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“We have a huge amount of respect for what he is doing for Saudi Arabia and how he is growing the relationship between Saudi Arabia and India.”
He added that he had been impressed by the projects underway in Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030 and noted that footballing star Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to sign for Al-Nassr last year highlighted the transformation taking place in the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia is developing, its cities are changing, and the arrival of Ronaldo has changed the face of Saudi football. I hope Saudi Vision 2030 will gain further momentum going forward.
“You guys are amazing. Keep it up. There’s a great future awaiting Saudis, and I believe things are only going to get better,” Sehgal said.
Abhiraj Sharma, a sales representative, said he had been following local media coverage of India’s efforts to further cement ties with Saudi Arabia.
“We’ve become close lately and the relation between us and Saudi Arabia is very good. And our prime minister is supportive of the Saudis,” he added.
While Saudi Arabia had recently been promoting the country’s tourist attractions to Indian travelers, Sharma hoped Saudis would visit India too.
He said: “To make the relationship, the bond, stronger, we want Saudis also to come here. My message to Saudis would be to come and explore India.”
Saudi Indian relations may have rapidly gained momentum in recent years, but they began growing after the Kingdom opened its doors to Indian expatriate workers.
Raju John, a hospitality professional originally from Kerala, said the Gulf connection brought sudden prosperity to his home state in the 1980s.
“Since the development boom in Saudi Arabia that began 30 or 40 years ago, the Kingdom has been providing enormous job opportunities for Indian workers.
“I have heard about the generosity and kindness of Saudis among other good qualities. I feel very happy about the fast-improving current ties between Saudi Arabia and India,” he added.