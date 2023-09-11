You are here

Crown Prince Mohammed hints at oil production rise in meeting with Japan's PM

Crown Prince Mohammed hints at oil production rise in meeting with Japan’s PM
The two leaders met in India on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. (SPA)
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News Japan

Crown Prince Mohammed hints at oil production rise in meeting with Japan’s PM

Crown Prince Mohammed hints at oil production rise in meeting with Japan’s PM
  • The two leaders met in India on the sidelines of the G20 Summit
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday that Saudi Arabia may consider an increase in oil production in response to global demand, according to a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

The two leaders met in India on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

During the meeting, Kishida said he hopes Saudi Arabia would continue to play a leading role in stabilizing the international crude oil market.

 

 

He added that Japan and Saudi Arabia were seeking to further strengthen ties, including on the clean energy “Lighthouse Initiative.” To support this initiative, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi recently visited the Kingdom.

The crown prince said he was pleased with the outcome of the meeting he had with Kishida during the latter’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July and hoped cooperation would be further strengthened.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia Oil

Updated 15 min 19 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

Common Ground exhibition showcases cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, Yemen

Common Ground exhibition showcases cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, Yemen
  • The exhibition in Diriyah covers fashion, visual arts, architecture, design, culinary arts, and other areas
Updated 15 min 19 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

The exhibition, Common Ground, launched by the Ministry of Culture, highlights the cultural heritage and shared traditions of Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen is also participating in the exhibition to showcase its ongoing projects in Yemen.

The exhibition in Diriyah covers fashion, visual arts, architecture, design, culinary arts, and other areas. Running until Sept. 20, it aims to promote cultural exchange and collaboration between the two countries.

Visitor Faisal Altaweel, owner of a real estate consulting company, said: “I felt that there is an amazing cultural dimension between Yemen and Saudi Arabia in terms of architecture, art, and the tools that are used in it in a very beautiful way.

“It is certain that the Yemeni people and the Saudi people are one people. We are all close, and I hope that we will be closer than before. I believe that an exhibition like this embodies the spirit of culture and unity that exists between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.”

Art forms such as poetry and music are explored along with the use of clay and architectural designs.

The exhibition also highlights examples of heritage and culture, including shared history and civilizations that once thrived on the Arabian Peninsula.

Hala Morali, a visitor and university professor from Tunisia, said: “I liked the show between nature and imagination. I felt immersed in the middle of the picture.

“I also liked the traditional items because they were similar to items in my Tunisian culture. This made me realize the common ground between Arab countries despite the distance between them.”

Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture, and tourism, recently visited the exhibition along with several Yemeni officials.

They were accompanied by Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jabir, general supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen.

The program is actively involved in revitalizing and safeguarding heritage, renovating historical structures, and enhancing the skills of the workforce in the cultural sector.

Additionally, the program implements various quality initiatives to support Yemen’s development and promote economic benefits in the country.

It has successfully conducted 229 development projects and initiatives in Yemen across the sectors of education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture, and fisheries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Masam project clears 783 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 783 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Masam project clears 783 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 783 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Masam, a Saudi project to clear landmines in Yemen, in the first week of September dismantled 783 mines planted by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Overseen by Saudi aid agency KSrelief, the project’s special teams destroyed 687 unexploded ordnance, 84 anti-tank mines, seven anti-personnel mines, and five explosive devices.

The devices, planted indiscriminately by the Houthis across Yemen, pose a significant threat to the lives of innocent people, including children, women and the elderly.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people, clearing routes for humanitarian aid to reach the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

A total of 414,526 mines have been cleared since the start of the project in 2018, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

In June, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.

Topics: MASAM Yemen Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince: Kingdom working to implement an economic corridor with India

Saudi crown prince: Kingdom working to implement an economic corridor with India
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi crown prince: Kingdom working to implement an economic corridor with India

Saudi crown prince: Kingdom working to implement an economic corridor with India
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Relations between Saudi Arabia and India are mutually beneficial
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia is working to implement an economic corridor with India and the project requires diligent work to achieve, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the joint Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council meeting in New Delhi.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and India are mutually beneficial, and we are working on future opportunities for us both, he said, and was hoping to achieve common goals through the Saudi-Indian Partnership Council.

 

 

“The Indian community in Saudi Arabia is part of us and we take care of them as we take care of our citizens,” he said.

The crown prince earlier signed several key agreements with India.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed several agreements with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter: @spagov)

India meanwhile hailed its “strategic” partnership with Saudi Arabia, days after unveiling a major trade and transport route linking Europe, the Middle East and India as part of a broad alliance.

“Together, we made the historic start to establish an economic corridor,” Modi told the Saudi crown prince.

On Saturday, the pair took part alongside other G20 leaders in the unveiling of ambitious plans to create a modern-day Spice Route, boosting trade ties with potentially wide-ranging geopolitical implications.

“This corridor will not only connect the two countries, but economic cooperation, digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe,” Modi added, in talks following the end of the two-day Group of 20 leaders’ summit he hosted.

India and Saudi Arabia, along with the US, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates and others launched the initiative to link railways, ports, electricity and data networks and hydrogen pipelines.

“As two of the world’s fastest growing economies, our mutual cooperation is important for the peace and stability of the entire region,” Modi added, in footage shown on state broadcasters.

“For India, Saudi Arabia is one of most important strategic partners,” he said.

The crown prince signed several key agreements with India.

 

He was earlier welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. This is the second visit of the Saudi crown prince, who previously went to India in February 2019.

“We are very glad to be in India the relation between India and the Arabian peninsula goes back thousand years of history. The relationship between us is in our DNA in Saudi Arabia. India is our friend, they helped us build Saudi Arabia over the past 70 years. There is a lot of Saudi work in India, helping development,” the crown prince said during the ceremonial reception.

“This trip will highlight the Saudi work done here in India and ensure that our relationship is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries and with the leadership of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am sure this will happen,” he said.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at New Delhi’s Palam airbase on Friday to participate in the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit over the weekend.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia and the European Union announced on Saturday a historic agreement to launch a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor.

with AFP

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman

Saudi defense minister, Yemeni leader discuss relations 

Saudi defense minister, Yemeni leader discuss relations 
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi defense minister, Yemeni leader discuss relations 

Saudi defense minister, Yemeni leader discuss relations 
  • Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom’s continued support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi minister of defense, has made a phone call to Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, the Saudi Press Agency said early Monday.

Prince Khalid reiterated the Kingdom’s continued support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, and its constant keenness to back all efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis to achieve security and stability for the country and its people. 

The pair also reviewed bilateral relations, the latest development in Yemen and issues of mutual interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

UNESCO heritage session in Riyadh celebrates region’s history

UNESCO heritage session in Riyadh celebrates region’s history
Updated 59 min 11 sec ago
Nada Alturki

UNESCO heritage session in Riyadh celebrates region’s history

UNESCO heritage session in Riyadh celebrates region’s history
  • Global efforts to preserve heritage sites, promote sustainable development on agenda
Updated 59 min 11 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: People from around the world gathered for the first time in the Saudi capital to witness the launch of the 45th extended session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at Riyadh’s National Museum on Sunday.

During the session, more than 50 world sites are hoping to be included in the UN’s list of world heritage sites. The session is being chaired by Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO, and is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 25.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah, Saudi minister of culture, inaugurated the session and stressed the Kingdom’s belief in the importance of heritage as a cultural treasure and a human and knowledge heritage.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s collaboration with UNESCO on heritage and antiquities programs, including a long-term strategy to support the preservation of global heritage sites through capacity-building initiatives for the next decade.

Prince Badr praised UNESCO and other organizations for preserving global natural and cultural heritage, as well as promoting education, culture and science for sustainable development goals.

He also announced the establishment of the Saudi UNESCO Fund with an aim to support related heritage preservation programs and projects across the globe.

Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay said: “As Riyadh welcomes the world today, it is the world that will be the focus of our discussion, in all its beauty and fragility. We will be speaking of corals, of forests, of biodiversity, of the prehistory of indigenous peoples, of strategy for Africa, but also of memory in a new way — and we will do it here, in Riyadh, with all the voices of the world.”

The World Heritage List, maintained by UNESCO, includes sites that represent the cultural and natural diversity of the world. A yearly meeting is held to review and update the list, accept new applications and make edits. This process puts certain sites, such as Venice and Kyiv, at risk of losing their status as world heritage sites.

The list, currently consisting of 1,157 sites, is highly regarded by many countries as it serves as a major driver for tourism, funding and the conservation of these sites. The meeting in Riyadh could potentially designate six additional locations as “in danger,” adding to the existing 55 sites already on the watchlist.

Azoulay said: “We know what a powerful resource heritage can be — for peace, for ecosystems, for knowledge or our history in all its complexity, for a sustainable economy, for the ties that bind generations, and that bind diverse societies so powerfully, for dialogue, also, among nations and people.”

She also extended her gratitude to the Kingdom for hosting the session of the committee, which marks a historic first. The strategic location of the Kingdom, at the crossroads of the world, and its significant contributions to history, culture and creativity, serve as a driving force for the progress of the session.

Saudi Arabia is home to the historic site of Hegra in AlUla, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Ministry of Culture has been working since 2018 to develop sustainable tourism, vocational training and scholarships as part of this partnership.

The logo of the 45th session is inspired by the rock engravings of the Nabataean culture found in Hegra.

The opening ceremony was concluded with a performance showcasing the evolution of civilization in the region, spanning from ancient times to the present day.

The opening scene was a tribute to the late Saudi archaeologist Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary, who played a crucial role in developing the archaeology sector in the Kingdom. Emerging from the depths of the earth, he effortlessly brushes away the dust, unveiling the hidden tales of the world below.

The journey begins in the Stone Age, where petroglyphs created by a Thamoudian artist can still be found in the Hail region to this day. It then progresses to the rise of civilizations, with established trade routes and networks. One such civilization is the gilded Kingdom of THajj, located in the Eastern Province. Additionally, the Nabataean civilization is highlighted for its renowned trade, impressive architecture, and the famous incense route.

The act proceeds to acknowledge the enlightenment that came with the dissemination of knowledge, scientific advancements, poetry, and the influence of Islam. It is followed by a concise introduction to the diverse and intricate cultures found across the regions of Saudi Arabia.

The performance serves as a tribute to a land that has embraced a multitude of civilizations throughout history, resulting in the cultural richness it possesses today.

In her speech, the UNESCO chief expressed condolences to Morocco for the recent deadly earthquake, leaving more than 2,000 dead and thousands injured.

Azoulay said that UNESCO’s team is on site and ready to support Moroccan authorities. “Solidarity is central to UNESCO’s foundation, and international assistance is part of our mission.”

Prince Badr also foreshadowed the expectations of the highly anticipated Expo 2030, saying: “Under the theme ‘Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow,’ the Kingdom will share its story of unprecedented national transformation with various communities around the world at Riyadh Expo 2030, where my country will present an exceptional historic edition and an unprecedented global experience in the history of the expo, further achieving the goals of Vision 2030.” 

With 130 organizations in dialogue, the UNESCO sessions will platform collaboration and sustainability in preserving global heritage sites and building common grounds, providing enablers, and uniting to build new paths to strong strategic partnerships.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UNESCO

