Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl 

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl 
Brent crude fell 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $90.50 a barrel by 0644 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.08 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.5 percent. Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 11 September 2023
REUTERS 

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl 

Oil prices ease but supply cuts keep Brent above $90/bbl 
Updated 11 September 2023
REUTERS 

SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased on Monday as a stronger US dollar and economic concerns in China weighed on the outlook for fuel demand, but extended supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia helped keep Brent above $90 a barrel. 

Brent crude fell 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $90.50 a barrel by 0644 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.08 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.5 percent. 

“Concerns about Chinese economic growth weighed on sentiment across commodities,” ANZ analysts said in a note. 

“The move was exacerbated by a stronger USD, which kept investor appetite low,” they added, referring to the greenback which has risen for eight straight weeks.  

Oil prices have gained in the past two consecutive weeks with Brent settling at its highest since November on Friday, after Saudi Arabia and Russia announced last week they will extend voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million barrels per day until the end of the year. 

“Oil prices have largely converged with our fair value estimate, but with Saudi Arabia more aggressive than expected with its unilateral cut and continuing strength in demand, we caution against fading the recent run-up,” Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note. 

The International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are due to release their monthly reports this week, and any sign of strong demand will likely push oil prices higher. 

Mukesh Sahdev, head of downstream and oil trading at Rystad Energy, said the impact of the Saudi-led cuts would be clearer by year-end, when refineries finish maintenance and increase production. 

“Refinery maintenance will lower crude demand by 2-2.5 million bpd in September and October, but it will rebound in November and December, partially offsetting the price effects of the cuts,” Sahdev added, estimating that refinery outages will peak at 10 million barrels per day in October. 

In the US, producers added an oil rig last week for the first time since June, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report, but the total count was still down 127, or 17 percent, below this time last year. 

WTI is likely in the process of marking out a new higher range at above $83 and below resistance at $93.50 in the weeks ahead, with concerns around demand in China and Europe capping further upside, IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note. 

HDPC facilitates entry of US-based Eat Just into halal market  

HDPC facilitates entry of US-based Eat Just into halal market  
Updated 39 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

HDPC facilitates entry of US-based Eat Just into halal market  

HDPC facilitates entry of US-based Eat Just into halal market  
Updated 39 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move that would encourage the growth of Shariah-compliant food worldwide, Halal Products Development Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, has announced a strategic partnership with US-based Eat Just Inc.  

According to a press release, HPDC will provide advisory solutions to assist Eat Just Inc. in obtaining halal certification and the necessary approvals to operate as a food distributor in the Muslim world.  

The partnership will also leverage HPDC’s services to help Eat Just develop a sustainable strategy to enter the halal market, paving the way to export its products to local and regional markets.     

“Through this alliance, Eat Just will benefit from HPDC’s review and support services to enhance its business and ensure that all its production stages are compatible with the principles and standards of the halal market,” said HPDC CEO Fahad Al-Nuhait in a statement. 

Saudi Arabia mulls opening Investment Ministry office in India

Saudi Arabia mulls opening Investment Ministry office in India
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia mulls opening Investment Ministry office in India

Saudi Arabia mulls opening Investment Ministry office in India
Updated 19 min 51 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: In a sign of deepening economic ties between the two nations, Saudi Arabia is considering “opening an office of the Investment Ministry in India,” said Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

Al-Falih was speaking at the India-Saudi Investment Forum in New Delhi on Monday. 

The minister noted that Saudi Arabia will soon send a delegation to India to study the feasibility of opening such an office. 

“I will commit today that we will open an office in India for investment facilitation,” said Al-Falih. 

He added: “Within the next few weeks, I commit that we will send a strong delegation to GIFT City in Gujarat to look at where we should set up an office for our ministry of investment, whether it should be Mumbai, Delhi or in GIFT City itself.”  

Speaking at the forum, Al-Falih also deliberated on the possibility of creating an agreement between Saudi Arabia’s National Venture Capital Fund and India to promote the growth of the VC ecosystem. 

“In the next few weeks, we will create a joint agreement between our national venture capital fund and their counterpart here in India to channel venture capital and funding to startups that have the opportunity to leverage our two nations,” added Al-Falih. 

The minister said that the trade and economic relationship between Saudi Arabia and India have witnessed robust growth over the past few years, thanks to the economic diversification efforts in the Kingdom. 

“This engagement has been ongoing for thousands of years. But certainly, in recent times, there has been an accelerated engagement between our two countries, both at the government and private levels,” said Al-Falih. 

He added: “We are blessed by many things in Saudi Arabia and India. One of the best things we have is two of the most visionary leaders in the world: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Modi. And when they talk, you could see 10 steps ahead.” 

Al-Falih further noted that the memorandum of understanding signed between India, the Middle East and Europe to construct a new economic corridor will significantly benefit all parties involved. 

“I want to congratulate the prime minister (Narendra Modi), the crown prince (Mohammed bin Salman), and other global leaders launching the economic corridor; this is going to be a historic moment,” said Al-Falih. 

“People talk about the Silk Road of thousands of years ago, the spice road from India to the Arabian Peninsula. But this (Economic Corridor) will be more significant, and it will be relevant because it is about new energy, data, connectivity, aviation and aligning countries with the same mind and vision,” he added. 

Al-Falih also urged Indian business owners to come and operate in Saudi Arabia and said that the Kingdom is one of the most accessible places to do business. 

He also lauded the efforts of Indian companies working in Saudi Arabia, especially in the Kingdom’s $500-billion megacity NEOM. 

“Indian companies are already actively at the master contractor level in NEOM, which includes Larsen and Toubro,” the minister said.  

He added: “You will be happy to know that one of the emerging communication technologies, which is low orbit satellite, pioneered by Sunil Mittal’s Bharat Enterprises, is already a partner of NEOM.”  

The forum also facilitated the signing of 47 memorandums of understanding, including agreements between private and public sector undertakings. 

For his part, Saad Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank, said that the India-Saudi Investment Forum helped to ensure significant commitment from both private and public sectors in India and Saudi Arabia, which will ultimately enhance trade ties between both nations. 

“We have signed an MoU with Indian EXIM. This MoU is not just a document; it is rather a testimony to our mutual aspirations and commitments toward the private sector in our countries,” said Al-Khalb.  

He added: “The MoU signifies our mutual commitment and strengthening our ties, promoting bilateral trade and ensuring continuous economic growth of our economies.”

Red Sea Global inks deal with EDF, Masdar to make AMAALA sustainable 

Red Sea Global inks deal with EDF, Masdar to make AMAALA sustainable 
Updated 15 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Global inks deal with EDF, Masdar to make AMAALA sustainable 

Red Sea Global inks deal with EDF, Masdar to make AMAALA sustainable 
Updated 15 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Ultra-luxury resort destination AMAALA is on track to become fully powered by solar energy following a partnership between developer Red Sea Global and French utility company EDF, along with the UAE's clean energy major, Masdar.  

The agreement, a 25-year concession, focuses on a multi-utility infrastructure facility to serve the tourist destination, according to a press release. 

The newly established facility has an optimized off-grid renewable energy system that generates energy through photovoltaic technology. This setup also includes a battery energy storage solution, ensuring a sustainable 24/7 power supply for the desalination and wastewater treatment plants. 

“Sustainability is a cornerstone of AMAALA, and our new partnership with EDF and Masdar will drive us toward achieving a zero-carbon footprint once fully operational,” said RSG Group CEO John Pagano in a press statement. 

According to RSG’s statement, AMAALA’s renewable supply system has the capacity to generate up to 410,000 megawatt hour per annum, which is enough to power 10,000 households for an entire year.   

The system includes a 700 MWh battery storage facility, which ensures AMAALA will be powered by renewables, day and night. There will also be a water desalination plant that uses reverse osmosis technology and has a capacity of 37 million liters of water per day.   

The contract was structured as an independent public-private partnership, encompassing the design, construction, and operation of utility systems, along with the accompanying networks and infrastructure. 

“With more than 90 percent of its electricity production decarbonized, the EDF group is pursuing its ambition to contribute to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Our objective is to continue to be a key player in the development of innovative, fully resilient, and net-zero electrical systems,” Béatrice Buffon, group executive vice president in charge of EDF’s international division said.  

He added that this project will set new standards of execution and operation for EDF and the Kingdom.   

For his part, Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “For this fully integrated utility project in partnership with Red Sea Global and EDF, we have brought together a suite of innovative solutions and technologies including solar, battery storage and desalination.”     

He added that this is a unique project that will help drive sustainable economic development to the “beautiful tourism destination” of AMAALA.   

RSG stated that its utility concession agreement with EDF and Masdar has an initial 25-year term with the option to extend. The agreement covers financing, engineering, development, construction, operation, maintenance, and transfer of a multi-utility infrastructure facility. 

Furthermore, while this deal helps AMAALA achieve its net-zero ambitions, the destination will go beyond sustainability to have a regenerative impact on the environment. The goal is to deliver a 30 percent net conservation benefit to local ecosystems by 2040. 

“This will be achieved by enhancing biologically diverse habitats including mangroves, seagrass, corals and land vegetation that help biodiversity to flourish while contributing to carbon sequestration efforts too,” RSG further added. 

First-ever Saudi-Swiss CleanTech Forum highlights innovation and sustainability 

First-ever Saudi-Swiss CleanTech Forum highlights innovation and sustainability 
Updated 11 September 2023
NADIN HASSAN   

First-ever Saudi-Swiss CleanTech Forum highlights innovation and sustainability 

First-ever Saudi-Swiss CleanTech Forum highlights innovation and sustainability 
Updated 11 September 2023
NADIN HASSAN   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia hosted the inaugural Saudi-Swiss CleanTech Forum 2023, bringing together Swiss companies and small and medium enterprises showcasing innovative solutions to address global challenges, combat climate change, and promote sustainability. 

The event, a partnership between the Embassy of Switzerland in Saudi Arabia, the Research, Development and Innovation Authority, and King Abdulaziz City of Science and Technology, aimed to boost international trade and economic ties between the two nations. Discussions also revolved around the benefits of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, striving to become a major industrial power and a global logistics hub. 

The forum’s keynote speech was delivered by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim. “There are two reasons why this gathering is important. First, the challenges that face our environment are far from being resolved. Second, is the uniqueness of the partnership between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland,” he said.   

Al-Ibrahim stated that Saudi Arabia is a leading country in the Middle East for private sector investment, with around $5.5 billion invested in 2022.  

He also mentioned significant projects, including the NEOM green hydrogen projects and a carbon capture facility.  

“The NEOM green hydrogen projects, which can be commissioned in 2026, is another example, and it will be the world’s largest green energy facility and will be powered entirely by renewable energy.   

“We’re also building a CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) facility with the capacity to capture 9 million tons annually of carbon emissions and we are targeting a capacity of 44 million by 2035 using multiple facilities,” the minister added.   

Switzerland, known for its innovation, utilizes a “bottom-up” approach, with the government focusing on education and fundamental research to support companies. 

“That’s why we call ourselves a bottom-up country where the government is tasked to sort of, you know, do the strategic framework conditions right, make sure that also our companies have access to markets abroad such as Saudi Arabia,” Helene Budliger Artieda, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, told Arab News in an interview.   

Artieda explained that, in this model, the government's primary role is centered on funding a robust education system and supporting fundamental research at universities. 
She added, “Transitioning to a greener world is a key priority for both the Kingdom and Switzerland, and our companies have been working hard in recent years. So, I think we have many solutions that we can bring to Saudi Arabia.”  

She highlighted Switzerland’s expertise in areas such as railways and water treatment and management. 

“We're the water castle of Europe. So, from hydropower to wastewater treatment, wastewater management, or water management, I think that will be a key opportunity for us,” Artieda explained. 

She highlighted that there are various investment opportunities that Switzerland might be interested in, such as the Kingdom's vast areas, abundant solar parks, and green hydrogen initiatives. 

Artieda emphasized the presence of numerous niche opportunities in the Kingdom, including investments in sustainable Saudi fashion. She noted that Switzerland has a well-established textile industry. 

Furthermore, she expressed interest in the significant developments occurring in the global fashion industry, implying that Saudi Arabia is eager to align with global trends and standards, particularly those related to sustainability. 

“I’ve learned how much the Kingdom is investing in sustainable fashion. We are a country that many people may not know has a long-standing textile industry,” she commented.   

“The Kingdom is heavily investing in green hydrogen and then takes it to synthetic fuels. This is definitely something that we’re also interested in.”  

On Sunday, Artieda held a meeting with the minister of economy and planning to discuss ways to expand economic relationships, explore the potential for trade and investment collaboration between their respective countries, and review topics of mutual interest. 

“I think my job as a government representative will be to create that framework together with my counterparts here in Saudi Arabia, and I could really see that we are very much like-minded,” Artieda told Arab News.   

She emphasized the significance of establishing a robust framework to facilitate this cooperation.  

Moreover, she noted that Saudi Arabia and Switzerland have already made substantial progress in this regard, as evidenced by existing arrangements like the free trade agreement and the investment protection treaty. 

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program organized a Saudi-Swiss symposium in Riyadh, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.  

The event had several objectives, including shedding light on the Kingdom’s economic transformation and exploring investment opportunities between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland to unlock new capabilities and promising prospects. 

Additionally, it discussed the role played by NIDLP in facilitating interactions between investors, companies, and ministries in Saudi Arabia to mitigate investment risks and increase returns in a sustainable manner.  

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to Switzerland are valued at around SR3.5 billion ($0.93 billion), while total imports from Switzerland into the Kingdom stand at approximately SR8 billion. 

Saudi-UK fintech platform to upskill youth, provide Pakistani expats access to Kingdom’s capital markets

Saudi-UK fintech platform to upskill youth, provide Pakistani expats access to Kingdom’s capital markets
Updated 11 September 2023

Saudi-UK fintech platform to upskill youth, provide Pakistani expats access to Kingdom's capital markets

Saudi-UK fintech platform to upskill youth, provide Pakistani expats access to Kingdom’s capital markets
  • KTrade Saudi will also offer advisory services to Saudi investors looking at Pakistan and Pakistani companies who want to expand to Saudi Arabia
  • KTrade is facilitating IPO of one of the biggest edible oil manufacturers, Soya Supreme, which is expected by the end of current year
Updated 11 September 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: Riyadh-based company, anb capital, and the UK’s Oxford Frontier Capital (OFC) have signed an agreement to launch a multinational financial technology platform, KTrade, to educate the Saudi youth and provide Pakistani expatriates access to Saudi capital markets, a top official of the fintech initiative said on Sunday.

The anb capital, a Saudi capital market institution regulated by the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority, is offering investment management, investment advisory, brokerage and related products and services to customers. KTrade Pakistan is majority-owned by the OFC while forty percent of it is owned by the Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari (KASB) a prominent business family in Pakistan.

The KTrade app, prior to entering the UK, was launched in Pakistan in 2021. With over 1 million downloads, KTrade Pakistan is currently one of the most downloaded stock investment applications in the South Asian country.

 The agreement between the Saudi and British capital advisory firms will help educate the Saudi youth on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing and financial concepts, according to Ali Fareed Khwaja, the OFC chief excutive officer and chairman of KTrade Pakistan. The team in Pakistan will operate the Saudi business in terms of technology, marketing and research functions.

“Besides the fintech app (KTrade) with anb capital, we will provide the 2.7 million Pakistani diaspora access to the Saudi capital markets and advisory services to Saudi investors looking at Pakistan and Pakistani companies who want to expand to Saudi Arabia,” Khwaja told Arab News on Sunday.

KTrade’s stated aim is to promote financial literacy in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP) under Vision 2030 to create a thriving economy, according to the platform.  

KTrade Saudi will offer a “gamified experience” in investment management, wherein users will participate in investment courses, earn online certifications and manage simulated investment portfolios.

“Vision 2030 is a catalyst for a renaissance in not just Saudi Arabia but in the entire region. Saudi Arabia is the region’s North Star. KTrade aims to support Vision 2030 goals of enhancing the savings rate, developing the capital markets and promoting sustainability,” Khwaja said in a statement posted on anb capital website last week.

“They are optimistic, energetic, happy and eager to learn and lead. We are delighted to be a part of this historic transformation and honored to have anb capital as our partner in our mission.”

Khalid S. Al-Ghamdi, CEO of anb capital, expressed his optimism that the partnership with OFC would not only bring new and exciting investment opportunities to the Kingdom’s investment community, but it would also ensure that these opportunities contribute to the fulfillment of the national agenda.

“For us, KTrade isn’t just a platform; it’s empowerment, inclusion, and a symbol of our social responsibility as a corporate citizen,” Al-Ghamdi said.

“We firmly believe in the potential of our talented youth and their ability to shape the future of the Saudi capital markets. Our role is to help break down barriers and make financial literacy accessible to everyone, confident that together, we will illuminate the path to a brighter Saudi future.”

In Pakistan, KTrade has been authorized by Soya Supreme, one of the largest cooking oil processors in the South Asian nation, to initiate an initial public offering (IPO) of the company at the Pakistan Stock Exchange.  

The cooking oil manufacturer plans to expand its business to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.  

“KTrade is doing the IPO of Soya Supreme in Pakistan and we will pitch it to Saudi investors as well,” Khwaja said. “We will also seek potential strategic investors from the Middle East in general and from Saudi Arabia in particular.”

KTrade officials said the process of Soya Supreme IPO was currently in initial stages and expected to be completed by the end of this year.  

“The due diligence, valuation and the reference price of the company would be worked out before formally applying for IPO,” Nadia Ishtiaq, head of investment banking at KTrade who has been leading the Soya Supreme IPO process, told Arab News.

Ishtiaq hoped the IPO would be ready by December this year and the amount raised would be utilized for expansion.

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia Riyadh

