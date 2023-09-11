You are here

Saudi Infrastructure Expo attracts global innovators to Riyadh 

Saudi Infrastructure Expo attracts global innovators to Riyadh 
Held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, the event commenced on Monday and will run until Sept. 12. Photo/Supplied
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Infrastructure Expo attracts global innovators to Riyadh 

Saudi Infrastructure Expo attracts global innovators to Riyadh 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trillion-dollar pipeline of infrastructure projects have attracted over 275 companies from 20 countries to Riyadh to showcase their products, services, and innovative solutions at the Saudi Infrastructure Expo.  

The event, co-located with the Saudi Infrastructure Summit, is organized by the Saudi Contractors Authority and dmg events, under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.   

Held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, the event commenced on Monday and will run until Sept. 12, with the expo concluding a day later.   

The expo has brought together leading local and international exhibitors for three days to present products and innovative solutions aimed at reshaping the Kingdom’s infrastructure landscape.     

This year’s edition includes eight country pavilions, featuring Egypt, China, the UAE, Qatar, Italy, Turkiye, Germany, and India.     

The first day of the summit saw some of the participants discussing a number of issues including supporting infrastructure development through smart investment decisions, driving sustainable growth and innovation, bridging gaps in the sector, as well as driving net zero and circularity, and accelerating delivery and innovation. 

Among the speakers on the first day were Asaad Al-Asaad, conference chairperson, Saudi Infrastructure Expo; Zakaria bin Abdulrahman Al-Abdulqader, chairman of the board of directors, SCA, and Sultan bin Hussein Al-Mashhour, deputy minister for projects at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

Also present were Badr Abdullah Al-Dulami, deputy minister for road affairs in the Ministry of Transport, Greg Djerejian, group head of investments and legal at Red Sea Global, and Ahmad Mohammad Al-Otaibi, director of basic services provider at the projects unit of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON.  

"The Saudi Infrastructure Expo serves as a hub where both local and international exhibitors unite to present cutting-edge infrastructure products, services, and expertise,” said Muhammed Kazi, vice president for construction at dmg events.  

He went on to say that the event facilitates invaluable interactions with industry experts, fostering international participation while also providing a platform for local companies to showcase their capabilities.   

“In this fully sold-out gathering, we’ve successfully harnessed the strengths of every participating country, creating a unique showcase of innovation and collaboration,” Kazi added.  

Meanwhile, the Saudi Infrastructure Expo will offer attendees the opportunity to gain knowledge and practical insights on topics such as creating suitable smart city infrastructure model by leveraging smart technologies, adaption of BIM in the changing role of quantity surveying, metrology and measurement in Saudi quality infrastructure, and others.    

Saudi Infrastructure Expo is supported by SCA as the contracting sector regulator.  

Commenting on its association with the event, Abdulmajid Al-Rashoudi, governor of SCA, said that his authority is dedicated to enhancing the Kingdom’s contracting industry, fostering investment, and facilitating networking through numerous events and conferences.  

“The Saudi Infrastructure Expo provides various opportunities for innovation and investment in the sector, as well as promotes knowledge sharing, and partnership-building among contractors, stakeholders, and companies, bolstering the national economy’s growth,” he explained.  

Topics: Saudi construction

Closing bell: TASI rises 81 points to 11,235.14, books trading turnover of $1.7bn  

Closing bell: TASI rises 81 points to 11,235.14, books trading turnover of $1.7bn  
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises 81 points to 11,235.14, books trading turnover of $1.7bn  

Closing bell: TASI rises 81 points to 11,235.14, books trading turnover of $1.7bn  
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,235.14 points on Monday, gaining 81.09 points or 0.73 percent.  

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 12.18 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 1,453.72.  

However, the parallel market Nomu fell 287.23 points or 1.26 percent to conclude at 22,556.88.    

The main index posted a trading value of SR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion), with 157 stocks advancing and 60 declining. On the other hand, Nomu reported a trade volume of SR43 million.  

Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. was the top performer on TASI as its share price surged 10 percent to SR26.95. Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. also jumped 7.58 percent to SR44.  

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. was also among the top performers, climbing 7 percent to SR26. Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Saudi Ceramic Co. increased 6.67 and 6.64 percent to SR0.16 and SR29.70, respectively.  

Conversely, Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. recorded the most significant dip, declining 9.95 percent to SR144.80.   

Sumou Real Estate Co. and Arabian Pipes Co. also experienced setbacks, with their shares dropping to SR48.50 and SR99, reflecting declines of 5.09 and 4.26 percent, respectively. Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Alandalus Property Co. also reported significant losses.   

Nomu’s top performer was Munawla Cargo Co., which saw a 30 percent jump to SR143. Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. and Molan Steel Co. also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR47 and SR4.56, marking an increase of 17.5 and 9.09 percent, respectively. Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology and Obeikan Glass Co. also fared well.     

In Nomu, Paper Home Co. was the worst performer, declining by 23.14 percent to SR186. Other underperformers included Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Mayar Holding Co., whose share prices dropped 12.72 percent and 8.89 percent to SR340.20 and SR121, respectively.  

Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology and National Building and Marketing Co. declined during the day to settle at SR440 and SR230, respectively. 

Topics: shares stock

Saudi Venture Capital invests $4.99m in VentureSouq

Saudi Venture Capital invests $4.99m in VentureSouq
Updated 22 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Venture Capital invests $4.99m in VentureSouq

Saudi Venture Capital invests $4.99m in VentureSouq
Updated 22 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Early-stage fintech startups in Saudi Arabia are set to receive a boost as Saudi Venture Capital has announced its intention to invest up to SR18.75 million ($4.99 million) in a dedicated fund managed by VentureSouq, according to a press statement. 

This move comes as part of SVC’s Investment in Funds Program which aims to support the development of the venture capital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia for all sectors and stages, according to Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member at SVC. 

“This investment also comes to foster the growth witnessed recently by the fintech sector, which made it at the forefront of the venture capital scene in Saudi Arabia in 2022 in terms of the number of deals and value of investment,” he explained. 

Koshak added: “This growth is driven by the launch of many governmental initiatives that stimulate the fintech sector, such as the ‘Saudi Fintech’ initiative launched by the Saudi Central Bank in partnership with the Capital Market Authority.” 

He went on to mention that the Kingdom’s fintech strategy is a new pillar within the Saudi Vision 2030 Financial Sector Development Program, aiming to support the Kingdom in being among the leading countries in the field of fintech. 

On behalf of VSQ, Maan Eshgi, general partner, said: “Fintech continues to be one of the largest, most dynamic and most consequential spheres of innovation in the world. It serves the application of new technologies, including web3, AI, and quantum computing.” 

He added: “From a magnitude of impact standpoint, we see Saudi Arabia leading the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region in fintech. We are honored and thrilled with the continued trust of SVC, who has been a partner with VSQ for many years.” 

In March, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that Saudi Arabia’s financial and digital sectors are flourishing as the Kingdom pushes ahead with its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.  

Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh at the time, Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia has already achieved remarkable results as it seeks to establish a sustainable future away from its dependency on oil. 

At the time, the minister also stated that the Kingdom is in the transitional phase to the new financial reality, as the percentage of electronic payments in the retail sector reached 57 percent of total transactions, and about 40,000 workers have been trained in the financial sector.   

“Our experience and effective implementation of macro potential measures contribute to the resilience of the financial system against shocks. We see this clearly in the Saudi market,” he said at the time. 

Topics: Saudi Venture Capital Co. VentureSouq startups

Saudi national funds inject $3.7bn in financing to boost local economy 

Saudi national funds inject $3.7bn in financing to boost local economy 
Updated 35 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi national funds inject $3.7bn in financing to boost local economy 

Saudi national funds inject $3.7bn in financing to boost local economy 
Updated 35 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to bolster the local economy, Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund, along with its affiliated financial institutions, has provided substantial financing totaling SR14.1 billion ($3.7 billion) in the first half of 2023. 

With a focus on achieving economic and cultural prosperity, the NDF and its affiliated entities have made noteworthy contributions across various sectors. Disbursed support reached SR10.3 billion, while guarantees exceeded SR5.6 billion, as reported in the NDF’s semi-annual release, cited by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund, in particular, allocated approximately SR1.6 billion to 104 industrial entities during the first half of the year. Notably, nearly SR1.1 billion was directed toward key large-scale industrial firms. 

In tandem with these industrial advancements, the Tourism Development Fund played a role by disbursing SR133 million in financing. Furthermore, it offered support valued at nearly SR34 million and extended guarantees totaling SR52 million to 40 tourism-based establishments in the initial half of this year. 

Topics: Saudi fund Investment

Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO

Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO
Updated 49 min 33 sec ago
Owen Bennett

Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO

Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO
Updated 49 min 33 sec ago
Owen Bennett

LONDON: International investors only need to look at the rise of the Saudi football league to see the opportunities available for them in the Kingdom, according to a top executive of financial services company EFG Hermes.

Speaking to Arab News at the firm’s Saudi Forum in London, Saud Altassan insisted that venture capitalists should be looking at every sector in the Kingdom as the Vision 2030 initiative continues to deliver reforms — with the Saudi Pro League the most eye-catching.

Altassan  — the CEO of the company’s Saudi division — credited the plan as delivering a “complete overhaul” of the Kingdom’s economy, making it easier for firms like his to attract investors.

The executive also told Arab News that EFG Hermes was looking to expand its operations in the Kingdom, including moving department heads to the Saudi capital.

Reflecting on the increased attention paid to Saudi Arabia thanks to several high-profile football transfers — including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema – Altassan said: “Maybe a few years ago, nobody would have thought the Saudi football league would be that relevant. Now, it’s extremely relevant. 

“But I would think the same for other markets. Maybe some things may not be interesting now, but I assure you there are a lot of plans to actually enhance it that are being worked on behind the scenes, and so I wouldn’t overlook any market or sector in Saudi Arabia.”

The two-day forum is being held under the theme “Looking for Sustainable Growth,” with more than 375 participants.

There will also be representatives from around 50 Saudi companies, as well as delegates from the Saudi Capital Market Authority and the Public Investment Fund. 

Altassan believes that the Vision 2030 initiative — which seeks to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from a reliance on oil revenues — has transformed the marketability of Saudi Arabia when it comes to speaking to investors.

“It is literally a complete overhaul, and I think from a regulatory standpoint they’re trying to remove all kinds of hurdles and trying to entice investors,” he said, adding that the Saudi leadership have carried out a “full diagnostics” on what changes the economy needed.

He added: “But I think maybe the most impressive change that I’ve seen since then is the change in the mentality of Saudi individuals. 

“Saudis now are more ambitious than they’ve ever been and full of optimism, and I think everything that you see in Saudi Arabia, including the performance of the stock market since the announcement of Vision 2030 in 2016, is a reflection of that.”

Altassan was keen to stress that every area of the Saudi economy was primed for investment and growth, with Vision 2030 representing “one of the most ambitious transformations for any economy.”

He added: “I wouldn't limit the way I think about what kind of potential changes need to happen, because I think everything that needs to happen is being discussed right now and is in the process of being changed. 

“And so again, I would say we’re just at the beginning. So hopefully, there's a lot more to look forward to.”

Asked about his own company’s plans for expansion in Saudi Arabia, he said EFG Hermes had “huge ambitions” in the Kingdom as it is the firm’s “priority market” in the region.

“We’re expanding the team. We already have a sizeable team that a lot of people aren't aware of, but we are building out this team. We’re moving to a much bigger office, we’re moving some of their heads of some of the key divisions, including research to be based in Saudi ... they are based in Egypt right now, we're actually moving them to Saudi Arabia,” Altassan said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia EFG Hermes Pro League

Russia seeks to bolster its logistics capabilities

Russia seeks to bolster its logistics capabilities
Updated 11 September 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

Russia seeks to bolster its logistics capabilities

Russia seeks to bolster its logistics capabilities
  • Experts discuss ways to boost inter-regional cooperation
Updated 11 September 2023
Salam Al-Obaidy

VLADIVOSTOK: Experts attending the Eastern Economic Forum, which is taking place in Russia, discussed ways to increase inter-regional cooperation in the field of logistics.

The development of traditional and new maritime and intermodal freight transport routes through the Far East, and the expansion of port infrastructure in the region are among the key priorities of the Russian government.

The forum’s venue in Vladivostok is buzzing with activities including panel discussions where top business executives, representatives from government agencies, and officials from different countries are discussing ways to boost cooperation in the field of logistics by using the latest digital technologies. 

Shifting priorities

“Now the logistics chains are changing, the orientation is toward the eastern direction. In this regard, the role of the Northern Sea Route as a new additional transport artery is significantly increasing,” Haji Mohammad Huseynov, first deputy minister of the Russian Federation for the development of the Far East and the Arctic, told Arab News after a panel discussion.

The Northern Sea Route is part of a new transport corridor benefiting the socioeconomic development of the Arctic and Far East and the development of a new international route for the sustainability of global supply chains. More than 2.5 million people inhabit the Russian Arctic, and significant mineral resources are concentrated there. Backbone infrastructure is being established for this new global trade artery, the perfect logistical model linking the country’s East and West. 

Experts at the forum were of the view that upgrading the infrastructure framework in the Far East creates new conditions for expanding the geography of transportation through this region and the growth of freight flows. 

For example, port capacity expansion projects are being implemented in the region today, and over the past year, Russian operators have launched new logistics services from Vladivostok to China, Vietnam, and other Southeast Asian countries. With the rapid growth of cargo volumes handled by Far East ports, the digitalization of logistics to reduce clearance time is coming to the forefront, they said. 

The Russian Far East has significant potential in terms of the introduction of new digital platforms and technological solutions. 

Issues discussed

Experts and officials discussed a number of issues such as: How to develop in the context of global digital transformation, and what are the challenges facing players in the Russian transportation and logistics market today, given the development of land and sea trade routes? Are additional technological solutions needed in the Far East in the conditions of growing freight traffic: infrastructure development projects, introduction of new digital services, etc.? How should Russia’s transportation infrastructure develop for the purpose of implementing digital management principles in the transportation system? What government support measures are needed for the Russian transportation sector to accelerate the launch of new routes through the Far East and the development of ship repair and shipbuilding services in this region?

The Northern Sea Route

The NSR ensures Russia’s Arctic and Far East remain connected to other countries, opens up opportunities for their integration into the world trade system, and increases the sustainability of regional and global supply chains. The swift development of the NSR places the issue of Arctic shipbuilding front and center. In addition to icebreakers, the NSR will need dozens of new ice vessels of the highest class in the near future. These include tankers, bulk carriers, supply vessels, container ships, and port fleets.

The cost of implementing the plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route NSR is about 1.8 trillion rubles ($18.5 billion), of which more than 620 billion rubles have been provided from the federal budget of Russia. 

Thus, the project, which was initially focused on supplying remote northern regions, and then on developing the resource base of the Arctic region, has become one of the most important for Russia. Now it is starting to solve the problem of cabotage, that is, linking the western and eastern parts of the country, which is a horizontal part of the global transport corridor.

“The (Russian) government adopted a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route last year. It combines both obligations on the part of the state and on the part of (private) businesses. We focus on the formation of the current and prospective cargo base, ensuring the safety of navigation, building a fleet of both emergency and necessary cargo,” the Russian official told Arab News.

“Now the Russian government is guided by the fact that cargo traffic by 2024 will amount to about 80 million tons, and by 2030 it will increase to 150 million tons,” Huseynov added.

Digital solutions 

Another panel session at the forum discussed how transport and logistics companies have faced new challenges in recent times as logistics flows have been redistributed, new transport corridors have been created, and existing ones have been modernized. Moreover, there is now an even greater dependency on digital solutions, which optimize all links of the transport chain and are an integral tool for the logistics industry, particularly for companies that simultaneously use multiple modes of transport, such as sea, rail, and road. 

On the whole, digital solutions produce the best results in terms of the ratio of investments and the effect that is achieved. Such solutions include harmonizing multimodal electronic document management with partner countries, electronic navigation seals, and electronic queues at border crossings. These services enable companies to increase operational efficiency, and the state to control and manage supply chains, both domestically and abroad. The participants agreed on the need to improve the efficiency of digital services that ensure the seamless delivery of goods within a country and abroad, and develop electronic document management in the transport industry.

Topics: Russia logistics economy

