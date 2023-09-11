Saudi Infrastructure Expo attracts global innovators to Riyadh 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trillion-dollar pipeline of infrastructure projects have attracted over 275 companies from 20 countries to Riyadh to showcase their products, services, and innovative solutions at the Saudi Infrastructure Expo.
The event, co-located with the Saudi Infrastructure Summit, is organized by the Saudi Contractors Authority and dmg events, under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.
Held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, the event commenced on Monday and will run until Sept. 12, with the expo concluding a day later.
The expo has brought together leading local and international exhibitors for three days to present products and innovative solutions aimed at reshaping the Kingdom’s infrastructure landscape.
This year’s edition includes eight country pavilions, featuring Egypt, China, the UAE, Qatar, Italy, Turkiye, Germany, and India.
The first day of the summit saw some of the participants discussing a number of issues including supporting infrastructure development through smart investment decisions, driving sustainable growth and innovation, bridging gaps in the sector, as well as driving net zero and circularity, and accelerating delivery and innovation.
Among the speakers on the first day were Asaad Al-Asaad, conference chairperson, Saudi Infrastructure Expo; Zakaria bin Abdulrahman Al-Abdulqader, chairman of the board of directors, SCA, and Sultan bin Hussein Al-Mashhour, deputy minister for projects at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.
Also present were Badr Abdullah Al-Dulami, deputy minister for road affairs in the Ministry of Transport, Greg Djerejian, group head of investments and legal at Red Sea Global, and Ahmad Mohammad Al-Otaibi, director of basic services provider at the projects unit of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON.
"The Saudi Infrastructure Expo serves as a hub where both local and international exhibitors unite to present cutting-edge infrastructure products, services, and expertise,” said Muhammed Kazi, vice president for construction at dmg events.
He went on to say that the event facilitates invaluable interactions with industry experts, fostering international participation while also providing a platform for local companies to showcase their capabilities.
“In this fully sold-out gathering, we’ve successfully harnessed the strengths of every participating country, creating a unique showcase of innovation and collaboration,” Kazi added.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Infrastructure Expo will offer attendees the opportunity to gain knowledge and practical insights on topics such as creating suitable smart city infrastructure model by leveraging smart technologies, adaption of BIM in the changing role of quantity surveying, metrology and measurement in Saudi quality infrastructure, and others.
Saudi Infrastructure Expo is supported by SCA as the contracting sector regulator.
Commenting on its association with the event, Abdulmajid Al-Rashoudi, governor of SCA, said that his authority is dedicated to enhancing the Kingdom’s contracting industry, fostering investment, and facilitating networking through numerous events and conferences.
“The Saudi Infrastructure Expo provides various opportunities for innovation and investment in the sector, as well as promotes knowledge sharing, and partnership-building among contractors, stakeholders, and companies, bolstering the national economy’s growth,” he explained.