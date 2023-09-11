Marvel live shows to be staged in Jeddah

JEDDAH: Saudi fans of the Marvel superheroes will soon be able to see some of their favorite characters up close and in action in Jeddah.
As part of the Jeddah Events Calendar, Marvel Universe Live! shows will be staged from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20 at King Abdullah Sports City Hall, one of the stops on the production’s world tour.
Superheroes from the Marvel Universe and Guardians of the Galaxy will join forces to fight evil in a series of performances presented by US company Feld Entertainment Inc.
Juliette Grossman, the show’s producer, said audiences could expect to see an action-packed adventure involving cutting-edge video displays, special effects, and aerial stunts.
The use of motorcycles in a high-stakes race against time to save humanity adds another layer of excitement, she added.
The show brings together characters such as Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Strange on a mission to retrieve the Wand of Watoomb before the mischievous Loki can seize it. In the show, the ancient artifact holds the power to fulfil Loki’s eternal ambition of ruling the universe.
Performances will take place twice a day at 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets priced between SR55 ($15) and SR350, are available here.
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi horror movie “The Cello,” which was scripted by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, premiered at Riyadh’s Boulevard City this week.
The film is an adaptation of a novel written by Al-Sheikh, who is a renowned Saudi poet and writer. Directed by Darren Bousman of “Saw” fame, the horror film stars Jeremy Irons and Tobin Bell, as well as Elham Ali and Samer Ismail.
“The Cello” is the first Arabic international horror film. It tells the story of an aspiring cellist who encounters the perilous consequences of his instrument.
Renowned for his expertise in directing horror films, Darren Bousman shared his experience of creating a movie in the Kingdom with Arab News.
“It kind of opens my mind up and it lets me approach things differently than I would if we were in the US, but all of these actors are such pros, and they are all so amazing.”
US producer Lee Nelson collaborated with Bousman and the actors, and was greatly impressed by their commitment and diligence.
Nelson said: “They were devoted to their craft, really, and dedicated and worked very hard to bring the characters to life in an authentic way.”
Bousman and Nelson aimed to create a successful film that authentically portrays Saudi culture.
Nelson said that having the film be authentically Saudi was “crucial.”
He added: “As visitors and guests, we wanted to be respectful and maintain the authenticity of the working environment. Therefore, we actively listened and took in a lot of feedback.
Bousman said that actors used both Arabic and English on set to overcome the language barrier and ensure smooth and natural dialogue.
“There was a lot of having to listen and learn to figure out to find that balance …. so, we rehearsed the scenes in English and then the next minute they would be doing the whole thing in Arabic.”
Bousman praised Al-Shiekh’s remarkable efforts to develop the entertainment sector in the Kingdom. “I honestly will say that Turki Al-Sheikh was so integral in this; he basically shepherded us through this universe, and it was amazing getting to experience Saudi through his eyes.”
Saudi actress Elham Ali said that being a part of the horror film cast felt like a natural fit for her.
“I’m a huge fan of horror movies. I felt like I belong because I’m a fan of this type of artistic work. Today we are taking international steps. I am colleagues with international artists like Jeremy Irons and Tobin Bell, and director Darren Bousman.”
Ali added that the film serves as a stepping stone toward a more promising future for the Saudi film industry.
She said: “We are just an image that conveys the creativity we have. I was happy to see myself on the screen at this international level, with this lens, with this spirit, with something that I, Elham, saw in myself that was different.”
The movie showcases the talent of Syria’s Samer Ismail, British Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons and US star Tobin Bell.
“The Cello” will be released across the Kingdom on Sept. 14.
Cultural festival will include a music concert featuring 14 Korean bands
Arab News
RIYADH: KCON is returning to Riyadh on Oct. 6 to celebrate all things South Korean.
The second Saudi edition of the Korean cultural festival will be held at Boulevard Riyadh City, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The two-day festival will include a music concert featuring 14 Korean bands, a cultural exhibition, and a market selling a variety of Korean products.
KCON, which launched in Los Angeles in 2012, is said to be one of the largest Korean cultural festivals. It has been held in seven countries across the globe, drawing over a million visitors.
The Kingdom’s hosting of the event is part of an agreement signed between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Seoul-based entertainment company CJ ENM in June 2022. It also reflects the ministry’s efforts to boost international cultural exchange in line with the goals of Vision 2030.
Al-Gadaani’s life takes an unexpected turn when he is fired from his call center job and is forced to make ends meet by working as a delivery driver.
Kalthami said: “I was always drawn to underground subcultures in cities, and I know that Riyadh has many of these underground labyrinths and intersections and social phenomena that not many see in everyday life on the surface.”
The premiere was attended by Kalthami, screenwriter Mohammad Algarawi and Saudi actors Mohammed Aldokhei, who plays Fahad, and Hajjar Alshammari, who stars as Sara.
The Red Sea Film Foundation has also supported other movies that will screen at the prestigious festival: “Four Daughters” by Kaouther Ben Hania, “The Mother of All Lies” by Asmae El-Moudir, and “Banel & Adama” by Ramata-Toulaye Sy.
Meet Abdulrahman Al-Abed, the man taking Saudi fashion to the world
‘Our culture has power that few people have yet realized,’ the designer says
William Mullally
DUBAI: There’s one picture that Saudi fashion designer Abdulrahman Al-Abed comes back to again and again. It was taken at the 2019 G20 Summit in Osaka Japan, and in it, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stands front and center among other world leaders. It’s the Crown Prince’s fashion choice that catches the eye — in a sea of suits, he is proudly adorned in national dress. For Al-Abed, the founder of the groundbreaking fashion house Qormuz, this is all the proof he needs that Saudi fashion can change the world.
“We earn respect from people across the globe because of our strong culture, our unmistakable heritage,” Al-Abed tells Arab News. “Once, it was the Japanese kimono, from another culture of rich tradition, that inspired every brand in the world. Our culture has power that few people have yet realized.”
Al-Abed is a fan of history — both studying it and making it. Since founding Qormuz in 2017, the 28-year-old has built a brand unlike any other in the Kingdom, and this year he has started to capture the world’s attention. Just this month, a jubba he made for Saudi actor Mohamed El-Shehri went viral; it was the first time a man has worn customary Arab dress on the red carpet of the storied Venice International Film Festival. This, along with other viral moments from the past year, is only the beginning, he explains.
“Just yesterday, in fact, we finished mapping out the next phase for the brand,” Al-Abed reveals. “Over the first six years, we launched products in nearly every category in the fashion world — men’s and women’s fashion, accessories, perfume, jewelry and more. No matter where we expanded, however, each of those kept the spirit of the brand; each was imbued with a story, a culture, and an experience. Now, we’re thinking bigger.”
‘Bigger’ will include both ready-to-wear, everyday pieces and the avant-garde statement outfits designed for runways or red carpets. The latter is often misunderstood by the uninitiated, but those pieces do more to communicate the idea of a brand than most realize. It is in that space that fashion becomes art, and that is where Al-Abed will place his canvas, using the Kingdom’s history as his inspiration.
“We love to get people talking. At the same time, when we do this, it often inspires a fight. That is not something we look for, but I suppose it’s inevitable. If we’re taking inspiration from traditional garments and pieces of our country’s rich history and using them in ways that people have never seen before, then some people will be upset,” Al-Abed says.
“We need to respect our culture — on that we can all agree — but we need to do that with new ideas, and new designs,” he continues. “We need to bring these traditional ideas along with us to the future.”
In February, at the Saudi Cup in Riyadh, Qormuz debuted a dress called Al-Dalam on model Linda Qari. It was inspired by the pigeon houses of the region built in the early 20th century by King Abdulaziz, and it quickly became the most hotly-debated Saudi fashion piece in recent memory. While eye-catching, the strictly avant-garde piece did more than just create headlines for the brand, it intentionally evoked the rich history that inspired it, generating conversations about the country’s oft-forgotten origins. That, Al-Abed explains, was the real point.
“I love history, and I love the stories of our nation. I come from a family that values education —my mother and father and I all love reading together. Even now, just before we started this conversation, I was reading the journals of a British traveler who came here in 1862, and it’s full of observations about our culture,” Al-Abed says, getting it down off the shelf to show us. “This kind of study is where I get a lot of my ideas.
“With Qormuz, we love to tell a story,” he continues. “I’m inspired by brands like Dior. Dior does so many different things in all different categories just like we do, but the pieces have a strong linked identity because they’re so full of rich history that all comes from a unified vision. I’m inspired by that philosophy, but not their designs, per se. I think globally, but I act locally. I want to tell Saudi stories with my designs, and I believe that we will always have a success story if we have a strong story.”
As voraciously as he consumes the region’s history, there’s something deeply personal about Al-Abed’s interest in the academic. It was a passion sparked by his grandfather, who taught him how to be a man who lives for others, and who would regale him with the tales of Riyadh’s great past.
“My grandfather inspires me always — every day. I love to tell people about him. He was a man who loved his country. He loved King Abdulaziz, and loved what he built. He built things too — he was a doctor, and he helped build hospitals in areas where people had no money and needed help. Even now, when I travel to those villages, people still tell me about how my grandfather helped them. He’s been gone for 15 years, and I still think of him every day,” he says.
There’s a reason he constantly thinks back to King Abdulaziz too, and not just because he is Saudi Arabia’s founding father. He was also a man who had a vision for a society that did not yet exist, one that embraced its heritage while changing with the times. At times, he would battle against those who were against his changes, but he set the country on a bold path it still walks today.
That is precisely the way that Al-Abed thinks about fashion, and why Qormuz may be on its own path to becoming the Dior of Saudi Arabia. Above all else, it is his mission to not only embrace Saudi customs, but to dispel the idea that preservation means stagnation.
“We need a new mentality, and we need new designs. When we envision the next 50 years, what will happen with our thobe, for example? What will happen to our bisht, our shemagh? If you look back to the bisht of King Abdulaziz and compare it to the bisht of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the design has clearly evolved. Our challenge now is to imagine the next evolution ourselves, and to accept that change is necessary,” he says. “If you want perfectly preserved culture, go to the National Museum. At Qormuz, we’re looking to 2050.”
DUBAI: Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna this week announced she is going on a North American Tour.
The music sensation, who recently performed at California’s Coachella festival, is set to perform in Dallas, Houston, Toronto, Montreal, Washington, New York, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco and Santa Ana.
Elyanna recently became the first artist to perform a full set at California’s Coachella music festival in Arabic. The musician is known for her songs “Ghareed Alay,” “Ala Bali,” “Ana Lahale” and the recently released “Mama Eh,” among others.
The Los Angeles-based singer’s music is a mix of Arabic and Western beats, something that the singer attributes to her multinational upbringing.
Elyanna has been normalizing Arabic lyrics in the Western world throughout her career, taking inspiration from artists including Lana Del Ray and Beyonce, as well as Middle Eastern legends such as Fayrouz.