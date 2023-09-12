Saudi cabinet praises visit of crown prince to India

The Saudi cabinet praised on Tuesday the positive results of the official visit made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to India, and his meeting with President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The council of ministers noted the holding of the first meeting of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council, and the signing of a number of memorandums of understanding and programs that contribute to expanding the scope of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.
The council of ministers said they appreciated the results of the crown prince’s participation in the G20 leaders’ summit, saying that this reflected the Kingdom’s global standing, its political and economic weight, and its leadership role in ensuring the stability of the global economy and energy markets.
Officials discussed Honduras's humanitarian challenges, ways to boost collaboration with Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center met senior Honduran officials in Tegucigalpa on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Health Minister Jose Manuel Matheu, State Secretary Rodolfo Pastor de Maria y Campos, and deputy foreign minister Antonio Garcia, among others, were present.
During the meeting, Al-Rabeeah reviewed Ksrelief’s humanitarian and relief projects in 93 countries totaling more than $6.43 billion.
He particularly focused on some of the center’s specialized programs, such as the Masam project for clearing land mines in Yemen and the rehabilitation project for child soldiers in Yemen’s Marib province.
Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief views volunteer work as one of its core objectives, highlighting its 422 volunteer programs in medicine, education and training.
Meanwhile, Honduran officials discussed their country’s humanitarian challenges as well as ways to strengthen collaboration with Saudi Arabia. They hailed the Kingdom for its humanitarian efforts through KSrelief.
Al-Rabeeah met separately on Monday with Dario Garcia Villalta, secretary of state of Honduras’ Permanent Contingency Commission.
Haytham bin Hassan Al-Malki, Saudi ambassador to Mexico and non-resident ambassador to Honduras, also attended.
Al-Rabeeah was briefed about the commission’s operations and the services it offers when dealing with national risks. The two sides also discussed opportunities for humanitarian cooperation.
UK Embassy hosts evening of culture, heritage spotlighting Saudi, British artists
RIYADH: The UK Embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday hosted a reception celebrating Saudi and British art and heritage.
The event included displays of work by several designers and artists.
British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton told Arab News: “The UK and Saudi Arabia have a very longstanding relationship, but one of the new dynamics is what I would call cultural cooperation.
“We think people-to-people contact is very important and art brings us together in a very wonderful way.”
The UK reception took place on the sidelines of the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, chaired by Saudi Arabia, and was hosted in honor of Stephen Parkinson, the British parliamentary undersecretary of state for arts and heritage, and Department for Culture, Media, and Sport Lords minister.
One of the attendees, UK envoy to UNESCO, Anna Nsubuga, spoke about attending the committee sessions of the governing body of protected sites.
She told Arab News: “It’s been wonderful to be welcomed so warmly by the Saudis and by the Saudi government.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Saudi government for hosting this event, and such an important meeting, and we are glad that we are able to come together and discuss so many important issues together in one place.
“We are particularly enjoying some of the extra cultural experiences we are being offered along the way,” Nsubuga added.
On Sunday’s opening ceremony of the UNESCO meeting, hosted at Riyadh’s National Museum, she said: “It’s so great to see so much talent, and people celebrating the culture, history, heritage, and identity of Saudi Arabia.”
The reception also highlighted the work of some of the Saudi 100 Brands designers, including Shouq Almubarak’s Pavone. She displayed two of her designs inspired by Al-Ahsa. One, called Lina — meaning noble palm tree in Arabic — carries the authenticity of the Hasawi heritage throughout its components.
Almubarak said: “The details of the piece are inspired by palm fronds, palm fruits, and palm trunks. It also contains Al-Ahsa bisht (a cloak worn by men) inspirations. We wanted the design to remind us of the heritage of the country and be inspired by the aesthetic things in the country.
“No matter how much I try to summarize all these elements in one piece, I cannot. Every time I feel that there is something new.”
She described taking part in the embassy reception as a great experience.
“It added value to my brand. I appreciate all the opportunities provided by the Ministry of Culture and the Fashion Commission. They literally marked a paradigm shift in my career.
“It was a distant dream, but I am getting closer to achieving it thanks to the Fashion Commission. I can now dream, knowing that my dreams will come true. Indeed, many things have been achieved at a pace I wouldn’t have imagined possible.”
She added: “Saudi Arabia has a rich aesthetic repertoire, featuring all the elements of art heritage, the ones that you can think about and the ones that don’t come to mind. I hope that everyone will pay attention to these elements and will discover them.”
British artist Simon Mortimer, who also exhibited at the reception, said: “I use a lot of mixed media in my work and that on display here deals with high and low art and also the Arabic influence.
“I don’t speak Arabic, but I am fascinated by the culture and the language and the actual forms of the writing.”
Mortimer, who moved to Saudi Arabia three weeks ago and was an artist in residence at a gallery in Qatar, added: “Every Saudi we have met has been lovely, lovely, lovely, so thank you.”
Saudi king, crown prince express condolences after Libya floods death toll passes 2,000
RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent separate cables of condolence to the head of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohammed Al-Menfi on Tuesday after floods devastated the country.
More than 2,000 people were killed and at least 10,000 were missing in Libya in floods caused by a huge Mediterranean storm that burst dams, swept away buildings and wiped out as much as a quarter of the eastern coastal city of Derna.
The king and crown prince conveyed their condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the people of Libya, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. They also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.
Saudi farmer sowing success growing rare tropical fruit
Al-Sharari found ways to cultivate tropical fruit by altering soil fertility and water freshness
RIYADH: A Saudi farmer in the province of Tabuk is sowing the seeds of success by growing some of the world’s rarest fruits, typically cultivated in tropical climates.
Misnat Al-Sharari told the Saudi Press Agency that he began farming at a young age and often experimented with crops hard to grow in the region.
After several attempts, he found ways to cultivate tropical fruit by altering soil fertility and water freshness to create the right environmental conditions.
His so-called intercropping method involved growing papaya, strawberries, and dragon fruit in the same greenhouse, allowing him to increase productivity by making better use of land and resources.
Al-Sharari also uses fish waste, preserved in special ponds, as fertilizer.
He praised the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for its support to farmers in the province and said Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz’s annual Model Farm Award had encouraged producers to improve practices and diversify their crops.
Noor Riyadh returns under new theme: ‘The Bright Side of the Desert Moon’
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi
RIYADH: Noor Riyadh 2023, the annual festival of light and art, on Tuesday announced dates and a new theme for its third edition: “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.”
Developed with the aim of nurturing local talent and amplifying Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy, Noor Riyadh is part of Riyadh Art, one of the largest public art initiatives in the world.
Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, also a board member of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and chairman of the Steering Committee for the Riyadh Art Program, said in a statement: “Under the guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, our dedication to culture and the arts has opened doors for creative expression.”
Noor Riyadh Festival will take place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 16, featuring over 120 works from more than 100 artists displayed across five hubs in the Saudi capital.
The festival will feature local and international artists and offer diverse workshops, thought-provoking seminars, and artistic discussions.
Prince Badr said that the participation of renowned global artists in Noor Riyadh “echoes our united vision.”
He added: “As we approach our third edition, we look forward to continuing Riyadh Art’s mission to turn the city into a dazzling gallery without walls and to ensure that art is for everyone.”
Lead curator of the festival Jerome Sans, co-founder of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, has curated biennials around the world and is the artistic director of prestigious institutions in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
Curators Pedro Alonzo, Alaa Tarabzouni, and Fahad Bin Naif brought together dozens of artists from across the world and over 35 artists from the Kingdom alone.
Boston-based Alonzo is currently an adjunct curator at Dallas Contemporary in Texas.
Riyadh-based Tarabzouni and Bin Naif are also artists, with individual practices that use their architectural backgrounds to bring unique perspectives on urbanism and the built environment.
The citywide festival will illuminate Riyadh with large-scale light art installations, building projections, and performances.
The festival’s exhibition “Refracting Identities, Shared Futures” will be held at the JAX District.
Neville Wakefield — formerly of MoMA PS1, Frieze Projects, and Desert X — returns to lead the curation of the show alongside Al-Athel, who served as artistic director of the festival in 2022.
Noor Riyadh 2023 will also feature over 500 community engagement programs for visitors and families alike throughout the duration of the festival and the exhibition.
In 2022, Noor Riyadh celebrated multiple achievements, including welcoming 2.8 million visitors to the festival and winning six Guinness World Records, one of which was the largest celebration of light art in the world.