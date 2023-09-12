Saudia to become first airline to operate at Red Sea International Airport 

RIYADH: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, will become the first airline to operate at the Red Sea International Airport, according to a press statement issued on Tuesday.

The release stated that multi-project developer Red Sea Global has inked an agreement with Saudia and daa International, the operator of RSIA, to begin regular scheduled services.

The agreement also establishes a framework for the three organizations to conduct joint research on using lower-carbon and sustainable aviation fuel at RSIA.

“When the first commercial flight lands at Red Sea International, it won’t just be a point of personal pride for Red Sea Global. It will be a milestone moment for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in making that vision a reality,” said RSG Global CEO John Pagano in the statement.

RSI will begin with flights to and from Riyadh and later connect with Jeddah before extending to international flights in 2024.

The airport is also considering deploying electric vertical takeoff and landing planes, known as eVTOLs, to cut carbon emissions.

“As wings of Vision 2030, Saudia’s contribution is to be an enabler in attaining giga-projects targets, and our involvement as the first airline to operate from and to Red Sea International Airport is a source of pride for us all,” said Ibrahim Koshy, CEO, Saudia.

He added: “This agreement will strengthen our position in the Kingdom and allow us to collaborate with RSG and daa International to boost tourism and enhance the country’s standing within international aviation.”

The agreement expands on daa International’s existing relationship with RSG as it continues to manage the airport and work with Saudia on various activities, such as allocating airport gates and counters.

“Red Sea International is a new gateway for travelers to experience the wonders of Saudi Arabia. Bringing our unmatched airport management expertise, we will work with RSG and Saudia to ensure RSI delivers a truly unique experience for all who pass through it,” said Nicholas Cole, CEO, daa International.