England extend Scotland's pain in football's oldest international fixture

England extend Scotland’s pain in football’s oldest international fixture
England's midfielder Eberechi Eze (C) vies with Scotland's midfielder Scott McTominay (R) during the international friendly match between Scotland and England Tuesday. The match is also their 150th Anniversary Heritage football match. (AFP)
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP




  • Southgate hailed the 116th clash between the sides as the renewal of a “great sporting rivalry” on the eve of the game
  • However, the ugly side of the animosity between the two sets of supporters was on show even before a ball was kicked

AFP

GLASGOW: England extended their 24-year unbeaten run against Scotland as Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane struck in a 3-1 friendly win to mark the 150th anniversary of the first meeting between the nations.

Harry Maguire’s own goal briefly brought Scotland back into the contest at Hampden Park, but a winning streak that has taken Steve Clarke’s men to the brink of qualification for Euro 2024 came to an end.

The hosts had high hopes of a famous victory in football’s oldest international fixture after impressive wins over Spain and Erling Haaland’s Norway in recent months.

But Scotland suffered a sobering evening as even a much-changed Three Lions proved a class apart.

Gareth Southgate made six changes from the side that dropped their first points of Euro 2024 qualifying in a 1-1 draw against Ukraine on Saturday.

But the strength in depth on offer to the England boss was in evidence as Foden, Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Dunk, Kalvin Phillips and Marcus Rashford were those to come into the side.

Southgate hailed the 116th clash between the sides as the renewal of a “great sporting rivalry” on the eve of the game.

However, the ugly side of the animosity between the two sets of supporters was on show even before a ball was kicked.

After the English national anthem was drowned out by a chorus of booing, a minute’s silence for former Scotland manager Craig Brown was disrupted by the away fans.

Once the action got underway Scotland were second best, even if it took England over half an hour to make their dominance show in the scoreline.

Southgate questioned in his pre-match comments whether Foden has a future in central midfield.

But he ghosted in to a central position from his starting role out on the right to score just his fourth international goal to break the deadlock.

Fresh from scoring his first England goal against Ukraine, Kyle Walker was this time the creator as his driven cross was expertly turned home by his Manchester City teammate.

Just two minutes later, Scotland’s hope was extinguished by a self-inflicted blow.

Andy Robertson’s loose touch inside his own box presented Bellingham with an opportunity the Real Madrid midfielder was never going to miss in current form.

The 20-year-old has taken the Spanish capital by storm since joining from Borussia Dortmund and now has six goals in as many games for club and country this season.

Scotland upped their intensity after the break and got their reward through another moment to forget for Maguire.

Robertson made amends for his earlier error as the Scotland captain found himself in an unusual position on the right wing and his teasing cross was turned into his own net by the Manchester United center-back.

John McGinn then headed a glorious chance over to equalize.

But England soon regained their grip on the game with Bellingham pulling the strings in midfield.

Angus Gunn produced a fine save to deny substitute Eberechi Eze his first international goal.

But the Norwich goalkeeper was powerless to stop Kane slotting home his 59th after a slaloming run from Bellingham opened up the Scotland defense.

Topics: England Scotland

Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Saudis qualify for 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals in Qatar


  • The young Green Falcons secured their spot with a 6-1 defeat of Cambodia at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s young football stars secured their place at the AFC U23 Asian Cup finals in Qatar next year with a comfortable 6-1 victory over Cambodia at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha on Tuesday.

Striker Ahmed Al-Ghamdi scored twice, in the sixth and 17th minutes. Abdullah Radif also grabbed two for the Green Falcons, in the 26th and 56th minutes, while Musab Al-Juwair added to the tally in the 39th minute and Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat in the 87th.

The finals, which will take place from April 15 to May 3 next year, are also a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Topics: 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup AFC U23 Asian Cup ‘Green Falcons’

Despite two losses at St James’ Park, Saudi football fans make Tyneside a home away from home

Despite two losses at St James’ Park, Saudi football fans make Tyneside a home away from home
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Despite two losses at St James' Park, Saudi football fans make Tyneside a home away from home


  • Saudi fans of all ages traveled from across the UK and made up the bulk of the crowd as their national team played two friendlies at the stadium this week
  • They were a credit to a stadium renowned the world over for its atmosphere, despite disappointment at a 3-1 loss to Costa Rica on Friday and a 1-0 defeat by South Korea on Tuesday

Arab News

NEWCASTLE: “Let’s go, Saudi” was the cry from the east stand at St James’ Park this week. And if anyone still harbored any doubts about the growing connection between this little green and pleasant plot of land in the North East of England and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, they could not help but be convinced that it is genuine after seeing the home of Newcastle United turn green for the week.

Fans of all ages traveled from across the UK to watch the Saudi national team play a friendly at the stadium on Friday and another on Tuesday, and the crowd more than made its presence felt, despite two less than positive results.

The Saudi fans who made up the bulk of the crowd that watched Friday’s 3-1 loss to Costa Rica and Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat by South Korea, were a credit to a stadium renowned the world over for its white-hot atmosphere, even if the football did not quite live up to hopes and expectations on this occasion.

If there was a lesson for new coach Roberto Mancini to learn from his team’s Tyneside jaunt, it really will not have come as much of a surprise to any regular watcher of the Saudi national team: While some defensive frailty was evident, especially a real weakness to high balls that was exploited by both opponents, there can be no doubt that the Saudis have a goalkeeper who is a more than a match for the big occasions.

Mohammed Alowais proved during the World Cup finals in Qatar last year that he is arguably the squad’s most reliable player, and he again proved his worth when the heat of Qatar gave way to the cooler climes of northeastern England. If Mancini takes nothing else from the double defeat, it has to be that Alowais must be protected.

Elsewhere, spirit and heart were evident in abundance among the Saudis, even if quality was a little lacking in key moments.

The two friendlies ended in defeats but in neither of the games were the Saudis outclassed. In fact, for long periods against Costa Rica, and during the opening half against Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea, they dominated possession and carved out openings.

The qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup is just around the corner, with the road to the Asian Cup following soon after. With Mancini, an elite coach of the highest order, at the helm you would not bet against the Saudis ironing out some of the minor issues that were on display on Tyneside.

Support for the team at home is undoubted, given the football-mad population of the Gulf state. What we saw in England in over the past week was proof that Saudis, thanks in no small part to the diligence of the Public Investment Fund, also now have a little piece of home 6,500 kilometers from Riyadh.

Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema misses Monday’s training session

Al-Ittihad’s Karim Benzema misses Monday’s training session
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema misses Monday's training session


  • Al-Ittihad resumed training after the vacation granted to the club’s international players by Portuguese coach Nuno Santo
  • Al-Ittihad are preparing to face Al-Okhdood on Thursday

Arab News

RIYADH: French striker Karim Benzema, who captains Saudi football club Al-Ittihad, missed Monday’s training session due to the vacation granted to players during the international break.
According to a media statement issued on Tuesday, Al-Ittihad resumed training after the vacation granted to the club’s international players by their Portuguese coach Nuno Santo during the break of the Saudi Professional League that coincided with FIFA days.
Benzema is expected to join his teammates for Tuesday night training.
Player Abdulrahman Al-Oubud, who only participated in the morning session, also missed the evening group training.
Ranked third in the SPL behind leaders Al-Hilal and second-placed Al-Taawoun with 12 points, Al-Ittihad are preparing to face Al-Okhdood on Thursday in the match that brings them together in SPL’s sixth round, at Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran.
Coach Santo is looking forward to the last two sessions ahead of the match to find the optimal lineup that will face Al-Okhdoud, in light of the confirmed absence of his compatriot Jota and Brazilian player Cornado due to injury.
Al-Ittihad collected 12 points after winning four out of their five matches with only one home defeat against Al-Hilal in the previous round.

Topics: Al-ittihad Karim Benzema Saudi Pro League

Green Falcons set for South Korea clash

Green Falcons set for South Korea clash
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Green Falcons set for South Korea clash



Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national team have held their training sessions ahead of a friendly match against South Korea on Tuesday.

Under the watchful eye of new coach Roberto Mancini, the players were put through their paces as they continue to prepare for next year’s Asian Cup.

Feras Albrikan missed training due to a health problem and Riyadh Sharahili is still out recovering from injury.

Yasser Al-Misehal, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and the SAFF’s Secretary-General Ibrahim Al-Qassim, were present at the session.

The last encounter, in 2018, between Saudi Arabia and South Korea ended goalless. The match will be played at St. James’ Park, Newcastle, at 5:30 p.m. (local time).

Topics: Green Falcons Saudi Arabia

Saudi U-23s face Cambodia in Asian Cup qualifier

Saudi U-23s face Cambodia in Asian Cup qualifier
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi U-23s face Cambodia in Asian Cup qualifier


  • Junior ‘Green Falcons’ will take on Cambodia at 7pm at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha
  • Saudi U-23s have already registered wins over Mongolia 3-1 and Lebanon 3-0 in their first and second group matches

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi U-23 national football team will face Cambodia tomorrow, Tuesday, in their final qualifier for the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup in Qatar.

The junior ‘Green Falcons’ will take on Cambodia at 7pm at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha.

The Falcons trained Sunday, in Abha, under the supervision of head coach Saad Al-Shahrani.

The U-23s have already registered wins over Mongolia 3-1 and Lebanon 3-0 in their first and second matches in Group J.

The eleven group winners and the four best runners-up qualify for Qatar.

Topics: Saudi U-23 national football team 2024 U-23 Asian Cup Cambodia

