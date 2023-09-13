Saudi Arabia, Japan hold training on manufacturing expertise

King Salman reserve welcomes births of 27 wild animals
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The joint efforts of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority and the National Center for Wildlife Development have resulted in the births of 27 wild animals this year.
They include 19 Rhim gazelles, seven ibex, and one Arabian oryx, the authority said.
As part of the programs to resettle endangered species in their natural habitats, a variety of animals have been released in three primary conservation areas of the reserve — Al-Khunfah, Al-Tubayq and Harrat Al-Harra.
The births in various areas of the reserve represent a significant environmental achievement. They contribute to maintaining the balance of the environment, enriching biodiversity, and preserving their species.
Covering an area of 130,700 sq. km, the Kingdom’s largest reserve is home to a diverse range of wildlife including 350 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.
Among prominent species found in the reserve are Arabian sand gazelles, Arabian wolves and foxes, wildcats, sand cats, wild rabbits, bustards, golden eagles, owls and curlews.
The reserve has intensified its efforts in response to the significant decline in the numbers of these species in the region over the past few decades, attributed to various environmental pressures, overhunting, and loss of vegetation.
The authority works to protect and encourage wildlife by conserving biodiversity and reintroducing endangered species back into their natural habitats.
Fahad Al-Shuwaier, director general of communications at the authority, said joint cooperation and integration between the responsible authorities in the Kingdom, aimed at protecting and conserving species threatened by extinction, was at the forefront of measures being taken.
“The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority and the National Center for Wildlife Development are repopulating these species by adopting the best scientific practices and standards, as well as conducting species-specific studies,” he said.
“This cooperation allows these species to have access to the best opportunities available for their natural survival, reproduction, and ensures their continuity by increasing their numbers in their natural habitats.”
After an absence of 90 years from its natural environment in the north of Saudi Arabia, the reserve celebrated the first-ever birth of a wild Arabian Oryx in June 2022.
Situated near to the border with Jordan, it was recently added to the World Database on Protected Areas, becoming the first Saudi reserve to be registered on the site. The database serves as the official source for statistics on protected land and is used by government agencies and international organizations.
The authority has also made extensive efforts to maintain the environmental balance. More than 900,000 seedlings have been planted in various areas of the reserve.
KSrelief launches new humanitarian projects in Yemen
Back-to-School project to benefit 13,300 students in several Yemen governorates
Updated 2 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed three agreements to operate new projects in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.
The Kingdom’s aid agency will start operating the Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center in Aden, which is expected to benefit more than 3,500 people.
The center was the product of an agreement signed with International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association in Riyadh.
Abdullah Al-Muallem, director of the health and environmental aid department at KSrelief, said in a statement that the objective of this agreement is to provide specialized functional rehabilitation services to individuals with special needs who require prosthetic limbs, and assist them to find jobs.
The center will layout a treatment plan for each patient to provide the right prosthetic, and train medical staff as part of plans to reduce the migration of skilled personnel from war-torn Yemen.
In a separate agreement, KSrelief partnered with Prince Fahd bin Salman Charity Association for Kidney Failure Patients (Kellana) to establish Al-Yusr medical center that provides comprehensive kidney care in Yemen’s Hadramout.
The $5 million center is expected to provide free treatment to 579 kidney patients.
Al- Muallem said through high-quality services, the center aims to reduce deaths and improve the quality of life in Yemen.
Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief assistant general supervisor, signed another agreement with a Yemen civil society organization to roll out the second phase of the ‘Back to School’ project across four cities in Yemen.
The project will benefit 13,300 Yemeni students in the governorates of Hajjah, Abyan, Hadramout, and Taiz’s Mayyun Island.
Under the agreement, 95 classrooms will be equipped with supplies and educational materials including bags and school uniforms.
The agreement includes jobs for low-income families, beneficiaries of prior training, through the manufacture of school bags.
The first phase of the project was implemented last year and included the provision of school uniforms and bags to 11,586 Yemeni students, and the rehabilitation of 23 schools in the Hadramout, Al-Mahra, Aden and Hajjah governorates.
The first phase increased access to safe basic and secondary education for Yemeni students, improved learning conditions, and reduced the dropout rate.
Saudi Ministry of Interior shows off firefighting robots and chemical-sensing drones
The robot is designed to enhance safety levels for firemen
The data collected by the drone is sent directly to a tablet for analysis and interpretation
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Firefighting robots and chemical detecting drones are the center of attention at the Saudi Ministry of Interior pavilion at The Cityscape Global Exhibition at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center.
The firefighting robot is equipped with three openings for water and foam exits, thermal cameras to provide clear images, and the mobility mechanism of the robot in firefighting operations in that operations challenging human firefighters.
The robot is designed to enhance safety levels for firemen, especially in high-severity fires, inaccessible areas, and dangerous tasks.
Also on display is a drone specifically designed for monitoring radiation and chemical substances using a device attached to its base.
The data collected by the device is sent directly to a tablet for analysis and interpretation.
This advanced drone even has the ability to hover vertically at an altitude of 2 km, cover a horizontal distance of 7 km, and reach speeds of up to 88 kmph.
It is built with a reinforced carbon fiber frame to withstand radiation and is equipped with 8 engines for stability.
The Ministry of Interior is participating in the Cityscape Global Exhibition, the largest global exhibition debuting in the Kingdom, through which Saudi Vision 2030 projects will be displayed under one roof, with the participation of more than 170 countries.