Three dead after land mines explode along Lebanon-Syria border
Thousands of Syrian citizens have been fleeing their war-torn country to Lebanon through illegal crossing points to seek a better life. (AFP file photo)
Three dead after land mines explode along Lebanon-Syria border
  • Over the past months, thousands of Syrian citizens fleeing worsening economic conditions in their war-torn country made it to Lebanon through illegal crossing points seeking a better life
BEIRUT: Two land mines exploded early Wednesday along the Lebanon-Syria border wounding three Syrians trying to illegally cross into Lebanon, the Lebanese army said in a statement Wednesday.
The army said the mines exploded on the Syrian side of the border and that the wounded were rushed by the Lebanese Red Cross to a hospital in northern Lebanon for treatment.
Over the past months, thousands of Syrian citizens fleeing worsening economic conditions in their war-torn country made it to Lebanon through illegal crossing points seeking a better life. But Lebanon is going through its own four-year meltdown, with a drowning economy – pinning its hopes on tourism – and crumbling infrastructure where electricity and water cuts are widespread.
The local Al-Jadeed TV said one of the victims, an 18-year-old, lost a leg and an arm, and suffered shrapnel wounds in the neck leaving him in critical condition. Another young man also lost his leg while the third, a 27-year-old, suffered some shrapnel wounds in the back.
The Lebanese army said in a statement Tuesday that it prevented 1,250 Syrians from crossing into Lebanon this week alone. It said another 1,200 Syrians were prevented from reaching Lebanon the previous week.
Lebanon hosts some 805,000 United Nations-registered Syrian refugees, but officials estimate the actual number to be between 1.5 million and 2 million.
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned last week that thousands of Syrian refugees who have been coming to Lebanon over the past months,” could create harsh imbalances” in the small Mediterranean nation.

King of Morocco visits earthquake patients at Marrakech, kissing one on head and donating blood

King of Morocco visits earthquake patients at Marrakech, kissing one on head and donating blood
Morocco’s King Mohamed VI embraces an African migrant earthquake victim during his visit to Mohamed V hospital in Marrakech
King of Morocco visits earthquake patients at Marrakech, kissing one on head and donating blood
  • King Mohammed VI visited Marrakesh University Hospital and donated blood
MARRAKECH, Morocco: Morocco’s king showed solidarity with his suffering nation Tuesday as it counts the dead from a powerful earthquake, visiting some of the injured at a hospital not far from the epicenter and rolling up a sleeve to donate his royal blood.
King Mohammed VI inspected the hospital bearing his name in the city of Marrakech, where he inquired about the recovery services and care being provided for those injured in the Friday night temblor and the conditions of survivors, the official MAP news agency said.


Morocco's King Mohammed VI kissed the head of a young man at Mohammed VI University Hospital Center. (REUTERS)


A photo shows the king — whose public appearances are normally limited to special occasions — at the bedside of several patients, bending over a young boy to bestow a kiss on his head and at the side of an older man.
In a surprising gesture, the bespectacled monarch was seen seated in a chair, coat off, suspenders showing, and shirt-sleeve rolled up, with his arm at the ready to donate blood.
Blood donations have become a national gesture of solidarity, with Moroccans lining up in Marrakech and other cities to donate blood for the injured.


Morocco's King Mohammed VI donated blood at Mohammed VI University Hospital Center. (REUTERS)


The earthquake, with its epicenter in the Atlas Mountains, took the lives of more than 2,900 people — the majority of them in mountain towns and villages — and injured more than 2,000 others. As of Tuesday, more than 240 of the injured were being treated at hospitals in the Marrakech region.
The earthquake also damaged parts of the walls that surround Marrakech’s old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site built in the 12th century. Videos showed dust billowing from parts of the Koutoubia Mosque, one of Marrakech’s best-known historic sites. The city is also the site of one of the monarch’s royal palaces.

Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst

Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst
Palestinian figures slam Abbas for Holocaust outburst
  • Signatories include US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, historian Rashid Khalidi and legal scholar Noura Erakat
RAMALLAH: More than 200 Palestinian figures have condemned president Mahmoud Abbas for his “reprehensible” comments claiming Jews were murdered in the Holocaust because of their “social role” and not their religion.
The public figures said they “unequivocally condemn the morally and politically reprehensible comments” by Abbas, in a letter published on Sunday.
The signatories include US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, historian Rashid Khalidi and legal scholar Noura Erakat.
“We adamantly reject any attempt to diminish, misrepresent or justify anti-Semitism, Nazi crimes against humanity or historical revisionism vis-a-vis the Holocaust,” they wrote.
The letter follows the surfacing of a video last week in which the Palestinian president said Nazis killed millions of Jews “because of usury and money” rather than anti-Semitism.
The remarks made to senior members of his Fatah party in the seat of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah were swiftly condemned by the European Union and Germany as well as Israel.
But Fatah leapt to the defense of its leader, describing the letter as a “statement of shame” in comments published by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa on Tuesday.
The PLO’s legislative arm, the Palestinian National Council, described the letter as “political and intellectual terrorism against our people,” Wafa reported.
Abbas, 87, has previously made similar comments downplaying the systematic killing of Jews during World War II.
The president has held office for more than 18 years and in 2021 blamed Israel for the indefinite postponement of elections.

Bahrain prisoners end hunger strike after authorities meet demands

Bahrain prisoners end hunger strike after authorities meet demands
Bahrain prisoners end hunger strike after authorities meet demands
  • The National Institution of Human Rights said other services needed some time to process or legislative action
MANAMA: Hundreds of inmates at the Jau Reform and Rehabilitation Center have ended their monthlong hunger strike in Bahrain after the government fulfilled the promised changes, state news agency BNA reported.

In a statement, the National Institution of Human Rights (NIHR) said the prisoners ended their hunger strike after the authorities extended visiting hours, increased hours inmates have access to daylight, increased phone access, and improved healthcare services at the prison.

The NIHR acknowledged that “other services needed some time to process or legislative action.”

Comments from the prisoners about the improved health services “were documented by the team and will be presented to the relevant authorities in Government hospitals,” the NIHR statement added.

The institution said it will follow up on all matters related to the rights of inmates and pledged to consider all their demands “to ensure that they enjoy their rights stipulated in national legislation and relevant international standards.”

Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans

Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans
Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans
  • Biden administration issued blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money
  • Tehran and Washington appear to signal the prisoner swap is progressing
DUBAI: Iran on Tuesday identified the five prisoners it hopes to see freed in the United States in exchange for five Iranian-Americans now held in Tehran and billions in assets once held by South Korea.
The acknowledgment by the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York comes as the Biden administration has issued a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of US sanctions.
The moves by both Tehran and Washington appear to signal the prisoner swap is progressing as the money once held in South Korean won is converted into euros and moved to Qatar, where Iran will be able to use it for humanitarian purposes.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Ali Karimi Magham, a spokesman for the Iranian mission, confirmed the list of prisoners that Tehran wants released.
The five sought by the Iranians are:
— Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi, an Iranian charged in 2021 with allegedly failing to register as a foreign agent on Iran’s behalf while lobbying US officials on issues like nuclear policy;
— Mehrdad Ansari, an Iranian sentenced to 63 months in prison in 2021 for obtaining equipment that could be used in missiles, electronic warfare, nuclear weapons and other military gear;
— Amin Hasanzadeh, an Iranian and permanent resident of the United States whom prosecutors charged in 2019 with allegedly stealing engineering plans from his employer to send to Iran;
— Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, an Iranian charged in 2021 over allegedly unlawfully exporting laboratory equipment to Iran; and
— Kambiz Attar Kashani, an Iranian-American sentenced in February to 30 months in prison for purchasing “sophisticated, top-tier US electronic equipment and software” through front companies in the United Arab Emirates.
The US State Department declined to comment, citing “the sensitivity of this ongoing process.”
The news website Al-Monitor, relying on a statement from the Iranian mission, first reported the Iranians’ identities on Monday.
On the US side, Washington seeks the release of Siamak Namazi, who was detained in Iran in 2015 and later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence.
The fourth and fifth prisoners were not identified. All five are under house arrest at a hotel in Tehran.
US Republicans have criticized the possibility of an exchange, which is under discussion amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over its nuclear program, as well as a series of ship seizures and attacks attributed to Tehran.
The Pentagon is considering a plan to put US troops on board commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of all oil shipments pass moving out of the Arabian Gulf.
A major deployment of US sailors and Marines, alongside F-35s, F-16s and other military aircraft, is also underway in the region. Meanwhile, Iran supplies Russia with the bomb-carrying drones Moscow uses to target sites during its war in Ukraine.

Iraq moves against Iranian Kurdish groups: Minister

Iraq moves against Iranian Kurdish groups: Minister
Iraq moves against Iranian Kurdish groups: Minister
  • Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region hosts camps and rear bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish factions, which Iran has accused of serving Western or Israeli interests in the past
BAGHDAD: Iraq has begun taking Iranian Kurdish opposition groups away from the country’s border with Iran, its chief diplomat said on Tuesday, after Iran warned that its neighbor must take action.
“The necessary measures have been taken to remove these groups from the border areas, and they have been settled in distant camps in the center of Kurdistan,” an autonomous northern region of Iraq, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told a press conference.
A year ago, Tehran launched several deadly missile and drone strikes on Iraq’s Kurdistan region.
The strikes came just after protests began in Iran over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurd arrested for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic’s strict dress code.
Tehran accused the Kurdish groups in Iraq of fomenting the protests.
Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region hosts camps and rear bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish factions, which Iran has accused of serving Western or Israeli interests in the past.
In March, the two countries signed a “security” agreement covering their common border.
Tehran last month said that, under the deal, Iraq should disarm the groups before September 19, remove them from their bases and transfer them to camps.
“The September 19 deadline will under no circumstances be extended,” and Iran will “assume its responsibility” if Iraq does not comply, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at the time.
Without raising the question of disarmament, Hussein said his country had “begun implementing the agreement” and that he would bring this message to Tehran during a visit on Wednesday.
“We expect from the Iranian side that they do not turn to violence against Kurdistan or against the sovereignty of Iraq,” he emphasised.
Hussein said negotiations with Iran would focus on how “to stop these opposition groups from crossing the border and using weapons against the Iranian government.”
They would also address the importance of “avoiding threats of violence, and threats of bombing certain areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.”
Until now, the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan has not spoken publicly about implementation of these measures, even though several meetings between officials of the Kurdistan region and Iran have taken place.
 

 

