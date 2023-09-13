You are here

New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah

The project will have a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic meters per day and a length of 150 km with the aim of transferring drinkable water to the two holy cities. File
The project will have a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic meters per day and a length of 150 km with the aim of transferring drinkable water to the two holy cities. File
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah

New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost Saudi Arabia’s water infrastructure, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. will build and operate pipelines to Madinah and Makkah.

This comes after AWPT signed a build-operate-transfer agreement with Saudi Water Partnership Co. for the Rayis-Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline project.

The project will have a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic meters per day and a length of 150 km with the aim of transferring drinkable water to the two holy cities.

The project is set to be completed within 30 months of construction with commercial operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The contract value stands at SR7.7 billion ($2 billion) with the financial impact of the project set to be in the fourth quarter of this year.

In July, AWPT signed a SR28.97 billion contract to operate and maintain water projects in the suburbs of Hafar Al-Batin.

Additionally, in April, it secured a substantial operation and maintenance contract worth SR1.62 billion from the National Water Co.

The goal of the agreement is to operate and maintain three sewage treatment centers in Riyadh, including plants in Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha.

Topics: Saudi Arabia water transmission

ACWA Power inks deals with Chinese firms to boost green energy collaboration 

ACWA Power inks deals with Chinese firms to boost green energy collaboration 
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power inks deals with Chinese firms to boost green energy collaboration 

ACWA Power inks deals with Chinese firms to boost green energy collaboration 
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a significant move for the global green energy landscape, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed memorandums of understanding with two major Chinese firms.

These agreements encompass green hydrogen and ammonia production, as well as global renewable energy initiatives and integrated smart energy solutions, according to a press release. 

The MOUs were formalized with China Southern Power Grid International Co., a state-owned entity, and MingYang Smart Energy Group, a clean energy integrated solutions provider.  

The signings took place during the China–Saudi Arabia Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference held in Riyadh, the release added.

In his keynote address at the conference, Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, highlighted the growing economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China.  

He expressed his firm’s commitment to furthering this collaboration, emphasizing its role in building a sustainable future.  

“We are excited to continue working with our Chinese partners to build a more sustainable future. Signing the two MoUs will strengthen our collaboration in green hydrogen and ammonia, global renewable energies, and integrated smart energies,” said Abunayyan. 

He added that ACWA Power is committed to contributing to the energy transition under Vision 2030, and said: “We believe that our partnership with Chinese companies is essential to this effort as they have played a significant role in the development of renewable energy in Saudi Arabia.”  

ACWA Power has a history of successful collaborations with Chinese companies, including the installation of Central Asia’s largest wind turbine in partnership with China Energy Engineering Corp.  

Additionally, the company awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the Rabigh 4 desalination project to a consortium comprising Power China, SEPCOIII, and WETICO.  

Furthermore, ACWA Power has initiated innovative projects in local renewable energy and storage development in cooperation with Huawei Digital Power, the press release added. 

The company has previously signed multiple MOUs with major Chinese entities, including China Southern Power Grid International Co., during the first China-Arab Summit.

Topics: ACWA Power China Southern Power Grid International Co China–Saudi Arabia Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference

KSA’s Aljazira Capital, Osus establish real estate investment fund 

KSA’s Aljazira Capital, Osus establish real estate investment fund 
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

KSA’s Aljazira Capital, Osus establish real estate investment fund 

KSA’s Aljazira Capital, Osus establish real estate investment fund 
Updated 3 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost mixed-use projects in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Aljazira Capital and Osus Real Estate Co. have launched a private closed-end real estate investment fund with a target investment volume of more than SR1.7 billion ($453.2 million). 

Launched on the sidelines of Cityscape Global held in Riyadh, the initiative will mainly focus on the development of multi-purpose projects in the northern region of Riyadh, including residential, hotel, office, and commercial properties. 

The CEO and managing director of Aljazira Capital explained that the primary objective of the fund is to boost the growth of investors’ capital, by the acquisition of land in the northern part of Riyadh and developing high-quality, integrated service projects, Argaam reported. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate funding

Russia eyes stronger economic ties with India

Russia eyes stronger economic ties with India
Updated 11 min 41 sec ago
Salam Al-Obaidy

Russia eyes stronger economic ties with India

Russia eyes stronger economic ties with India
Updated 11 min 41 sec ago
Salam Al-Obaidy

VLADIVOSTOK: Describing India as a “longstanding friend of Russia,” a top Russian official stressed the need for strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Alexei Chekunov, Russian minister of development of the Far East and Arctic, was speaking at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday in Vladivostok.

The minister highlighted the importance of his country’s ties with New Delhi calling it a “business, cultural, and political partner.”

The trade volume between the two countries between January and May 2023 amounted to $27.1 billion, data from the Indian Ministry of Trade and Industry showed.

A special session was organized at the forum to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties and identify challenges hampering the growth of business between the two countries. Participants of the discussion sought to explore the potential areas of investment on both sides.

Chekunov said that the trade between the two countries is growing rapidly, as India is “our key and most reliable trading partners.”

It would be pertinent to mention that the trade volume between Russia and India exceeded $35 billion in 2022, 2.5 times more than in the previous year.

The minister also expressed his country’s desire to explore investment opportunities across different sectors in the Far East.

He said Indian investors have hands-on experience in implementing projects in the Far East and their expertise can prove to be very helpful as several new projects are being planned in sectors such as mining, shipbuilding, gas chemistry, logistics, pharmaceuticals, construction and development.

Representatives from both countries also discussed ways to diversify and expand cooperation beyond the traditional fuel and energy sector.

With the emphasis on the development of the Eastern Sea Corridor and cooperation within the framework of the Northern Sea Route, opportunities for investors from India and other countries in different sectors are set to receive a boost.

Participants of the discussion agreed that multiparty cooperation within the framework of the expanded BRICS will open up new growth opportunities for Russia and India and turn this community (BRICS+) into a leading global economic bloc.

Topics: Russia India business economy trade

Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  

Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  
Updated 40 min 32 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  

Closing bell: TASI slips 34.03 points to close at 11,122  
Updated 40 min 32 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Wednesday, losing 34.03 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 11,122.23. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.34 billion ($1.69 billion) as 108 stocks advanced, while 107 retreated.     

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 147.38 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 22,512.97. 

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 9.05 points, or 0.63 percent, to reach 1,433.58. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co., whose share price surged 9.93 percent to SR21.04.    

Sumou Real Estate Co. was the second-best performer, whose share price soared 7.73 percent to SR50.20.     

Other top gainers include Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., whose share prices increased 5.97 percent and 5.83 percent to SR20.60 and SR138, respectively. 

The worst performer was Leejam Sports Co., whose share price dropped 6.18 percent to SR133.60.     

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s share price declined 3.49 percent to SR85.70. 

Other poor performers included Americana Restaurants International PLC and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices shed 3.49 percent and 3.31 percent, respectively. 

On Nomu, Al Rashid Industrial Co. was the top gainer, with its share price surging 30 percent to SR42.25. 

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. took the biggest hit on the parallel market, as its share price slipped 5 percent to SR41.80.    

On the announcement front, Saudi Fisheries Co. disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. 

The company narrowed its net loss in the first half to SR4.94 million from SR7.37 million in the same period a year ago. 

According to a bourse filing, the company’s net loss narrowed due to recognizing losses from the fair valuation of investment properties and increased sales and administrative expenses. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 
Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 

GCC-Pakistan free trade agreement vital for economic interests: Al-Budaiwi 
Updated 23 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The free trade agreement being negotiated between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Pakistan is of great importance in advancing mutual economic and commercial interests, according to the organization’s secretary-general. 

Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said potential deal is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening the economic ties between the GCC states and Pakistan. 

During a phone call with Pakistan’s caretaker foreign minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Al-Budaiwi emphasized the importance of this agreement, which is set to be signed soon.  

He stated that it would substantially benefit both sides by promoting their common economic and commercial interests. 

The secretary-general and Jilani also discussed the strong bilateral relations between GCC countries and Pakistan, and how exploring ways to further develop these relations in various fields would be for the benefit of both parties. 

In March, senior Pakistani diplomats met with top GCC officials in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss the modalities of a free trade deal.

The two sides signed a framework agreement to discuss the issue in August 2004, although only a few rounds of negotiations were held in the subsequent years. However, the GCC and Pakistan resumed talks in 2021. 

A year later,  representatives held technical-level talks to examine the possibility of signing a free trade agreement, which would help Pakistan boost its exports to the six-country bloc, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. 

Pakistan has been facing major economic challenges amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves and fast-depreciating national currency. While the country has been striving to secure external financing by negotiating with global lenders like the International Monetary Fund, it needs to increase its exports as a long-term solution to its financial problems. 

According to former Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Awadh Al-Asseri, the Asian country has always prioritized economic, defense, and cultural relations with the Kingdom and other Gulf nations. 

“This historically rooted relationship is based on the common bonds of religion and culture, mutually beneficial economic needs, and shared strategic interests in regional stability and global peace,” Asseri said in his Arab News published in July. 

Pakistani industrialists and economists also believe the free trade agreement is vital for the country to increase multilateral trade volumes. 

“The FTA with GCC should have been signed much earlier because these are major economies, especially the UAE is our major trading partner, as our high-end imports are mostly coming from UAE,” Vaqar Ahmed, joint executive director at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute, told Arab News in July 2022.

Pakistan already has free trade agreements with China, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Pakistan trade talks

