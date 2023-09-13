New water transmission project launched for Makkah, Madinah

RIYADH: In a bid to boost Saudi Arabia’s water infrastructure, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. will build and operate pipelines to Madinah and Makkah.

This comes after AWPT signed a build-operate-transfer agreement with Saudi Water Partnership Co. for the Rayis-Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline project.

The project will have a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic meters per day and a length of 150 km with the aim of transferring drinkable water to the two holy cities.

The project is set to be completed within 30 months of construction with commercial operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The contract value stands at SR7.7 billion ($2 billion) with the financial impact of the project set to be in the fourth quarter of this year.

In July, AWPT signed a SR28.97 billion contract to operate and maintain water projects in the suburbs of Hafar Al-Batin.

Additionally, in April, it secured a substantial operation and maintenance contract worth SR1.62 billion from the National Water Co.

The goal of the agreement is to operate and maintain three sewage treatment centers in Riyadh, including plants in Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha.