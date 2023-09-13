Container volume at Saudi ports increase 4.8%

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed an annual surge of 4.79 percent in cargo operations in August 2023, recording a total of 721,629 containers, according to official figures.

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, attributed the growth to ongoing development efforts aimed at improving operational and logistical performance. 

In August 2023, the number of exported containers climbed by 5.98 percent to 218,051 containers, up from 205,740 containers in the same month a year ago. 

Additionally, the number of imported containers climbed by 1.91 percent, reaching 226,738 containers.

Transshipment containers increased 6.29 percent yearly to 276,840 in August 2023, up from 260,447 in the same month of 2022. 

Food cargo fell by 29.48 percent in August 2023, to 1,570,665 tons, compared to 2,227,104 tons in the same month last year. 

Overall cargo handled by Mawani also decreased by 17.2 percent and totaled 24,118,698 tons of goods as opposed to 29,128,327 tons during the same period last year. 

General cargo reached a total of 609,007 tons, solid bulk cargo accounted for 3,865,565 tons, and liquid bulk cargo amounted to 11,689,841 tons. 

The ports also recorded a surge of 273.82 percent in livestock to 557,849 cattle heads in August 2023, compared with 149,230 in the same period last year.  

Maritime traffic increased by 8 percent to about 1,026 ships compared to 950 in August 2022. 

RIYADH: The historic city of AlUla in Saudi Arabia is set to play host to a Marriott International Autograph Collection property.    

AlUla Development Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, has inked an agreement with Marriott International to launch a 250-room hotel in the heart of AlUla. The property will be situated adjacent to the AlUla Museum and opposite the Farmer’s Market, covering an area of 22,635 sq. meters.    

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the Autograph Collection hotel will not only offer rooms but also feature suites and an array of recreational and entertainment amenities. These include four dining establishments, a spa, a swimming pool, as stated in a press release.   

The agreement was signed by Naif Al-Hamdan, UDC’s managing director, and Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International in Riyadh.    

Commenting on the deal, Al-Hamdan said that this collaboration aligns with their objective of enhancing the hospitality, tourism, and real estate sectors in AlUla and ensuring an “unforgettable experience” for their visitors.     

“AlUla Development Company is committed to building on AlUla’s extraordinary heritage, history and natural beauty through sustainable development and will contribute to the economic diversification and tourism goals of the Kingdom, in line with PIF’s strategy and Vision 2030 – and this is just another step in that direction,” he added. 

Walia said that they are delighted to work with UDC to bring Autograph Collection Hotels to “an exciting destination for global travelers to discover in Saudi Arabia.”  

“We look forward to building this relationship with UDC and continuing to support the growth of the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia,” he added  

This move comes as the UDC is making efforts to position AlUla as a premier tourist and cultural hub while driving sustainable development in the historic city, aligning with the Kingdom’s tourism goals in Vision 2030.  

The UDC is set to develop and manage a large portfolio encompassing hospitality, residential, retail, commercial, and infrastructure assets. This includes planned projects in AlUla that will result in the creation of over 7,500 hotel rooms, 5,000 residential units, a staff village comprising more than 1,000 units, and essential supporting infrastructure. 

With a global portfolio of over 290 hotels, Autograph Collection aims to offer “singular and special experiences,” as AlUla hotel marks its second property in the Kingdom.  

RIYADH: In a bid to boost Saudi Arabia’s water infrastructure, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. will build and operate pipelines to Madinah and Makkah.

This comes after AWPT signed a build-operate-transfer agreement with Saudi Water Partnership Co. for the Rayis-Rabigh independent water transmission pipeline project.

The project will have a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic meters per day and a length of 150 km with the aim of transferring drinkable water to the two holy cities.

The project is set to be completed within 30 months of construction with commercial operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The contract value stands at SR7.7 billion ($2 billion) with the financial impact of the project set to be in the fourth quarter of this year.

In July, AWPT signed a SR28.97 billion contract to operate and maintain water projects in the suburbs of Hafar Al-Batin.

Additionally, in April, it secured a substantial operation and maintenance contract worth SR1.62 billion from the National Water Co.

The goal of the agreement is to operate and maintain three sewage treatment centers in Riyadh, including plants in Manfouha Northern, Manfouha Eastern, and Al-Manfouha.

RIYADH: In a significant move for the global green energy landscape, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed memorandums of understanding with two major Chinese firms.

These agreements encompass green hydrogen and ammonia production, as well as global renewable energy initiatives and integrated smart energy solutions, according to a press release. 

The MOUs were formalized with China Southern Power Grid International Co., a state-owned entity, and MingYang Smart Energy Group, a clean energy integrated solutions provider.  

The signings took place during the China–Saudi Arabia Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference held in Riyadh, the release added.

In his keynote address at the conference, Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, highlighted the growing economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and China.  

He expressed his firm’s commitment to furthering this collaboration, emphasizing its role in building a sustainable future.  

“We are excited to continue working with our Chinese partners to build a more sustainable future. Signing the two MoUs will strengthen our collaboration in green hydrogen and ammonia, global renewable energies, and integrated smart energies,” said Abunayyan. 

He added that ACWA Power is committed to contributing to the energy transition under Vision 2030, and said: “We believe that our partnership with Chinese companies is essential to this effort as they have played a significant role in the development of renewable energy in Saudi Arabia.”  

ACWA Power has a history of successful collaborations with Chinese companies, including the installation of Central Asia’s largest wind turbine in partnership with China Energy Engineering Corp.  

Additionally, the company awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the Rabigh 4 desalination project to a consortium comprising Power China, SEPCOIII, and WETICO.  

Furthermore, ACWA Power has initiated innovative projects in local renewable energy and storage development in cooperation with Huawei Digital Power, the press release added. 

The company has previously signed multiple MOUs with major Chinese entities, including China Southern Power Grid International Co., during the first China-Arab Summit.

RIYADH: In a bid to boost mixed-use projects in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Aljazira Capital and Osus Real Estate Co. have launched a private closed-end real estate investment fund with a target investment volume of more than SR1.7 billion ($453.2 million). 

Launched on the sidelines of Cityscape Global held in Riyadh, the initiative will mainly focus on the development of multi-purpose projects in the northern region of Riyadh, including residential, hotel, office, and commercial properties. 

The CEO and managing director of Aljazira Capital explained that the primary objective of the fund is to boost the growth of investors’ capital, by the acquisition of land in the northern part of Riyadh and developing high-quality, integrated service projects, Argaam reported. 

VLADIVOSTOK: Describing India as a “longstanding friend of Russia,” a top Russian official stressed the need for strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Alexei Chekunov, Russian minister of development of the Far East and Arctic, was speaking at the 8th Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday in Vladivostok.

The minister highlighted the importance of his country’s ties with New Delhi calling it a “business, cultural, and political partner.”

The trade volume between the two countries between January and May 2023 amounted to $27.1 billion, data from the Indian Ministry of Trade and Industry showed.

A special session was organized at the forum to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties and identify challenges hampering the growth of business between the two countries. Participants of the discussion sought to explore the potential areas of investment on both sides.

Chekunov said that the trade between the two countries is growing rapidly, as India is “our key and most reliable trading partners.”

It would be pertinent to mention that the trade volume between Russia and India exceeded $35 billion in 2022, 2.5 times more than in the previous year.

The minister also expressed his country’s desire to explore investment opportunities across different sectors in the Far East.

He said Indian investors have hands-on experience in implementing projects in the Far East and their expertise can prove to be very helpful as several new projects are being planned in sectors such as mining, shipbuilding, gas chemistry, logistics, pharmaceuticals, construction and development.

Representatives from both countries also discussed ways to diversify and expand cooperation beyond the traditional fuel and energy sector.

With the emphasis on the development of the Eastern Sea Corridor and cooperation within the framework of the Northern Sea Route, opportunities for investors from India and other countries in different sectors are set to receive a boost.

Participants of the discussion agreed that multiparty cooperation within the framework of the expanded BRICS will open up new growth opportunities for Russia and India and turn this community (BRICS+) into a leading global economic bloc.

