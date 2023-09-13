Driving ambition: Young Saudis win at Formula 1 for Schools World Finals

You are here

Jasmine Bager

  • Oryx team from Dhahran awarded prize for innovative thinking
  • Aramco representative praises ‘designers and engineers of our future’
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Team Oryx from Dhahran picked up the Innovative Thinking Award at the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals in Singapore on Wednesday.

The prize was awarded for the team’s creativity in enterprise, management, engineering and verbal presentation and overall excellence in their innovative thinking.

The international competition opened in the city state on Sunday. This year was the second in a row that a Saudi team had taken part with the support of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and sponsorship by Saudi Aramco.

Hosted by Formula 1 commentator David Croft, the awards ceremony, which lasted almost two hours, was livestreamed via YouTube.

“I want to say I’m so impressed with what you know and what you do with that knowledge. The future of F1 is very safe,” he said.

Khalid Zamil, who attended the award ceremony on behalf of Aramco, acknowledged the role of parents and teachers in supporting the finalists and his company’s commitment to advancing education in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

“There’s a lot of bright young people in the world, including all of you here, that are going to be the designers and engineers of our future,” Zamil said.

“We need you to shape the future. I wish you the best of luck on your journey and that your participation at this edition of F1 Schools World Finals will inspire your success.”

The Saudi teams, comprising 18 students, went to Singapore after completing eight months of local, regional and semi-final contests. Teams Shaheen and Oryx from Dhahran and the Abiyya team from Riyadh qualified for the international competition alongside 68 other teams from 29 countries around the world.

All of the teams were required to create an F1 model car.

Noura Al-Zamil, manager of programs at Ithra offered encouragement to the participants prior to their departure.

“The students’ participation in the F1 in Schools competition in Singapore affirms the center’s vision and mission to support the youth, to help elevate their skills in engineering and mathematics, emphasizing the program’s STEM approach that develops students’ creativity and intellectual prowess, and foresees a promising pioneering future,” she said.

At a ceremony held at the Ithra headquarters in Dhahran in June to select the three Saudi teams, Andrew Denford, the founder and chairman of F1 in Schools, told Arab News: “I’ve just attended the first ever Saudi Arabia national final, it’s been absolutely incredible. We’re over the moon.”

Updated 57 min 53 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi 

Malta ambassador to the Kingdom aims to re-strengthen ties

Malta ambassador to the Kingdom aims to re-strengthen ties
  • Dr. Clive Aquilina Spagnol: I went personally to the travel agents to promote Malta as a tourist destination
  • Spagnol: Hopefully we will have the University of Malta accredited here, so that Saudi students can go to Malta, study, come back and use their degree
Updated 57 min 53 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi 

RIYADH: Ambassador of Malta to Saudi Arabia Dr. Clive Aquilina Spagnol aims to use his tenure to strengthen Saudi-Maltese ties in tourism, education, trade and culture.

“The mission here is a very old mission, it goes back to 1985, it’s a very old mission ... the relationship between the Kingdom and Malta (has been) going on for quite a while,” Spagnol told Arab News.

Discussing the evolution of Saudi-Maltese relations the ambassador highlighted that there was a period where the two countries had experienced something of a slowdown.

“They (relations) were still good but they weren’t active. It didn’t mean they were going through a problematic phase, they just went into a sleeping mode,” he said.

The ambassador explained that in the 1990s Malta’s foreign policy was more focused on the European Union and becoming a member of the EU.

“Now that we are a fully fledged member of the EU and it’s been almost 20 years … we are tending to look outside the perimeter,” he said.

Spagnol added there has been an increase in Saudi diplomatic and business activity, too, in the last five years.

“We see a lot more engagement from KSA. (The Kingdom) is reaching out to the world, and that encourages us to engage with the Kingdom.”

Spagnol added that the increased areas of engagement between Saudi Arabia and Malta include tourism and education.

“The core value (of Malta) lies in the history and in the culture,” he stressed.

The ambassador explained that, as part of his efforts to strengthen Saudi-Malta cooperation, he personally visited travel agents in the Kingdom to highlight tourism opportunities “because no one knew about Malta and still today not a lot of people hear about Malta.

“I wanted to take Malta outside these walls and I went personally to the travel agents to promote Malta as a tourist destination.”

Spagnol added that Malta is a welcoming, family friendly country and safe for Muslim tourists to visit.

Another area that cooperation between the two countries extends to is education, which Spagnol called a major “wavelength” he is working to strengthen.

“Hopefully we will have the University of Malta accredited here, so that Saudi students can go to Malta, study, come back and use their degree,” he said, adding that he is working closely with the Saudi Ministry of Education to get the process finalized by the end of the year.

The Maltese minister of education met with his Saudi counterpart in January in Riyadh to discuss bilateral ties further.

“Education and medical care in Malta is of (a) high standard,” the ambassador said.

Discussing the past colonization of Malta by Britain, the ambassador said: “You have to look at the positive side, every cloud has a silver lining.”

Touching upon the investment and social benefits, including healthcare, the British had brought to his island nation, Spagnol added: “Many people denounce colonialism but although we were colonized there was a lot of (benefits) out of colonialism.” 

The ambassador also touched upon the possibility for a growth in trade between Malta and Saudi Arabia.

“There is trade between Malta and Saudi without being so visible. Even on the shelves of the market you will find many ‘Made in Malta’ products in terms of food.”

Spagnol noted that the first Maltese hotel, called the Corinthia, will open in Saudi Arabia in Diriyah in 2026, adding that he wanted to see further examples of cultural exchange between the two countries, citing Malta’s strong cultural heritage.

“We would like to see more, for example, exhibits being shown here. Maltese in (Saudi Arabia) and Saudi exhibits in Malta,” he said.

Riyadh deputy inaugurates car initiative for disabilities association

Riyadh deputy inaugurates car initiative for disabilities association
Updated 13 September 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

Riyadh deputy inaugurates car initiative for disabilities association

Riyadh deputy inaugurates car initiative for disabilities association
  • The initiative — the first of its kind in the Middle East — will provide specially designed cars for people with disabilities
  • The sensory car aims to help people with disabilities
Updated 13 September 2023
Sulafa Al-Khunaizi

RIYADH: Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday inaugurated the “Sensory Car” initiative launched by the Friends of People with Disabilities Association in cooperation with Saudi Aramco and the Ehsan platform.
The Friends of People with Disabilities Association aims to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.
The initiative — the first of its kind in the Middle East — will provide specially designed cars for people with disabilities.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Prince Mohammed said that the sensory car is safe and is equipped with tools designed to aid drivers with disabilities through sensory stimuli that engage with an individual’s sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell.
The sensory car aims to help people with disabilities who face difficulties in mobility or experience sensory disorders in social interactions.
Attendants at the launch event included Ghadeer bint Abdullah bin Saud, chairman of the association’s board of directors; Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Mulhim, vice president for Aramco’s public affairs; and Ibrahim Al-Husseini, CEO of Ehsan.

King Salman reserve welcomes births of 27 wild animals

King Salman reserve welcomes births of 27 wild animals
Updated 13 September 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

King Salman reserve welcomes births of 27 wild animals

King Salman reserve welcomes births of 27 wild animals
Updated 13 September 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The joint efforts of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority and the National Center for Wildlife Development have resulted in the births of 27 wild animals this year.

They include 19 Rhim gazelles, seven ibex, and one Arabian oryx, the authority said.

As part of the programs to resettle endangered species in their natural habitats, a variety of animals have been released in three primary conservation areas of the reserve — Al-Khunfah, Al-Tubayq and Harrat Al-Harra.

The births in various areas of the reserve represent a significant environmental achievement. They contribute to maintaining the balance of the environment, enriching biodiversity, and preserving their species.

Covering an area of 130,700 sq. km, the Kingdom’s largest reserve is home to a diverse range of wildlife including 350 species of mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

The new births include 19 Rhim gazelles, seven ibex, and one Arabian oryx. (Supplied)

Among prominent species found in the reserve are Arabian sand gazelles, Arabian wolves and foxes, wildcats, sand cats, wild rabbits, bustards, golden eagles, owls and curlews.

The reserve has intensified its efforts in response to the significant decline in the numbers of these species in the region over the past few decades, attributed to various environmental pressures, overhunting, and loss of vegetation.

The authority works to protect and encourage wildlife by conserving biodiversity and reintroducing endangered species back into their natural habitats.

Fahad Al-Shuwaier, director general of communications at the authority, said joint cooperation and integration between the responsible authorities in the Kingdom, aimed at protecting and conserving species threatened by extinction, was at the forefront of measures being taken.

“The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority and the National Center for Wildlife Development are repopulating these species by adopting the best scientific practices and standards, as well as conducting species-specific studies,” he said.

“This cooperation allows these species to have access to the best opportunities available for their natural survival, reproduction, and ensures their continuity by increasing their numbers in their natural habitats.”

After an absence of 90 years from its natural environment in the north of Saudi Arabia, the reserve celebrated the first-ever birth of a wild Arabian Oryx in June 2022.

Situated near to the border with Jordan, it was recently added to the World Database on Protected Areas, becoming the first Saudi reserve to be registered on the site. The database serves as the official source for statistics on protected land and is used by government agencies and international organizations.

The authority has also made extensive efforts to maintain the environmental balance. More than 900,000 seedlings have been planted in various areas of the reserve.

Saudi foreign minister receives phone call from Malaysian counterpart

Saudi foreign minister receives phone call from Malaysian counterpart
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister receives phone call from Malaysian counterpart

Saudi foreign minister receives phone call from Malaysian counterpart
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, received a phone call on Wednesday from Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zimbari Abdul Qadir.

During the call, the ministers reviewed cooperation relations and ways to enhance them to serve the aspirations of the two countries.

They also discussed the most important developments on the regional and international arenas, and the efforts made in this regard.

KSrelief launches new humanitarian projects in Yemen

KSrelief launches new humanitarian projects in Yemen
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

KSrelief launches new humanitarian projects in Yemen

KSrelief launches new humanitarian projects in Yemen
  • Back-to-School project to benefit 13,300 students in several Yemen governorates
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed three agreements to operate new projects in Yemen, state news agency SPA reported.

The Kingdom’s aid agency will start operating the Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center in Aden, which is expected to benefit more than 3,500 people.

The center was the product of an agreement signed with International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association in Riyadh.

Abdullah Al-Muallem, director of the health and environmental aid department at KSrelief, said in a statement that the objective of this agreement is to provide specialized functional rehabilitation services to individuals with special needs who require prosthetic limbs, and assist them to find jobs.

The center will layout a treatment plan for each patient to provide the right prosthetic, and train medical staff as part of plans to reduce the migration of skilled personnel from war-torn Yemen.

In a separate agreement, KSrelief partnered with Prince Fahd bin Salman Charity Association for Kidney Failure Patients (Kellana) to establish Al-Yusr medical center that provides comprehensive kidney care in Yemen’s Hadramout.

The $5 million center is expected to provide free treatment to 579 kidney patients.

Al- Muallem said through high-quality services, the center aims to reduce deaths and improve the quality of life in Yemen. 

Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief assistant general supervisor, signed another agreement with a Yemen civil society organization to roll out the second phase of the ‘Back to School’ project across four cities in Yemen.

The project will benefit 13,300 Yemeni students in the governorates of Hajjah, Abyan, Hadramout, and Taiz’s Mayyun Island.

Under the agreement, 95 classrooms will be equipped with supplies and educational materials including bags and school uniforms.

The agreement includes jobs for low-income families, beneficiaries of prior training, through the manufacture of school bags.

The first phase of the project was implemented last year and included the provision of school uniforms and bags to 11,586 Yemeni students, and the rehabilitation of 23 schools in the Hadramout, Al-Mahra, Aden and Hajjah governorates.

The first phase increased access to safe basic and secondary education for Yemeni students, improved learning conditions, and reduced the dropout rate.

