Saudi deputy minister meets Pakistan's ambassador

Saudi deputy minister meets Pakistan’s ambassador
The meeting reviewed bilateral relations. (KSAMOFA)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Multilateral Affairs Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received the ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom, Ahmed Farooq, on Wednesday.

In a separate meeting, Saudi Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs Dr. Sami Al-Saleh received the ambassador of South Africa to the Kingdom, Mogobo David Magabe.

Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs, ambassador Ali Al-Yousef. met with the ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kingdom, Akram Karimi.

During these meetings, all sides reviewed bilateral relations between their countries, in addition to discussing regional and international developments of common concern.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan

Saudi florist perfecting the art of blossoming centerpieces

Saudi florist perfecting the art of blossoming centerpieces
Updated 11 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

  • Her flower studio, KAG, is based in Jeddah and is known for its creative contemporary designs that blossom with color
Updated 11 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Kholod Abughazalah, a Saudi florist, gets into the zone for each of her floral arrangements by turning on her favorite music, to create elaborate floral centerpieces for her clients.

Her flower studio, KAG, is based in Jeddah and is known for its creative contemporary designs that blossom with color.

Speaking about her process, Abughazalah said: “I just turn on jazz music and pick the flowers, choose the right vase then it goes like that. I focus mainly on how to display each flower and stem. When my design is finished, I imagine a big smile on the customer’s face.”

She added: “Flowers are basically beautiful on their own … I am using both monochromatic and polychromatic colors. I don’t restrict myself to any rules when using colors.

“I truly love dainty accents and color, and each stem has a unique shape. These elements are what inspire me.”

Abughazalah’s method of designing is inspired by the “delicacy of the flowers so that each branch and stem appears in its natural way.” She added that her clients often describe her arrangements as a “mini garden in a vase.”

The florist has developed a method for creating the perfect, organic arrangement, and the shape of the vase also plays an important role: “Whether it’s a vertical or horizontal shape, I start with larger flowers like dahlias, then smaller ones like ranunculus, and finish with airy flowers like clematis, so that the arrangement gives a natural organic look inspired by a garden.”

She describes her sanctuary as “a small studio based in Jeddah yet full of colors. I call it my ‘happy zone’.”

To ensure quality and attention to detail, Abughazalah says the studio “creates limited quantities to make sure each arrangement meets our standard.”

Before pursuing her career as a florist, Abughazalah worked as a supply chain lead for 13 years. But she opted to be in a career that allowed her to dive into her creativity.

Reflecting on the change in her path, she said: “I recognized that I was looking for a new adventure that challenged me and fed my creative soul. Since flowers had a big impact on me, embarking on a floral design journey naturally felt like the right journey.

“Simply, looking at the flowers makes me happy and smile. That’s why I decided to explore this path.”

She attended floral workshops in London and said she “felt inspired by other flower designers around the world. I believe that highlighting the nuances of nature allows each design to tell a unique story, and elicit a feeling.”

Abughzalah hopes to expand her project in the future by collaborating with her husband to make handmade vases. “I am planning with my husband to build a small pottery studio, then we can try our creativity in making pottery vases.”

She also hopes to expand to other parts of the Kingdom, especially as she gets a lot of customer requests from Riyadh. She added: “Because of the fact that I only use fresh imported flowers, it’s quite difficult to ship the arrangements outside Jeddah. So, that’s why I only serve in Jeddah. Hopefully, in the future, a new floral studio will be launched in Riyadh.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Flowers

Riyadh Laughs performers reflect on the Saudi roots of their journeys as comedians

Riyadh Laughs performers reflect on the Saudi roots of their journeys as comedians
Updated 7 min 57 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

  • The popularity of stand-up comedy has been steadily growing in Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 min 57 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Rehman Akhtar, whose comedy career began at the age of 11, thought it was over for him when he came to Saudi Arabia. He could not have been more wrong: Saudi Arabia’s stand-up comedy scene is thriving and attracting talents from around the world.

Born in Pakistan and raised in the UK, Akhtar emigrated to Saudi Arabia 22 years ago and is one of the earliest comedians to test the waters in the Kingdom.

Akhtar said: “When I came to Saudi Arabia in 2001, I felt that’s the end of my comedy career … I could not be more wrong. I found myself at the front of the Saudi comedy scene.”

The popularity of stand-up comedy has been steadily growing in Saudi Arabia. Although stand-up comedy shows in the Kingdom were once restricted, exclusive to private events, and unusual to the public, comedians like Akhtar continued to deliver jokes, developing this form of art over the years.

In a recent highlight in the comedy scene, the Royal Commission for Riyadh teamed up with Smile Entertainment — a company that has been a pioneer in stand-up comedy in the Kingdom since 2008 — to spread laughter and joy in the capital by inviting comedians to perform a series of stand-up shows at Riyadh Laughs. The schedule of 50 shows takes place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting at 8:15 p.m.

Speaking about his own approach to comedy back in the day, Akhtar said: “There were cultural norms, there were barriers, so I decided the only way I was going to survive in Saudi Arabia was to make the shows halal … So, we did Islamically compliant comedy shows.”

He spoke about the birth of the “Rehman and Friends” comedy show around 2009. They performed inside Aramco compounds before they took the show around the country and to other places.

“From this show grew people like Omar Hussein and Fahad Al-Butairi,” he noted.

Similarly, English comedian Adam Bloom was among the earliest to perform in Saudi Arabia as well. He is from London and has been in the field for 30 years. Adam’s first live show in the Kingdom was 15 years ago, and he performed his latest show recently at Riyadh Laughs.

Bloom said: “I did the first-ever stand-up comedy show in Saudi Arabia 15 years ago in Riyadh, and what an honor … Last time I came, which was last weekend, it was a return trip 15 years later to a very different Saudi Arabia.”

Commenting on how things have developed since he was last here, he added: “The audience 15 years ago would look like they are seeing something new. They would look and be like, ‘Oh, what is this man standing on stage, just being funny.’ This was unusual. But last weekend was like, ‘Ok, there is a comedian. Let’s see what he is going to say.’”

According to Bloom, the audience is now more perceptive. While he used to be more cautious with his jokes before, now he feels that people are more accepting and open-minded.

Both Akhtar and Bloom agreed, however, that comedians should remain respectful to the culture and the audience as some jokes can be considered “incitement to hatred” if the comedian is oblivious or reckless, Bloom said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts

Saudi authorities foil drug smuggling attempts
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

  • 39 tons of qat, 837 kg of hashish and 336,694 regulated medical tablets seized
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities thwarted attempts to smuggle drugs in Najran, Jazan, Asir, and the Eastern Province, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

General Directorate of Border Guard spokesperson Col. Misfer Al-Quraini said 39 tons of qat, 837 kg of hashish and 336,694 regulated medical tablets were seized by Saudi border guards.

Initial legal procedures have been taken against those allegedly involved in the smuggling attempts and seized items handed over to the authorities.

Saudi security forces are appealing to the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or dealing by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

Members of the public can also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or via email at [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.
 

Topics: Drug bust Saudi Border Guards

$18m ideas program launched to protect world’s coral reefs

$18m ideas program launched to protect world's coral reefs
Updated 13 September 2023
Ghadi Joudah

  • Global initiative aims to save coral reefs from extinction, combat climate change impacts
  • Saudi Arabia has pledged $98 million over the next 10 years to support coral reef research and development initiatives
Updated 13 September 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Officials behind an international initiative to protect coral reefs have invited new proposals for innovative preservation projects to be implemented under an $18 million round of funding.
The Coral Accelerator Program 2023, launched as part of the G20 Coral Research and Development Accelerator Platform, aims to support ground-breaking ideas to help save corals and reefs threatened by climate change and other environmental factors.
The deadline for proposal submissions is Nov. 10, and successful projects are expected to be rolled out in late 2024 in countries including Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Maldives, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Honduras, and the Philippines.
The Cordap platform was launched in 2020 by G20 nations to step up global research and development of coral reef restoration and conservation.
Saudi Arabia has already demonstrated its strong commitment to the preservation and protection of coral reefs around the world, pledging $98 million over the next 10 years to support research and development initiatives.
In April, a royal decree approved the creation of the Cordap Foundation that was officially launched in August. The nonprofit organization will serve as the financial arm of the Cordap.
Headquartered at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, in Thuwal, it became the first international operating foundation incorporated by the Kingdom, paving the way for other similar bodies to back Saudi efforts to address global challenges.
Two-thirds of the world’s coral reefs have already been lost due to human activity. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, between 70 and 90 percent of the remaining coral reefs could disappear in the next 10 to 15 years if no action is taken.
One in four marine species depend on coral reefs, while they also provide food, income, and coastal protection for 1 billion people. The global economic value of coral reefs has been estimated at around $10 trillion annually through ecosystem services and goods.
The Coral Accelerator Program, launched in 2022, received 89 proposals from around the globe and 14 projects have now been awarded, worth a total of $18 million.
Of last year’s 489 applicants, 51 percent of the lead proposals were from women, and 60 percent of the winners were from low- and middle-income countries, with funding spread across more than 20 nations.
The program is based on the core principles of ensuring that local communities benefit from accessible solutions, promoting global inclusivity, and encouraging the use of open-source solutions under free public licensing.
Carlos Duarte, executive director of Cordap and a KAUST professor, said: “Corals are the rainforests of the ocean, yet they are at risk of functional extinction in the next decade without urgent action.
“For the first time, an entire ecosystem that supports millions of species and people may be lost at the hands of humans.”
He noted that the Coral Accelerator Program 2023 would award projects that had the potential to significantly advance science and technology in high-need coral research areas, including coral aquaculture, cold-water corals, means to preserve and conserve existing corals and limit their early life mortality, as well as approaches that contributed to research and development capacity building.

Topics: Coral Accelerator Program 2023 Cordap Foundation King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Saudi envoy presents credentials to Brunei sultan

Saudi envoy presents credentials to Brunei sultan
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

  • Al-Buraithin conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Brunei Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Buraithin presented his credentials to Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The reception took place at the sultan’s official residence, Istana Nurul Iman, outside the capital city of Bandar Seri Bega.

During the meeting, Al-Buraithin conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who wished the government and people of Brunei continued progress and prosperity.

Sultan Haji conveyed similar greetings to the king and crown prince and wished the ambassador success in his new post.

Topics: Saudi ambassador Sultan of Brunei

