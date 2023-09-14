Ministry launches data platform to boost awareness of Saudi economy

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy ministry announced on Wednesday the beta launch of Data Saudi platform, with the aim of creating a consolidated reference for Saudi socioeconomic data, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Data Saudi will work to combine and integrates data points from credible local and global sources and provide users with better understanding of the economic landscape in the Kingdom.

The platform seeks to facilitate access to socioeconomic and sectoral data and enhance transparency of information regarding the national economy through collaboration with other government entities and in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

During the beta launch, Data Saudi will include key economic and social indexes, with the option to analyze the indicators at the national and regional levels.

The ministry works to further develop the platform through expanding data coverage to include diverse economic sectors.

It also works towards incorporating more advanced and interactive multimedia techniques, in addition to offering periodical publications.

Interested parties can explore the platform via the link: https://datasaudi.mep.gov.sa/