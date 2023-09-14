You are here

Ministry launches data platform to boost awareness of Saudi economy

Ministry launches data platform to boost awareness of Saudi economy
The platform seeks to facilitate access to socioeconomic and sectoral data. (Saudi economy ministry)
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Ministry launches data platform to boost awareness of Saudi economy

Ministry launches data platform to boost awareness of Saudi economy
  • It aims to create a consolidated reference for Saudi socioeconomic data
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy ministry announced on Wednesday the beta launch of Data Saudi platform, with the aim of creating a consolidated reference for Saudi socioeconomic data, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Data Saudi will work to combine and integrates data points from credible local and global sources and provide users with better understanding of the economic landscape in the Kingdom. 

The platform seeks to facilitate access to socioeconomic and sectoral data and enhance transparency of information regarding the national economy through collaboration with other government entities and in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

During the beta launch, Data Saudi will include key economic and social indexes, with the option to analyze the indicators at the national and regional levels. 

The ministry works to further develop the platform through expanding data coverage to include diverse economic sectors. 

It also works towards incorporating more advanced and interactive multimedia techniques, in addition to offering periodical publications.

Interested parties can explore the platform via the link: https://datasaudi.mep.gov.sa/

Topics: Saudi Arabia Data Saudi

Updated 32 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appoints 155 judges at Ministry of Justice

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appoints 155 judges at Ministry of Justice
Updated 32 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a royal order to promote and appoint 155 judges at the Ministry of Justice. 

Minister of Justice Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani said the royal order is testimony to the King’s support to the judiciary.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman

Riyadh region mayor attends Malaysian National Day event

Riyadh region mayor attends Malaysian National Day event
Updated 14 September 2023
SPA

Riyadh region mayor attends Malaysian National Day event

Riyadh region mayor attends Malaysian National Day event
Updated 14 September 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Riyadh Region mayor, attended a National Day event held by the Malaysian embassy.
The mayor was received by the Malaysian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, and a number of the embassy staff.
The event was attended by several diplomats in the Kingdom.

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Malaysia Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah

Saudi Arabia to localize 35% of private dental medicine sector in 2024

Saudi Arabia to localize 35% of private dental medicine sector in 2024
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to localize 35% of private dental medicine sector in 2024

Saudi Arabia to localize 35% of private dental medicine sector in 2024
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will localize 35% of the private dentistry sector starting March 10, 2024, the human resources and health ministries announced on Wednesday.

The HR ministry will help private sector entities to hire Saudis with a package of incentives that include supporting the recruitment process and backing training and qualification for new Saudi employees.

Private sector dental establishments will also have priority in support and employment programs provided by the Human Resources Development Fund. 

Through the move, the ministries aim to provide more job opportunities for citizens across the Kingdom.

The decision will work to create a an environment that supports a balanced labor market, increase local work force participation in the market, and improve productivity and performance, the health ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi ministry of justice: 315% increase in licenses granted to lawyers

Saudi ministry of justice: 315% increase in licenses granted to lawyers
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi ministry of justice: 315% increase in licenses granted to lawyers

Saudi ministry of justice: 315% increase in licenses granted to lawyers
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of practicing lawyers in Saudi Arabia has increase by 315% in seven years, the Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday.
The number of licenses granted to lawyers in 2023 was 15,936,  up from 3,844 in 2016, according to ministry official, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ministry said 3,844 licenses were granted to female lawyers, sharply up from the 102 accreditations issued seven years earlier.
The judicial sector in the Kingdom has witnessed rapid overhaul in recent years, including the approval by Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers, enhancing the principles of transparency and allowing foreign law firms to provide consultancy services pertaining to Saudi laws.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US, Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, cited the increasingly important role Saudi women lawyers play in the Kingdom's transformation.
Tweeting on the occasion of International Law Day on Wednesday, she wrote: “The legal field is just one of the many sectors where women are excelling in the Kingdom under #Vision_2030.”
A leader in business innovation and champion of women empowerment, Princess Reema was plucked from her post as deputy minister at the General Entertainment Authority to take office as ambassador to the US in early 2019, becoming the first female envoy in the Kingdom's history.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi judiciary

Saudi, Bahraini ministers discuss relations, cooperation

Saudi, Bahraini ministers discuss relations, cooperation
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi, Bahraini ministers discuss relations, cooperation

Saudi, Bahraini ministers discuss relations, cooperation
  • Pair reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways to increase cooperation
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, the Kingdom’s state minister and Cabinet member for Shoura Council affairs, met Ghanem bin Fadl Al-Buainain, Bahrain’s minister of shura and parliament affairs, in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The pair reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed ways to increase cooperation, exchange experiences and boost parliamentary work.

Bahrain’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al-Khalifa was also present at the meeting.
 

Topics: Bahrain Saudi Shoura Council

