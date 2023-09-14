Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 

RIYADH: In a move to revolutionize coffee farming in Jazan, Saudi Coffee Co. signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday with global tech giant Siemens to construct a smart factory in Jazan.

The partnership aims to construct a high-tech factory, leveraging Siemens’ electrification, automation and digitalization technologies.

Designed to meet the highest sustainability and efficiency standards, the factory will benefit farmers by providing complete visibility and control over their systems over one integrated platform.

The construction of this smart factory in Jazan aligns with ongoing development initiatives in the region, particularly in modern technology, water management solutions and advanced equipment.

“This partnership marks a defining moment for Saudi Coffee Co. in the coffee industry, as we are proud to be shedding light on the Kingdom’s coffee heritage and helping elevate local coffee production,” said Karim Chabara, CEO of Saudi Coffee Co., in a press statement.

He added: “We are delighted to join efforts with the private sector, leveraging their expertise to fully optimize our local resources and showcase our coffee heritage to the world.”

The statement further said factory operations would align with global sustainability standards, incorporating carbon capture, renewable energy, responsible waste management and eco-friendly packaging.

The company aims to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability through this venture.

“We are proud of our technology collaboration with Saudi Coffee Co., highlighting and developing coffee farming and manufacturing,” said Ahmad Hawsawi, CEO of Siemens in Saudi Arabia.

“Siemens is committed to transforming manufacturing facilities into intelligent and connected ecosystems based on real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance and seamless collaboration between machines and humans, leading to improved productivity, reduced costs, and enhanced product quality,” Hawsawi added.

The collaboration is consistent with the coffee maker’s strategy of partnering with the private and public sectors to introduce advanced technology into its production processes.

In April, Saudi Coffee Co. signed a MoU with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to elevate the industry to sustainable levels and develop a competitive national brand.

Under this agreement, Aramco will facilitate the coffee company to train farmers in the region and support the value chain of coffee products in the Kingdom.