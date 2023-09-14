You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7vuj

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to revolutionize coffee farming in Jazan, Saudi Coffee Co. signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday with global tech giant Siemens to construct a smart factory in Jazan.   

The partnership aims to construct a high-tech factory, leveraging Siemens’ electrification, automation and digitalization technologies.  

Designed to meet the highest sustainability and efficiency standards, the factory will benefit farmers by providing complete visibility and control over their systems over one integrated platform. 

The construction of this smart factory in Jazan aligns with ongoing development initiatives in the region, particularly in modern technology, water management solutions and advanced equipment. 

“This partnership marks a defining moment for Saudi Coffee Co. in the coffee industry, as we are proud to be shedding light on the Kingdom’s coffee heritage and helping elevate local coffee production,” said Karim Chabara, CEO of Saudi Coffee Co., in a press statement. 

He added: “We are delighted to join efforts with the private sector, leveraging their expertise to fully optimize our local resources and showcase our coffee heritage to the world.”   

The statement further said factory operations would align with global sustainability standards, incorporating carbon capture, renewable energy, responsible waste management and eco-friendly packaging.    

The company aims to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability through this venture.   

“We are proud of our technology collaboration with Saudi Coffee Co., highlighting and developing coffee farming and manufacturing,” said Ahmad Hawsawi, CEO of Siemens in Saudi Arabia. 

“Siemens is committed to transforming manufacturing facilities into intelligent and connected ecosystems based on real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance and seamless collaboration between machines and humans, leading to improved productivity, reduced costs, and enhanced product quality,” Hawsawi added. 

The collaboration is consistent with the coffee maker’s strategy of partnering with the private and public sectors to introduce advanced technology into its production processes. 

In April, Saudi Coffee Co. signed a MoU with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to elevate the industry to sustainable levels and develop a competitive national brand. 

Under this agreement, Aramco will facilitate the coffee company to train farmers in the region and support the value chain of coffee products in the Kingdom.   

Topics: Saudi Coffee company Siemens Jazan coffee

Related

Farmers winnow coffee beans on their family farm in Forquilha do Rio, municipality of Dores do Rio Preto, Espirito Santo, Brazil
Business & Economy
Brazilian coffee exports to Arab states jump 56.2%
Premier Fine Foods plans to establish 25 Barn’s Coffee outlets in Kuala Lumpur as its hub.
Corporate News
Saudi Arabia’s Barn’s Coffee plans 25 outlets in Malaysia

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  
Updated 13 min 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  
Updated 13 min 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: Trade relations between Oman and the UK are set to strengthen following a top-level ministerial meeting.   

The Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Oman Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef held discussions with Nigel Huddleston, the UK’s business minister, to explore avenues of joint collaboration between the nations, as reported by the Oman News Agency. 

During the meeting, the two countries reviewed indicators of intra-regional trade growth and explored strategies to further enhance it. Central to their discussions was the goal of increasing trade exchange and investments between Oman and the UK. 

The meeting took place in the “Invest in Oman” hall, a dedicated space that was launched earlier this year to serve as a unified gateway, offering integrated services to investors and presenting investment opportunities exceeding 1 million Omani rial ($2.6 million). 

Topics: Oman UK

Related

Sultan of Oman receives Saudi crown prince in Muscat
Saudi Arabia
Sultan of Oman receives Saudi crown prince in Muscat

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after falling in the previous session as markets turned their attention back to a tighter crude supply outlook for the rest of 2023, with demand set to stay robust through to next year, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $92.42 a barrel at 9:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 54 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $89.06.

Fears of deficient supplies are underpinning oil prices as producers “adamantly stick to restricted production,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extension of oil output cuts to the end of 2023 will mean a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as it largely stuck by its estimates for demand growth this year and next.

The lack of cuts at the start of 2024 would shift the balance to a surplus, the agency said, though it added that stocks will be at uncomfortably low levels.

Elsewhere, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday retained its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024.

“The oil market looks decidedly tight over the next two to three quarters as supply constraints persist amid robust demand,” said analysts at ANZ Research.

“We expect ongoing geopolitical risks and the uncertain economic backdrop to lead Saudi Arabia to maintaining these production cuts into Q1 2024,” they added.

Both benchmarks touched 10-month highs on Wednesday, before data showed a surprise build in US crude and fuel inventories that worried markets about demand.

US crude inventories rose by 4 million barrels last week, confounding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop. Fuel inventories also rose more than expected as refiners stepped up activity. 

On the economic front, the latest reading of US inflation bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates next week and could extend its pause further.

Higher rates would increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand, so further pausing would be seen as positive for the oil market.

Topics: oil updates crude OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude nears 10-month peak on supply tightness, US inflation data awaits

Saudi inflation eases to 2%: GASTAT  

Saudi inflation eases to 2%: GASTAT  
Updated 52 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi inflation eases to 2%: GASTAT  

Saudi inflation eases to 2%: GASTAT  
Updated 52 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by relatively stable prices across various sectors, Saudi Arabia’s inflation dropped to 2 percent in August compared to 2.3 percent in July, official data showed.  

According to the report released by the General Authority for Statistics, one of the key contributing factors to the decrease was the fall in prices of furnishings, household equipment, and maintenance, which experienced a decline of 0.3 percent in August compared to July.  

Furthermore, the data revealed that clothing and footwear prices dipped by 0.3 percent during the same period, while expenses related to restaurants and hotels saw a slight uptick of 0.6 percent.  

In contrast, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels prices rose by 0.7 percent in August compared to July, primarily driven by a 0.8 percent increase in rent costs.

On an annual basis, Saudi Arabia’s inflation went up by 2 percent, the report showed. This increase is primarily attributed to a rise in actual rents for housing, which surged by 10.8 percent. 

“Prices for rents were the main driver of the inflation rate in August 2023 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket with a weight of 21 percent,” said GASTAT.  

Additionally, the report noted that food and beverages expenses rose by 0.4 percent annually in August, primarily driven by a rise in milk, milk products, and egg prices, which increased by 5.9 percent.  

In the same month, restaurant and hotel prices rose by 2.7 percent, largely due to a 2.1 percent increase in catering service prices. 

Saudi Arabia’s ability to maintain a healthy inflation rate stands out at a time when many countries around the world are grappling with rising prices due to economic uncertainties.  

In the UK, for example, while inflation rates have started to show signs of slowing down, they remain relatively high, with an annual rate of 6.8 percent in July 2023, according to the European Nation’s House of Commons. 

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund praised Saudi Arabia’s ability to maintain its average consumer price index despite inflationary pressures faced by other nations.  

The IMF also highlighted the Kingdom’s strong near-term fiscal prospects, driven by its economic diversification efforts in alignment with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

Topics: Inflation GASTAT CPI

Related

Saudi manufacturing activity rises 8.7% in July: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi manufacturing activity rises 8.7% in July: GASTAT

Riyadh real estate expo sees over $29bn deals signed

Riyadh real estate expo sees over $29bn deals signed
Cityscape Global Exhibition largest of its type in the world. (SPA)
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh real estate expo sees over $29bn deals signed

Riyadh real estate expo sees over $29bn deals signed
  • Cityscape Global Exhibition largest of its type in the world
  • Kingdom’s housing body to construct homes worth $1.01bn
Updated 14 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Cityscape Global Exhibition, held at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Center this week, saw deals signed worth over SR110 billion ($29 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Organized by Tahaluf, a company under the umbrella of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones, had over 350 exhibitors, more than 10,000 international investors, 300 speakers, and 160,000 visits.

Faisal Al-Khamissi, board chairman of the SAFCSP, which is the founding partner of Tahaluf, said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the inspiration for holding the event.

Al-Khamissi said that one of the significant outcomes of the gathering, which ended Wednesday, was that over 3,800 housing units were booked for construction through the National Housing Company, worth SR3.8 billion ($1.01 billion).

He said the indirect economic impact on Riyadh, including hospitality services, flights and hotels, exceeding SR94 million ($25 million). He said there has been a massive rise in applications to participate in next year’s event — four times this year’s registrations.

Al-Khamissi said Tahaluf was committed to attracting global events including the Black Hat cybersecurity conference and exhibition, while introducing new Saudi brands such as LEAP — with five such gatherings already planned for the next two years.

He lauded the support of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, represented by Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail and Deputy Minister Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Budair.

The Cityscape Global Exhibition is considered the largest real-estate gathering of its type in the world.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi real estate expo

Related

Riyadh region mayor attends Malaysian National Day event
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh region mayor attends Malaysian National Day event
DARCO showcases latest projects at Restatex Real Estate Expo in Riyadh
Corporate News
DARCO showcases latest projects at Restatex Real Estate Expo in Riyadh

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam

Saudi business delegation visits Kingdom-backed Zamil Steel factory in Vietnam
  • The delegation, which included 80 men and women from more than 50 Saudi companies, toured the factory’s production lines and met its operational team
  • Their visit was part of a program that includes visits to a number of Vietnamese cities to explore the investment opportunities they offer
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi business delegation on Wednesday visited Zamil Steel’s factory in Hanoi, which officials said is one of the largest Saudi industrial projects in the Vietnamese capital and has served as an example of Saudi cross-border investment for more than 25 years.

The delegation, which included 80 men and women from more than 50 Saudi businesses and representatives of specialist national organizations, toured the factory’s production lines and met its operational team.

Their visit was part of a program that includes visits to a number of Vietnamese cities to explore the investment opportunities they offer, within the framework of commercial, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi ambassador to Vietnam, Mohammed Dahlawi, said the visit by the delegation is “part of the efforts aimed at reviewing economic experiences and investment opportunities in the targeted sectors.”

He added: “This is one of the largest Saudi business delegations, as it represents numerous Saudi sectors and a large number of prominent Saudi companies, along with the representatives of Saudi ministries and bodies. This visit presents an opportunity to deepen the existing commercial and economic cooperation and broaden the scope of cooperation between the two countries.”

Abdullah Al-Sakran, executive director of the strategy and development sector at the Saudi Fund for Development, said: “This visit highlights the importance of exploiting opportunities and investing in Saudi products, which are now available in the different continents of the world, along with the demand for external investment opportunities that the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program (also known as Shareek) seeks to secure.

“The program embodies the spirit of cooperation between the public and private sectors and aims to enable local investments for companies, benefiting the Kingdom’s economic system as a whole.”

Nawaf Al-Zamil, the president of Zamil Steel, welcomed the delegation’s visit to his company’s factory, which he described as “the fruit of the partnership with the private sector.”

He added: “It also showcases Saudi industry’s high efficiency abroad and its importance as a main pillar of the GDP (gross domestic product), along with the Kingdom’s external supply chains. Due to the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia became an influential global economic power, while part of this influence is apparent in the cross-border national investments.

“We started establishing Zamil Steel’s factory in Hanoi 25 years ago. However, today there is no doubt that the opportunities have grown in light of the current enablers.”

Referring to the visit by the delegation, Al-Zamil said: “This is not a regular visit. It has significant economic and national dimensions. The experience of the Zamil factories in the fields of industry and cross-border national investments has become an exemplary model.”

He added that the delegates “came from the various regions of the Kingdom. They were brought together by the desire to learn about one of the successful national experiences in order to get inspired and explore new opportunities.

“The Saudi Embassy in Vietnam was keen to support the efforts aimed at opening the scope of cooperation between the two countries, with the volume of trade exchange between them reaching SR11 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2022.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Vietnam Zamil Steel Nawaf Al-Zamil

Related

Saudi business delegation visits Vietnam to strengthen economic ties  
Business & Economy
Saudi business delegation visits Vietnam to strengthen economic ties  
Zamil Steel gets SR90.8m contract for Dammam’s shopping mall
Business & Economy
Zamil Steel gets SR90.8m contract for Dammam’s shopping mall

Latest updates

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  
Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  
Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 
Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 
Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness
Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness
Israel’s finance minister governs West Bank as critics see steps toward permanent control
Israel’s finance minister governs West Bank as critics see steps toward permanent control
Inside Saudi sneakerhead Mashari Alomari’s passion for fashion
Inside Saudi sneakerhead Mashari Alomari’s passion for fashion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.