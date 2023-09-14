Machine learning improves credit card fraud detection by over 94%: AMF 

You are here

Global credit card losses due to credit card fraud incurred by financial institutions and individuals hit $32.3 billion in 2021. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Machine learning algorithms could enhance credit card fraud detection by over 94 percent, according to a new study by the Arab Monetary Fund. 

According to the report, artificial intelligence plays a crucial role in strengthening credit card fraud detection, and machine learning predicts fraudulent transactions to a large extent. 

Global credit card losses due to credit card fraud incurred by financial institutions and individuals hit $32.3 billion in 2021, representing a substantial rise of 13.8 percent compared to the previous year. 

AMF, in its report, also urged intensified innovation and collaboration with top financial technology firms to develop ML-based fraud detection systems. 

It also highlighted the vitality of using AI and ML to analyze credit card fraud in Arab nations. 

The situation is also getting more challenging because of the increasing credit card penetration in the region. 

Saudi card payments 

In May, London-based data and analytics firm GlobalData reported that Saudi Arabia’s card payments market is expected to grow by 14.6 percent to reach SR532.1 billion ($141.9 billion) in 2023, driven by contactless payments and the government’s push for an digitized society. 

The study found that card payment value in the Kingdom registered an annual growth of 29.8 percent in 2021 and 17.3 percent in 2022 thanks to improving economic conditions and a rise in consumer spending. 

“While cash has traditionally been the preferred payment method in Saudi Arabia, its usage is on the decline in line with the rising consumer preference for electronic payments,” said Ravi Sharma, lead banking and payments analyst, GlobalData, in a statement released in May. 

Stringent regulations 

The increasing utility has also spurred a rise in government regulations to prevent financial fraud across the region. 

In July, Dubai Public Prosecution announced a clampdown on those forging, counterfeiting or reproducing debit and credit cards and warned that action from fraudsters will result in imprisonment and fines which range from 500,000 dirhams ($136,127) to 2 million dirhams. 

“Forging or counterfeiting or reproducing a credit card or debit card or any other electronic payment method by using any information technology means or computer program shall expose to imprisonment and fine not less than 500,000 dirhams and not over 2 million dirhams or either of these two penalties,” said Dubai Public Prosecution. 

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia also announced a $1.3 million fine and five-year jail time for forgery for anyone who forges any electronic signature, records, or digital certificate or uses these documents while knowing they are fake.

Topics: credit card fraud Arab Monetary Fund

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA grants second license for finance aggregation services  

SAMA grants second license for finance aggregation services  
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to bolster the financial sector, the Saudi Central Bank has granted a license to Intelligent Solutions to offer finance aggregation services within the Kingdom, making it the second authorized firm to receive such approval. 

The move by the central bank, also known as SAMA, highlights its commitment to boosting the Kingdom’s finance sector, enhancing transaction efficiency, and promoting innovative solutions for financial inclusion. 

In March, SAMA issued a license to Creative Future for Digital Brokerage, allowing it to conduct finance aggregation services in Saudi Arabia. 

The central bank also stressed the importance of engaging with only authorized financial institutions.  

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Updated 29 min 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

PIF-owned ROSHN plans to spend $2.7bn on construction of real estate projects   

PIF-owned ROSHN plans to spend $2.7bn on construction of real estate projects   
Updated 29 min 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: ROSHN Real Estate Co., a major player in Saudi Arabia’s property development sector, has secured SR10 billion ($2.67 billion) in funds as it prepares to embark on a series of projects across the Kingdom. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned company received this financial backing after concluding a revolving credit agreement worth SR6 billion with three local banks earlier this year.   

“We’ve got about SR10 billion lined up in balance sheet credit although we haven’t drawn the first six yet because we actually have enough money within our business at the moment from our receipts,” David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group said in a recent interview, Bloomberg reported. 

Topics: ROSHN real estate

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  
Updated 14 September 2023
ARAB NEWS

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  

Oman and UK aim to boost trade exchange in high-level ministerial meeting  
Updated 14 September 2023
ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: Trade relations between Oman and the UK are set to strengthen following a top-level ministerial meeting.   

The Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Oman Qais bin Mohammed Al-Yousef held discussions with Nigel Huddleston, the UK’s business minister, to explore avenues of joint collaboration between the nations, as reported by the Oman News Agency. 

During the meeting, the two countries reviewed indicators of intra-regional trade growth and explored strategies to further enhance it. Central to their discussions was the goal of increasing trade exchange and investments between Oman and the UK. 

The meeting took place in the “Invest in Oman” hall, a dedicated space that was launched earlier this year to serve as a unified gateway, offering integrated services to investors and presenting investment opportunities exceeding 1 million Omani rial ($2.6 million). 

Topics: Oman UK

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 
Updated 49 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 

Saudi Coffee Co., Siemens ink deal to build a smart factory in Jazan 
Updated 49 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a move to revolutionize coffee farming in Jazan, Saudi Coffee Co. signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday with global tech giant Siemens to construct a smart factory in Jazan.   

The partnership aims to construct a high-tech factory, leveraging Siemens’ electrification, automation and digitalization technologies.  

Designed to meet the highest sustainability and efficiency standards, the factory will benefit farmers by providing complete visibility and control over their systems over one integrated platform. 

The construction of this smart factory in Jazan aligns with ongoing development initiatives in the region, particularly in modern technology, water management solutions and advanced equipment. 

“This partnership marks a defining moment for Saudi Coffee Co. in the coffee industry, as we are proud to be shedding light on the Kingdom’s coffee heritage and helping elevate local coffee production,” said Karim Chabara, CEO of Saudi Coffee Co., in a press statement. 

He added: “We are delighted to join efforts with the private sector, leveraging their expertise to fully optimize our local resources and showcase our coffee heritage to the world.”   

The statement further said factory operations would align with global sustainability standards, incorporating carbon capture, renewable energy, responsible waste management and eco-friendly packaging.    

The company aims to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability through this venture.   

“We are proud of our technology collaboration with Saudi Coffee Co., highlighting and developing coffee farming and manufacturing,” said Ahmad Hawsawi, CEO of Siemens in Saudi Arabia. 

“Siemens is committed to transforming manufacturing facilities into intelligent and connected ecosystems based on real-time data analysis, predictive maintenance and seamless collaboration between machines and humans, leading to improved productivity, reduced costs, and enhanced product quality,” Hawsawi added. 

The collaboration is consistent with the coffee maker’s strategy of partnering with the private and public sectors to introduce advanced technology into its production processes. 

In April, Saudi Coffee Co. signed a MoU with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to elevate the industry to sustainable levels and develop a competitive national brand. 

Under this agreement, Aramco will facilitate the coffee company to train farmers in the region and support the value chain of coffee products in the Kingdom.   

Topics: Saudi Coffee company Siemens Jazan coffee

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Oil Updates — crude rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness
Updated 14 September 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after falling in the previous session as markets turned their attention back to a tighter crude supply outlook for the rest of 2023, with demand set to stay robust through to next year, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 54 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $92.42 a barrel at 9:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 54 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $89.06.

Fears of deficient supplies are underpinning oil prices as producers “adamantly stick to restricted production,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extension of oil output cuts to the end of 2023 will mean a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday, as it largely stuck by its estimates for demand growth this year and next.

The lack of cuts at the start of 2024 would shift the balance to a surplus, the agency said, though it added that stocks will be at uncomfortably low levels.

Elsewhere, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday retained its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024.

“The oil market looks decidedly tight over the next two to three quarters as supply constraints persist amid robust demand,” said analysts at ANZ Research.

“We expect ongoing geopolitical risks and the uncertain economic backdrop to lead Saudi Arabia to maintaining these production cuts into Q1 2024,” they added.

Both benchmarks touched 10-month highs on Wednesday, before data showed a surprise build in US crude and fuel inventories that worried markets about demand.

US crude inventories rose by 4 million barrels last week, confounding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop. Fuel inventories also rose more than expected as refiners stepped up activity. 

On the economic front, the latest reading of US inflation bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates next week and could extend its pause further.

Higher rates would increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand, so further pausing would be seen as positive for the oil market.

Topics: oil updates crude OPEC

