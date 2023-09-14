What We Are Drinking Today: Fitness Fruits, a refreshing take on juice

If you find yourself at one of the top food courts in the Kingdom with a Fitness Fruits stand, stop by for a quick pick-me-up that will serve fruity goodness you can sip with a straw or a healthy green drink that can boost your energy level and quench your thirst.
With a wide array of seasonal fruits and vegetables, the knowledgeable and helpful staff can juice up whatever you prefer, within minutes. They can either give you a standard flexible cover or vacuum-seal it shut, which is especially handy if you plan to sip it as you drive or hand it to children.
They can create any combination, blending whatever fruits or vegetables you prefer. They also sell fruit plates.
Their pomegranate slush is refreshing and tangy without large shards of ice to ruin the sipping experience. It feels like a healthier slush that you might have ordered at a movie theater. It costs SR19 ($5) for a cup.
They also sell ready-to-squeeze juice in larger containers, if you prefer to take it home and share with your family — or sip alone at your leisure.
They currently have 10 branches in various malls around the Kingdom — in Riyadh, Alkhobar, Dammam, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif, Hail, Abha and Jazan.
For a complete list of their current offerings and to check exact locations and operating hours, visit their instagram @fitnes_fruit.
