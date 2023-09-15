You are here

  • Home
  • Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship set for Sept. 29-30 in Alkhobar

Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship set for Sept. 29-30 in Alkhobar

Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship set for Sept. 29-30 in Alkhobar
Short Url

https://arab.news/6y76u

Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship set for Sept. 29-30 in Alkhobar

Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship set for Sept. 29-30 in Alkhobar
  • Winners will qualify for the Mr. and Ms. World Championship, the largest tournament in the IFBB
  • Citizens and residents of the Kingdom are allowed to participate, says Saudi Arabian Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation
Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship, organized by the the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation, on September 29-30 in Alkhobar. 

The event is a competition for amateurs and professionals, and winners will qualify for the Mr. and Ms. World Championship, the largest tournament in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB).

IFBB President Rafael Santonja is attending the attendance of tournament, along with his deputy, the president of the Arab and Egyptian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federations Adel Fahim el Sayed, arbitrators, presidents of Arab and international federations, and foreign arbitrators in their capacity as guests of honor.

During the championship, Saudi bodybuilders will be selected from the tournament to participate in the World Championship to be held in Spain. Citizens and residents of the Kingdom will also be allowed to participate, and the first of each category of professionals will receive an invitation to the Mr. and Ms. World Championship.

Topics: Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship Alkhobar Saudi Arabian Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Federation International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB)

Related

Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia to host 2023 world weightlifting champs
Riyadh to host weightlifting championships in September.
Sport
Riyadh to host weightlifting championships in September

Riyadh Stars team win Saudi Arabia’s 1st Women’s Hockey Championship

Riyadh Stars team win Saudi Arabia’s 1st Women’s Hockey Championship
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh Stars team win Saudi Arabia’s 1st Women’s Hockey Championship

Riyadh Stars team win Saudi Arabia’s 1st Women’s Hockey Championship
  • Federation President Mohammed Al-Mandil crowns winners at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium
  • Event is praised as a resounding success
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Hockey team Riyadh Stars have won the Kingdom’s first Women’s Championship and received their award from Saudi Hockey Federation’s President Mohammed Al-Mandil on Monday.
Al-Mandil handed the cup and gold medals to the winners of the tournament, which took place at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh from Sept. 10-11.
Riyadh Najd took second place and collected silver medals, while the Jeddah Pearls team were third.
Al-Mandil also crowned Najd Falcons winners of the Hockey Championship (men’s category), while the Arab Legends team came second and the British School third.
Asmaa Al-Shami was the female tournament’s best goalkeeper while Kayra Ingerir won the award for top scorer. Lian Eshki took the best player award.
Ahmed Nabil was named best goalkeeper in the men’s category, while Khalid Mahfouz received the top scorer award after scoring 10 times. Peter Patrick took the best player award and Muayyad Mansour collected the best goalkeeper prize in the youth category. Rakan Al-Nawaisir won the best youth player award.
Al-Mandil said that the event had achieved its goals and that the first edition of the Women’s Championship had been a resounding success.
He added that the federation intended to expand the organization of such championships, and stressed his appreciation for the support the body had received from the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic Committee.

Topics: Riyadh Stars Saudi Hockey Federation Riyadh Najd Hockey Championship

Related

Saudi hockey federation announces 5-a-side tournament in Riyadh
Sport
Saudi hockey federation announces 5-a-side tournament in Riyadh
Egyptian team Zamalek crowned champions of Saudi hockey competition photos
Sport
Egyptian team Zamalek crowned champions of Saudi hockey competition

International fencing delegation looks at Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host World Championship

International fencing delegation looks at Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host World Championship
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

International fencing delegation looks at Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host World Championship

International fencing delegation looks at Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host World Championship
  • Riyadh plays host to major event in April
  • Inspection of facilities, sports hall to determine technical needs
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A delegation representing the International Fencing Federation has arrived in Saudi Arabia to ascertain the Kingdom’s readiness to host the World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth in April.
Headed by the IFF’s CEO Nathalie Rodriguez, along with her companions, and accompanied by Tunisian Ziad Al-Friyani, the competition director and head of the legal committee, the delegation is visiting the Kingdom to examine the preparations in Riyadh, which hosts the championship between April 12 and 20 next year.
Ahmed Al-Sabban, the president of the Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation, and Abdullah Al-Sunidi, the federation’s executive director, are accompanying the delegation during the three-day visit, said a media statement.
A meeting will be held on Wednesday with Al-Sabban to discuss hosting requirements and needs.
The delegation on Tuesday visited the sports hall at King Saud University which is due to host the championship, and toured the premises and looked at transportation and technical requirements.
The IFF’s General Assembly in November named Riyadh as host of the major global event. It will boast more than 1,500 participants from over 100 countries, with hundreds of officials representing administrative and technical staff, including referees, coaches, and working committees.

Topics: International Fencing Federation World Fencing Championship for Juniors and Youth fencing Riyadh

Related

Saudi team to compete in World Fencing Championships
Sport
Saudi team to compete in World Fencing Championships
Young Saudi fencers secure medals at U-20 fencing championship
Sport
Young Saudi fencers secure medals at U-20 fencing championship

Meet the first Saudi female boxer to win international gold

Hala Saleh Al-Rashidi, a boxer from Al-Ahli Club. Credit: @ALAHLI_FC
Hala Saleh Al-Rashidi, a boxer from Al-Ahli Club. Credit: @ALAHLI_FC
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Meet the first Saudi female boxer to win international gold

Hala Saleh Al-Rashidi, a boxer from Al-Ahli Club. Credit: @ALAHLI_FC
  • She bounced back from her loss in the Arab Games held in Oran, Algeria, in July of last year
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Hala Saleh Al-Rashidi, a boxer from Al-Ahli Club, became the first Saudi woman to win a gold medal in the 51kg category at the UAE Open Boxing Championships in Abu Dhabi, which concluded on Sunday with the participation of 176 players.

She bounced back from her loss in the Arab Games held in Oran, Algeria, in July of last year, where all judges ruled against her.

Al-Rashidi was one of seven female boxers participating in the Saudi national boxing team’s delegation during the training camp held in the Philippines from April 15 to May 5, which came as part of the federation’s efforts to prepare outstanding players in Saudi Arabia for international competitions.

Topics: Abu Dhabi International Boxing Championship 15th Arab Games Hala Al-Rashidi

Related

Saudi boxer Ragad Al-Naimi shattering stereotypes in sweet science
Saudi Sport
Saudi boxer Ragad Al-Naimi shattering stereotypes in sweet science
Update Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters video
Sport
Saudi boxer Sara Al-Shahrani strikes a blow for TKO Fighters

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss
Updated 09 September 2023
John Duerden

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss

Mancini learns much, both positive and negative, in opening Green Falcons loss
  • Mancini left his job as Italy head coach last month and has had just four training sessions with his new players
  • Green Falcons went two goals down against Costa Rica, but dug in, worked hard and got themselves back in the game
Updated 09 September 2023
John Duerden

No new head coach wants to taste defeat in his first game in charge, but Roberto Mancini certainly knows more about his Saudi Arabian players after the 3-1 loss to Costa Rica on Friday. The Italian must now be aware that there is a lot of work to be done before the start of World Cup qualification in November and then January’s Asian Cup.
Those who made it to the home of Newcastle United would have seen the Central Americans take a two-goal lead just after the half-hour. Defender Ali Al-Bulaihi pulled a goal back midway through the second half. It could have ended 2-2, but Los Ticos sealed the win late in the game at St. James’ Park.
At this stage, too much should not be read into the result. This was not a home game. Indeed, Costa Rica are more than a decent team, and with a number of European and English-based players, they had a shorter distance to travel. Mancini, who left his job as Italy head coach last month after Herve Renard departed as Saudi manager in March, has had just four training sessions with his new players.
It was no surprise, then, that the man who led Manchester City to their first English Premier League titles, Inter Milan to three Serie A wins and Italy to the European Championships, kept the line-up familiar.
There were also reasons to be positive. Despite being two goals down, the Green Falcons dug in, worked hard and got themselves back in the game. If this had been a competitive match then surely the opposition would not have finished with 11 men, as some of the challenges should have been more harshly punished by the referee. There was visible frustration at times at the physical approach of the Central Americans.
And if Costa Rica had been without the returning Kaylor Navas, then it could also have been very different. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper made a number of excellent saves — from Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari and Hassan Tambakti and others. It was impressive stuff.
At least Saudi Arabia were creating chances, putting their fellow 2022 World Cup participants under the cosh and asking questions. In the second half, Al-Dawsari had another shot saved and from the resultant corner, Al-Bulaihi smartly headed home after very quick thinking from Firas Al-Buraikan, who not only kept the ball in play but also provided an excellent assist. Then, another Al-Dawsari shot took a deflection and looked destined for the bottom corner only for the goalkeeper to get down well and make a top-class save. It was a defining moment in the game.
Mancini will look back at defensive issues, especially from set pieces. Both first-half goals came from this route. Despite the presence of four green shirts, Francisco Calvo headed home unchallenged from close range to give the men in white the lead. There was another right-sided free-kick for the second, with three Saudi players at the far post who seemed unaware that Manfred Ugalde was stealing in behind. He also was allowed to head home from point blank range. Better communication is needed.
The former Italy coach has shown in the past that he can organize defenses, and if he can iron out these issues in the coming weeks and months then Saudi Arabia will be on the right track. It is understandable that there was some rustiness given that this was not only the coach’s debut but also the first national team game for almost six months. It was always going to be the case that the Italian was going to have to work hard to get to grips with the job.
While another friendly defeat following the two in March against Bolivia and Venezuela is disappointing, better to have a tough opener to get an idea of what needs fixing than to choose a weak opponent for the first game and stroll to a convincing, but ultimately meaningless, victory.
It does mean that Tuesday’s clash with South Korea has become more important, though. This meeting of Asian powerhouses from east and west will give both coaches, Mancini and his opposite number Jurgen Klinsmann, a good idea of where they are and what they need to do to win the Asian Cup.
There is not that much time left, but despite the result, this was not a bad start for Saudi Arabia’s new coach.

Topics: Green Falcons Roberto Mancini Newcastle United Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Sport
Time for Saudi Arabian players to take spotlight under Mancini
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle
Sport
Roberto Mancini names his first Saudi Arabia training squad ahead of friendlies in Newcastle

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars

Saudi transfer window closes after a $1 billion spending spree on soccer stars
  • Based on reported fees, Saudi clubs paid just over $1 billion on players
  • Mo Salah to stay at Liverpool for now but will the next window throw out a more lucrative offer?
Updated 08 September 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: After an outlay of $1 billion, Saudi Arabia’s transfer window shut on Thursday with the Kingdom having announced itself as a new powerhouse in global soccer.
Leading target Mohamed Salah may not have joined Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema by moving to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, but it seems inevitable more stars will eventually be lured away from Europe’s biggest clubs.
Liverpool last week reportedly rejected a bid worth 150 million pounds ($188 million) from Al-Ittihad for Salah and despite speculation a renewed offer would come before Thursday’s deadline, no deal was struck for the Egypt international.
There is, however, little suggestion Saudi Arabia’s spectacular spending will end there as the country has sought to move its way into international sports, investing in recent years in golf, boxing, Formula One racing and tennis, as well as soccer.
Based on reported fees, Saudi clubs paid just over $1 billion on players, which would place it behind only the English Premier League in terms of global spending during the window.
Then there are the large salaries said to be on offer, with Ronaldo’s deal reportedly worth up to $200 million a year.
Despite anticipation that Salah could be the latest superstar signing, the Saudi window ended relatively quietly. Demarai Gray joined Al-Ettifaq from Everton and Luiz Felipe completed a move from Real Betis to Al-Ittihad.
There was also speculation that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could join the exodus, but a move did not materialize.
The transfer business of Saudi’s leading clubs has been spectacular enough, even without a deadline day deal for Salah.
Ronaldo’s decision to join Al-Nassr in December has paved the way for more of the world’s leading players to head to the country.
Champions League winners N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Aymeric Laporte have joined Benzema and Neymar as star recruits to a league that was previously little known outside of the region.
Failed attempts were made for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
The push is backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, which took up a majority ownership stake in four of its top clubs, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr, and Al Hilal.
The moves into sport are cast as part of efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to leverage the Kingdom’s oil wealth to provide new jobs and opportunities for the country’s youth.
As well its drive to improve its domestic league, Saudi Arabia also has a foot in the Premier League after PIF bought Newcastle United in 2021, with its financial backing enabling the club to qualify for this season’s Champions League.
There is also speculation Saudi Arabia will bid to host the 2030 men’s soccer World Cup.
Neymar proved to be the biggest signing of the window after joining Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain.
Al Hilal is Saudi’s most successful team, having won the league championship a record 18 times and the Asian Champions League four times. It had already missed out on Messi, who joined MLS club Inter Miami, and bid a record $332 million for Mbappe.
As well as Neymar, Al Hilal signed Yassine Bounou, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr signed Mane, Otavio, Marcelo Brozovic, Laporte and Alex Telles.
Reigning Saudi champion Al-Ittihad brought in Benzema, Kante and Fabinho before the deadline day signing of Felipe.
Al-Ahli’s signings included Firmino, Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Franck Kessie and Gabri Veiga.
Al-Ettifaq hired former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as coach and signed ex-Liverpool captain Henderson before landing Gray before the window closed.

Topics: Mo Salah Saudi Football Association

Related

All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Sport
All eyes on Salah as Saudi transfer window deadline draws close
Cristiano Ronaldo a press conference. Screenshot
Saudi Sport
Proud to play: Ronaldo defends decision to join Saudi Pro League

Latest updates

Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship set for Sept. 29-30 in Alkhobar
Mr. Universe Bodybuilding Championship set for Sept. 29-30 in Alkhobar
Kim visits aeronautics factory in Russia’s far east
Kim visits aeronautics factory in Russia’s far east
NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 
NASA joins the still controversial search for UFOs 
Zelensky is expected to visit Washington as US Congress debates $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
Zelensky is expected to visit Washington as US Congress debates $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
Angry and frustrated, US House Speaker McCarthy challenges right-flank colleagues to try to oust him from his post
Angry and frustrated, US House Speaker McCarthy challenges right-flank colleagues to try to oust him from his post

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.