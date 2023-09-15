KSrelief signs aid agreements to benefit people in Syria, Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed cooperation agreements with the International Wars and Disasters Victims Protection (IRVD) to benefit people in Syria, and Yemen.

Under one of the agreements, KSrelief will implement and operate a mobile healthcare system in earthquake-hit areas in Syria, benefiting 385,111 people.

Director of KSrelief’s Health and Environmental Aid Department, Abdullah Saleh Al-Moallem, said the agreement aims to operate 20 mobile clinics and distribute infant formula to those affected by the earthquake in Idlib and Aleppo.

KSrelief signed another agreement with IRVD to operate a prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Sayun Governorate, Yemen, serving 3,545 individuals.

The agreement was signed by the center’s Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs, Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz in Riyadh.

These initiatives are part of the relief projects the Kingdom provides through its humanitarian arm.