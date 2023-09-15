KSrelief continues humanitarian projects in Sudan, Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Greater legal protection for people with disabilities lauded

RIYADH: New legislation passed by Saudi Arabia’s government recently will provide greater protection and improved services for people with disabilities, it was highlighted at a forum held in the capital this week.

The gathering hosted by the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday saw the participation of Nasser bin Ali Al-Mousa, a member of the Shoura Council, Abdullah Alshamrani, a board member of the APD, and Hashem AlGhalib, the APD’s director-general of research and development.

“The new laws guarantee the rights of people with disabilities in all aspects of life, the new laws replace the existing care system for people with disabilities and are fitted to the current time and needs of people with disabilities,” said Khaled Khabarani, the authority’s spokesperson.

He added: “The new laws will achieve justice and empowerment for people with disabilities in society, labor market, education, health, entertainment, culture, and other aspects of life.”

“The new system also addresses the penalties for those who assault, discriminate against people with disabilities, or violate their privacy in any form,” said Khabarani.

Several speakers said the new laws seek to ensure the needs of people with disabilities are considered in government’s policies, programs and activities; and that there was a need to raise awareness of the legislation in society.

The new laws were approved by the Council of Ministers on Aug. 22 and will come into force on Jan. 6.

AlGhalib said that all government and non-government bodies are expected to comply so that an inclusive environment can be created in the country.